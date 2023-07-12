Why you can trust us
Prime Day is packed with epic deals on travel essentials — including Samsonite for over 40% off

Don't miss the boat on these excellent deals on travel essentials at Amazon's Prime Day event! (Photo: Amazon)

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here, giving shoppers looking to gear up for summer vacay one last chance to score all the travel items they’ve been eyeing at a fraction of the cost. This epic sale includes thousands of deals on luggage, headphones, comfortable shoes and more from some of our favorite travel brands. There's a topselling Samsonite suitcase for over 40% off, the super-popular Trtl Travel Pillow for just $48 and editor-approved Teva sandals for just $37. With so many amazing items on sale, it can be overwhelming to search Amazon solo — so we did the hard work for you and rounded up Prime Day's best travel deals below. But you'll have to move fast, as all the deals end tonight!

Best Luggage Deals

Samsonite

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

$129$210Save $81

Check this baby: The 24-incher has 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors that will make it stand out on the luggage belt, and it’s nearly 40% off right now!

$129 at Amazon

One shopper said it’s “perfect for a week's getaway” before adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Trtl

Trtl Travel Pillow

$48$60Save $12

The Trtl travel pillow rarely goes on sale, so if you’ve been wanting to give it a try now’s the time. Unlike regular U-shaped travel pillows, the innovative Trtl pillow has an internal support system that keeps your head from bobbing to prevent stiff necks and achy shoulders. Plus, it's machine washable!

$48 at Amazon

“The Trtl Travel Pillow is a game-changer for frequent flyers. Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to pack and carry on the plane. With exceptional neck support and cozy cushioning, it ensures a restful sleep during your flights. Say goodbye to sleepless flights and hello to a comfortable journey with this must-have travel pillow,” raved one five-star reviewer.

Best Travel Tech Deals

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Gen

$199$249Save $50

AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them.

$199 at Amazon

One happy customer wrote: “The noise canceling and fit of the AirPods in my ears were life-changing. Had the original AirPods and they would sometimes fall out of my ears during workouts. These pros don’t move at all. If you’re skeptical about the noise canceling, I urge you to put these in your ears and see them drown out the sound. Like I said, game-changing.”

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Libin

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers

$28$35Save $7

Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of these lightweight hiking pants. They're particularly great for travel since they're water-resistant, UV protective and quick-drying. Plus they've got multiple pockets to hold all your essentials. 

$28 at Amazon

“The best travel purchase I've ever made,” raved one five-star reviewer. “They were comfortable on a 9-hour plane flight. They looked good. Zipped my phone into the pocket, no worries about it ending up on the floor, even brought it into the disgusting airplane restroom. Best of all, my passport and ticket fit in the side Velcro pocket. No more fumbling for documents! Safe and secure.”

Best Travel Shoe Deals

Teva

Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal

$37$55Save $18

The cute kicks feature polyester straps that are super soft against the skin and fully adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit. They also have a contoured footbed for comfort and a durable rubber sole. Plus, they’re quick-drying.

$37 at Amazon

I, myself, wore these comfy kicks during a trip to Morocco last year and was amazed at how comfortable and supportive they were. They got me through cobblestone streets, packed souks, hotel pools and desert trails alike. Never once did I have foot pain or blisters when wearing them, despite walking 20,000+ steps a day. I own the classic black, but there are dozens of colors to choose from, some styles as low as $30, if you’re more adventurous.

