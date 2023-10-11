The 30+ best October Prime Day travel deals — including Samsonite for nearly 50% off
Save up to 60% on Samsonite, Apple and Adidas more.
Got a trip planned? No need to wait until Black Friday to upgrade your travel gear for a steal — Prime Day day 2 is here! Tons of travel essentials are on mega sale, so now's the time to prep for that holiday vacay or tackle the wishlists of the frequent flyers in your life. Amazon's October Prime Day brings thousands of deals on luggage, headphones, comfy shoes and more from some of our favorite travel brands. We found a top-rated Samsonite suitcase for 45% off, a massively popular travel pillow for just $14 and editor-approved Teva sandals for $25 — that's 55% off. Ready for takeoff?
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels$150$270Save $120
Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Travel Wallet$8$13Save $5
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds$189$249Save $60
Grecerelle Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress$31$46Save $15 with coupon
Hey Dude Wendy Inca Shoe$48$60Save $12
Best Prime Day luggage deals
Breeze through security with this baby that's nearly 50% off for Prime Day! It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (rose gold! ice blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. One shopper said it’s “perfect for a weeks' getaway,” adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”
Best Prime Day travel accessory deals
There are wallets, and then there are wallets. This incredibly popular pick falls into the latter category. Nearly 36,000 shoppers love this option for traveling. Its slim design takes up minimal space, it has numerous slots to hold all your credit cards, IDs and cash and it boasts RFID-blocking capabilities to prevent pickpockets from stealing your info. See what we mean?
Best Prime Day travel tech deals
AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. One happy shopper raved, "As someone who travels frequently for work, I rely on my headphones to help me tune out the world during long flights. So when I took my new AirPods Pro 2 on a cross-country plane trip, they were truly put to the test — and they passed with flying colors. The adjustable active noise cancellation was a travel game-changer. It blocked out the loud plane engines and crying babies to create my own peaceful bubble in the sky. The transparency mode allowed me to tune back into cabin announcements when needed."
Best Prime Day travel clothing deals
Prepare to fall in love with your new go-to travel frock. This lightweight, flowy maxi dress has more than 31,000 Amazon shoppers singing its praises. Not only is it super easy to dress up and down, but it's a great layering piece, so you can wear it numerous ways while you're away from home. Choose from 43 styles!
BestPrime Day travel shoe deals
Teachers, nurses and Disney aficionados are obsessed with these light and lovely loafers for all-day wear. The rubber sole is lightweight and sturdy, and the fabric stretches over your foot for customized comfort. They're truly a dream to stroll in. Available in 30+ colors (prices vary).
