The 30+ best October Prime Day travel deals — including Samsonite for nearly 50% off

Don't miss the boat! These stellar Prime Day deals on travel essentials are taking off left and right. (Photo: Amazon)

Got a trip planned? No need to wait until Black Friday to upgrade your travel gear for a steal — Prime Day day 2 is here! Tons of travel essentials are on mega sale, so now's the time to prep for that holiday vacay or tackle the wishlists of the frequent flyers in your life. Amazon's October Prime Day brings thousands of deals on luggage, headphones, comfy shoes and more from some of our favorite travel brands. We found a top-rated Samsonite suitcase for 45% off, a massively popular travel pillow for just $14 and editor-approved Teva sandals for $25 — that's 55% off. Ready for takeoff?

Best Prime Day luggage deals

Samsonite Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels $150 $270 Save $120 Breeze through security with this baby that's nearly 50% off for Prime Day! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!” $150 at Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage $44 $140 Save $96 See at Amazon

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage $54 $120 Save $66 See at Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage $107 $130 Save $23 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 28-Inch Hardside Spinner $92 $132 Save $40 See at Amazon

Travelers Club Bowman Expandable Luggage Set $48 $165 Save $117 See at Amazon

Coolife Expandable Luggage 3 Piece Set $202 $300 Save $98 See at Amazon

American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set $161 $230 Save $69 See at Amazon

Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set $34 $80 Save $46 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel accessory deals

Travelambo Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Travel Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 There are wallets, and then there are wallets. This incredibly popular pick falls into the latter category. Nearly 36,000 shoppers love this option for traveling. Its slim design takes up minimal space, it has numerous slots to hold all your credit cards, IDs and cash and it boasts RFID-blocking capabilities to prevent pickpockets from stealing your info. See what we mean? $8 at Amazon

Napfun Travel Neck Pillow $14 $22 Save $8 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes for Suitcases $13 $30 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

OlarHike Travel Toiletry Hanging Bag $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Freetoo Luggage Scale $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel tech deals

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds $189 $249 Save $60 AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. One happy shopper raved, "As someone who travels frequently for work, I rely on my headphones to help me tune out the world during long flights. So when I took my new AirPods Pro 2 on a cross-country plane trip, they were truly put to the test — and they passed with flying colors. The adjustable active noise cancellation was a travel game-changer. It blocked out the loud plane engines and crying babies to create my own peaceful bubble in the sky. The transparency mode allowed me to tune back into cabin announcements when needed." $189 at Amazon

Loveledi Portable-Charger-Power-Bank - 2 Pack $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose Headphones 700 $279 $379 Save $100 See at Amazon

Iseyyox Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices $34 $60 Save $26 See at Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 See at Amazon

Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount $9 $18 Save $9 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day travel clothing deals

Grecerelle Grecerelle Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress $31 $46 Save $15 with coupon Prepare to fall in love with your new go-to travel frock. This lightweight, flowy maxi dress has more than 31,000 Amazon shoppers singing its praises. Not only is it super easy to dress up and down, but it's a great layering piece, so you can wear it numerous ways while you're away from home. Choose from 43 styles! Save $15 with coupon $31 at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $59 $90 Save $30 See at Amazon

Skechers Women's GO Walk Pant $37 $49 Save $12 See at Amazon

The Drop Women's Brigitte Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan $38 $55 Save $16 See at Amazon

Prettygarden Women's 2023 Fall Two Piece Outfit $32 $47 Save $15 See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Tummy Control Workout Leggings $18 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

BestPrime Day travel shoe deals

Hey Dude Hey Dude Wendy Inca Shoe $48 $60 Save $12 Teachers, nurses and Disney aficionados are obsessed with these light and lovely loafers for all-day wear. The rubber sole is lightweight and sturdy, and the fabric stretches over your foot for customized comfort. They're truly a dream to stroll in. Available in 30+ colors (prices vary). $48 at Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sandal $26 $55 Save $29 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Doussprt Walking Sneakers $28 $60 Save $32 See at Amazon

Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule $41 $69 Save $28 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

