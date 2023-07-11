The 25+ best Prime Day TV deals: Score up to 75% off Samsung, LG, Sony and more
Summer is in full swing, and swelter. Unless, of course, you're enduring biblical downpours where you live. Whether you're being driven indoors by roiling temps or raging tempests, the question remains: What are you to do when you can't go outside? Why, watch TV, of course! Prime Day is here — and with it, big price drops on a boatload of TVs. If you're overdue for a new set or have decided it's high time you got a second unit, you're in luck: These Prime Day TV deals — like this 75-inch behemoth for just $538 — are out of this world.
24 to 40 inch Prime Day TV deals
Insignia 24-inch Class Fire TV
Not only is this TV less expensive than a full tank of gas for my truck, it's the perfect size for a garage, kitchen or even a camper.
Insignia 24-inch Class Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Vizio 24-inch Smart TV$128$160Save $32
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV$90$150Save $60
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series Smart TV$130$200Save $70
TCL 32-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV$140$200Save $60
TCL 40-inch Smart Roku TV$150$350Save $200
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV$228$290Save $62
Insignia 42-inch Fire TV$150$200Save $50
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$100$400Save $300
Toshiba 43-inch Class Smart Fire TV$160$200Save $40
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series smart TV$230$370Save $140
Vizio 43-inch HDR Smart TV$280$350Save $70
Samsung 43-Inch Smart TV$898$1,198Save $300
Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV$200$420Save $220
Hisense A6 Series 50-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV$228$310Save $82
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame$988$1,498Save $510
TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV$528$700Save $172
Samsung 65-inch Smart TV$548$800Save $252
LG B2 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV$1,197$1,747Save $550
Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch TV$1,498$1,779Save $281
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$720$1,050Save $330
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K Smart TV$880$1,100Save $220
TCL 85-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV$1,200$1,600Save $400
TCL 98-inch Smart Google TV$5,000$5,947Save $947
Vizio 24-inch Smart TV
Aside form the 1080p resolution ,this TV has a full array LED backlight to create vibrant colors and crisp contrast ratios.
Insignia 32-inch Fire TV
If 24 inches isn't quite enough, you can jump up another eight for just $15 more. While still a 720p TV, this one's also almost 50% off.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series Smart TV
This 720p set comes with several features that set it apart — like support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Although the quality isn't on par with 4K, these enhancements take lower resolution screens to a new level.
TCL 32-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV
At $60 off, it's hard to wrong with a TV that offers built-in Google OS for easy navigation of your favorite streaming services. Plus, it has Chromecast built-in, two HDMI inputs, and HDR compatibility.
TCL 40-inch Smart Roku TV
The built-in Roku functionality makes it easy to navigate this (nearly 60% off!) TV and find your favorite streaming services in a snap.
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV
This is not only a fantastic TV, but this discount includes a four-year extended warranty.
41 to 58-inch Prime Day TV deals
Insignia 42-inch Fire TV
Not surprising: The leap from 32 to 42 inches comes with another price hike. Still impressive: This 720p display is 35% off its usual price of $200.
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
More than just a high-resolution TV, this entry in the Omni lineup has a host of other appealing features, like built-in Alexa and even two-way video calling (with the right accessory).
Toshiba 43-inch Class Smart Fire TV
This budget-aware TV has a ton of convenience and great visual quality that makes it perfect for use in nearly any room of the home.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series smart TV
If you need a not-so-huge screen but still want above-and-beyond quality, look into this Fire TV. It supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, as well as 4K Ultra HD. In other words: "Wow, that looks good!"
Vizio 43-inch HDR Smart TV
This TV has a lot of cool features, but perhaps the most notable is its compatibility with Bluetooth headphones. Watch your favorite shows without bothering anyone else in the house ... or them bothering you.
Samsung 43-Inch Smart TV
It might only be 43 inches, but these are the best-looking 43 inches you've ever laid your eyes on.
Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV
When's the last time you saw a 52% markdown on a TV? This 4K model is a great option for budget-minded shoppers, especially since you get 50 inches for less than a month of groceries.
Hisense A6 Series 50-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV
What do you get when you knock over $80 off this TV set? Value. It has a Game Mode for smoother inputs and refresh rates, a Sports Mode to optimize sports-focused content, and HDR/HDR10 support to deliver sharp contrasts.
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame
The Frame is a great example of when a TV becomes art — literally. When not in use, this set can display artwork that's almost indistinguishable from the real thing. It's an easy way to create a gorgeous focal point in your home while doubling the functionality.
Prime Day TV deals: 65-inch TVs and up
TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV
A 65-inch TV for just $530? That's one of those deals you have to see to believe, but open your eyes and stare. It's here, it's real, and it's fantastic.
Samsung 65-inch Smart TV
If you're shopping for a larger screen size, this one is a great deal. Not only is it less than $600, but it's from a brand that consistently delivers high-quality displays with HDR compatibility, 4K resolution, and more.
LG B2 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV
This TV packs 8 million pixels into its 65-inch frame, resulting in vivid colors and ultra-stark contrast. The 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate makes it excellent for gaming, too.
Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch TV
This breathtaking Bravia is not only gorgeous, it's designed with the PlayStation 5 in mind — it comes with features you can't find on other TVs, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon promises true-to-life picture quality with this TV, and it's hard to argue with a 75-inch TV under $1,000. The appeal only grows when you factor in the voice remote and various entertainment options.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K Smart TV
Know that the long name of this TV means that it's packed with features. The QLED screen gives off a more vibrant display than nearly anything else on the market, while striking contrast zones clearly delineate bright and dark areas. It also has Alexa built-in, which can display artwork, personal photos, widgets and more.
TCL 85-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV
Want to feel like you're in a movie theatre in your own home? You can, thanks to this enormous screen. It comes with 4K resolution, QLED for beautiful color recreation, and it even has a 240Hz refresh rate.
TCL 98-inch Smart Google TV
It's 98 inches. 7 feet across. What more do you need to know?
