Whoa! Day 2 of Prime Day has incredible TV deals — shop Samsung, Sony and more, starting at $100!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pick a TV, any TV...and save big for Prime Day! (Photos: Yahoo Life)

The sun is shining, the temps are rising and the deals are popping: It’s day 2 of Prime Day 2021. And while we're thrilled at the prospect of getting back into an ice-cold movie theater, we're also digging the idea of movie nights at home, with many of the latest releases available to stream. Yes folks, it’s finally the ideal time to get that new TV — the markdowns are unbeatable.

Amazon has slashed prices and we’ve combed through the deals to find you the very best for the second day of Prime Day. Whether you’re shopping for a mammoth model for your main entertainment space or something scaled down for the kitchen or bedroom, we’ve got the short answers to your questions.

See below for dazzling Prime Day deals on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and more. Make your home a happy hub for sports, flick-fests and everything in between.

Amazon will give you free shipping on all these TVs. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up here for your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime.

Here are the best Prime Day — Day 2 TV deals, by size:

24 to 49 inches

Just $100 gets you a top-rated HDTV! (Photo: Amazon)

This deal seems too good to be true...but it ain't! Amazon has one of its top-selling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $100 for Prime members only!

Instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and so much more will soon be yours. Alexa is included in the remote, so browsing will be a snap. Shoppers are just as shocked by the quality of this TV as we are by this incredible price!

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” wrote a delighted shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size.... I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB-plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”

Story continues

More 24- to 49-inch TV deals:

50 to 55 inches

Go 4K and save $120 on this Toshiba! (Photo: Amazon)

Get in on this Prime Day savings and score the incredibly popular Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV — Fire TV Edition on sale for just $360 for Prime members only, down from $480. That's a savings of $120!

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and more without buying a separate device. You'll get eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality — a rarity at this price. There are three ports for hooking up a soundbar (for richer audio and clearer dialogue), a video game console and a Blu-ray player.

Amazon shoppers rave about this 4K TV. "...The picture was pristine right out of the box," raved a savvy shopper. "The sound quality is also much better than expected. Could hear things I've never noticed before with my previous TV. Set up was very simple. Extremely satisfied with this purchase!"

More 50- to 55-inch TV deals:

65 inches

LG's premium 65-inch 4K TV is more than $300 off. (Photo: Walmart)

LG’s wildly popular NanoCell TVs — which is on sale for $697, or $303 off at Walmart — go above and beyond the average 4K TV: NanoCell TV technology works with 4K resolution to deliver vibrant color and lifelike accuracy no matter what you watch. The high-tech display enhances contrast and black levels with local dimming controls across different zones of the LED backlight. Translation: You’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action.

"This TV was well worth the wait and leaps and bounds above our old set," shared a savvy Walmart shopper. "Color, size and frame rate are amazing. Picture...perfect.. We have run it through its paces and it has not disappointed. We are cord cutters so it could be a little easier to use between apps. With time I am sure we will get used to this system to."

More 65-inch TV deals:

70 to 85 inches

Big savings: Get more than $832 off this massive JVC 4K — and it's NBA star Dwyane Wade-approved! (Photo: Walmart)

Want to finally nail down that home-theater setup you swore you'd have in place by the summer? Here ya go: This Hisense 75-inch Class LED 4K Ultra HD H65 Series Smart Android TV is on sale for just $768 (a whopping $832 off) at Walmart.

Originally priced at $768, the Hisense 4K TV is undeniably sleek — with a near edge-to-edge 75-inch display. Its Ultra HD resolution at 2160p essentially gets you a movie theater-like experience at home, with colors that pop. And shoppers say that you don't even need a soundbar with this TV because the audio is just that good.

"I was surprised by the sound and picture clarity of this TV," shared a savvy Walmart shopper. "The sound is rich from the real speakers. Don't need to use my soundbar anymore with this unit."

More 70- to 85-inch TV deals:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.