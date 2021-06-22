Whoa! Day 2 of Prime Day has incredible TV deals — shop Samsung, Sony and more, starting at $100!
The sun is shining, the temps are rising and the deals are popping: It’s day 2 of Prime Day 2021. And while we're thrilled at the prospect of getting back into an ice-cold movie theater, we're also digging the idea of movie nights at home, with many of the latest releases available to stream. Yes folks, it’s finally the ideal time to get that new TV — the markdowns are unbeatable.
Amazon has slashed prices and we’ve combed through the deals to find you the very best for the second day of Prime Day. Whether you’re shopping for a mammoth model for your main entertainment space or something scaled down for the kitchen or bedroom, we’ve got the short answers to your questions.
See below for dazzling Prime Day deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and more. Make your home a happy hub for sports, flick-fests and everything in between.
Here are the best Prime Day — Day 2 TV deals, by size:
24 to 49 inches
This deal seems too good to be true...but it ain't! Amazon has one of its top-selling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $100 for Prime members only!
Instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and so much more will soon be yours. Alexa is included in the remote, so browsing will be a snap. Shoppers are just as shocked by the quality of this TV as we are by this incredible price!
“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” wrote a delighted shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size.... I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB-plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”
More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:
SuperSonic SC-2412 24-inch LED Widescreen HD TV with built-in DVD Player, $175 (was $185), amazon.com
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV, $120 (was $200), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Insignia 39-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $180 (was $250), amazon.com
Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $220 (was $320), amazon.com
Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $260 (was $370), amazon.com
50 to 55 inches
Get in on this Prime Day savings and score the incredibly popular Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV — Fire TV Edition on sale for just $360 for Prime members only, down from $480. That's a savings of $120!
As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more without buying a separate device. You'll get eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — a rarity at this price. There are three ports for hooking up a soundbar (for richer audio and clearer dialogue), a video game console and a Blu-ray player.
Amazon shoppers rave about this 4K TV. "...The picture was pristine right out of the box," raved a savvy shopper. "The sound quality is also much better than expected. Could hear things I've never noticed before with my previous TV. Set up was very simple. Extremely satisfied with this purchase!"
More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $240 (was $430), amazon.com
Hisense 55-inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV, $700 (was $1,000), amazon.com
Insignia 55-inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, $350 (was $500), amazon.com
Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,300), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $1,498 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Sony X90J 55-inch Bravia XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $1,198 (was $1,500), amazon.com
Sony X80J 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $748 (was $800), amazon.com
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, $498 (was $600), walmart.com
65 inches
LG’s wildly popular NanoCell TVs — which is on sale for $697, or $303 off at Walmart — go above and beyond the average 4K TV: NanoCell TV technology works with 4K resolution to deliver vibrant color and lifelike accuracy no matter what you watch. The high-tech display enhances contrast and black levels with local dimming controls across different zones of the LED backlight. Translation: You’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action.
"This TV was well worth the wait and leaps and bounds above our old set," shared a savvy Walmart shopper. "Color, size and frame rate are amazing. Picture...perfect.. We have run it through its paces and it has not disappointed. We are cord cutters so it could be a little easier to use between apps. With time I am sure we will get used to this system to."
More 65-inch TV deals:
RCA 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $368 (was $500), walmart.com
LG OLED65BXPUA BX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV, $1,797 (was $1,897), amazon.com
LG OLED65GXPUA GX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV, $2,097 (was $2,497), amazon.com
Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $1,398 (was $1,800), amazon.com
Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K Ultra HD Quantum Smart TV, $2,198 (was $2,600), amazon.com
Samsung 65-inch Q900TS QLED 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, $2,698 (was $5,500), amazon.com
Sony X80J 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV, $898 (was $1,000), amazon.com
70 to 85 inches
Want to finally nail down that home-theater setup you swore you'd have in place by the summer? Here ya go: This Hisense 75-inch Class LED 4K Ultra HD H65 Series Smart Android TV is on sale for just $768 (a whopping $832 off) at Walmart.
Originally priced at $768, the Hisense 4K TV is undeniably sleek — with a near edge-to-edge 75-inch display. Its Ultra HD resolution at 2160p essentially gets you a movie theater-like experience at home, with colors that pop. And shoppers say that you don't even need a soundbar with this TV because the audio is just that good.
"I was surprised by the sound and picture clarity of this TV," shared a savvy Walmart shopper. "The sound is rich from the real speakers. Don't need to use my soundbar anymore with this unit."
More 70- to 85-inch TV deals:
LG OLED77GXPUA Alexa Built-In GX Series 77-inch Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV, $3,297 (was $3,497), amazon.com
Vizio 75 inch P-Series 4K Smart TV, $1,479 (was $1,700), amazon.com
Samsung 85-inch Class Crystal TU-8000 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,798 (was $1,899), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
