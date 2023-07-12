Prime Day is packed with epic deals on travel essentials — including Samsonite for over 40% off

Don't miss the boat on these excellent deals on travel essentials at Amazon's Prime Day event! (Photo: Amazon)

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here, giving shoppers looking to gear up for summer vacay one last chance to score all the travel items they’ve been eyeing at a fraction of the cost. This epic sale includes thousands of deals on luggage, headphones, comfortable shoes and more from some of our favorite travel brands. There's a topselling Samsonite suitcase for over 40% off, the super-popular Trtl Travel Pillow for just $48 and editor-approved Teva sandals for just $37. With so many amazing items on sale, it can be overwhelming to search Amazon solo — so we did the hard work for you and rounded up Prime Day's best travel deals below. But you'll have to move fast, as all the deals end tonight!

Best Luggage Deals

Samsonite Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $129 $210 Save $81 Check this baby: The 24-incher has 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors that will make it stand out on the luggage belt, and it’s nearly 40% off right now! $129 at Amazon

One shopper said it’s “perfect for a week's getaway” before adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”

London Fog Chelsea 25" Expandable Spinner $168 $420 Save $252 See at Amazon

Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set $90 $219 Save $129 See at Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage $113 $190 Save $77 See at Amazon

Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners $164 $310 Save $146 See at Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage $109 $140 Save $31 See at Amazon

Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set $119 $140 Save $21 See at Amazon

London Fog Westminster, 4-Piece Set $271 $317 Save $46 See at Amazon

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage Set $145 $330 Save $185 See at Amazon

Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage $155 $210 Save $55 See at Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage $63 $120 Save $57 See at Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage $127 $254 Save $127 See at Amazon

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Trtl Trtl Travel Pillow $48 $60 Save $12 The Trtl travel pillow rarely goes on sale, so if you’ve been wanting to give it a try now’s the time. Unlike regular U-shaped travel pillows, the innovative Trtl pillow has an internal support system that keeps your head from bobbing to prevent stiff necks and achy shoulders. Plus, it's machine washable! $48 at Amazon

“The Trtl Travel Pillow is a game-changer for frequent flyers. Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to pack and carry on the plane. With exceptional neck support and cozy cushioning, it ensures a restful sleep during your flights. Say goodbye to sleepless flights and hello to a comfortable journey with this must-have travel pillow,” raved one five-star reviewer.

Tigari Passport Holder Women $7 $11 Save $4 See at Amazon

Special Made Collapsible Water Bottle $9 $12 Save $3 See at Amazon

Fyy Daily Pill Organizer $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Etekcity Luggage Scale $10 $12 Save $2 See at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Veken Packing Cubes, Set of 8 $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Portable Keypad Door Lock $9 $15 Save $6 See at Amazon

Badsmart Large Toiletry Bag $22 $28 Save $6 See at Amazon

Kintion Pocket Mirror $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

Hyc00 Travel Duffel Bag $21 $26 Save $5 See at Amazon

Napfun Neck Pillow $14 $22 Save $8 See at Amazon

Aluan Handheld Fan $11 $19 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best Travel Tech Deals

Apple Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Gen $199 $249 Save $50 AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. $199 at Amazon

One happy customer wrote: “The noise canceling and fit of the AirPods in my ears were life-changing. Had the original AirPods and they would sometimes fall out of my ears during workouts. These pros don’t move at all. If you’re skeptical about the noise canceling, I urge you to put these in your ears and see them drown out the sound. Like I said, game-changing.”

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $250 $329 Save $79 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II $237 $299 Save $62 See at Amazon

Sony a7 III ILCE7M3/B Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera $1,498 $1,998 Save $500 See at Amazon

Charging Station for Apple Multiple Devices $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Musicozy Sleep Headphones $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

Portable Charger with Built in Cables $29 $33 Save $4 See at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

iMangoo Shockproof Carrying Case $8 $16 Save $8 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $88 $99 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199 $329 Save $130 See at Amazon

Mingtong Travel Adapter $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

iWalk Small Portable Charger $21 $30 Save $9 See at Amazon

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Libin Libin Women's Cargo Joggers $28 $35 Save $7 Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of these lightweight hiking pants. They're particularly great for travel since they're water-resistant, UV protective and quick-drying. Plus they've got multiple pockets to hold all your essentials. $28 at Amazon

“The best travel purchase I've ever made,” raved one five-star reviewer. “They were comfortable on a 9-hour plane flight. They looked good. Zipped my phone into the pocket, no worries about it ending up on the floor, even brought it into the disgusting airplane restroom. Best of all, my passport and ticket fit in the side Velcro pocket. No more fumbling for documents! Safe and secure.”

Jessie Kidden UPF 50 Long Sleeve Shirt $28 $35 Save $7 See at Amazon

Prettygarden Casual Deep V-Neck Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit $38 $51 Save $13 See at Amazon

Ueu Womens Wide Leg Yoga Pants $23 $40 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Baleaf UPF 50+ Hiking Shirt with Neck Gaiter $30 $36 Save $6 See at Amazon

Prettygarden Two-Piece Outfit $32 $47 Save $15 See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt (2 Pack) $14 $19 Save $5 See at Amazon

Roxy Oceanside Pant $35 $44 Save $9 See at Amazon

Vimate Travel Scarf $13 $18 Save $5 See at Amazon

The Gym People High-Waist Yoga Pants $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Best Travel Shoe Deals

Teva Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal $37 $55 Save $18 The cute kicks feature polyester straps that are super soft against the skin and fully adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit. They also have a contoured footbed for comfort and a durable rubber sole. Plus, they’re quick-drying. $37 at Amazon

I, myself, wore these comfy kicks during a trip to Morocco last year and was amazed at how comfortable and supportive they were. They got me through cobblestone streets, packed souks, hotel pools and desert trails alike. Never once did I have foot pain or blisters when wearing them, despite walking 20,000+ steps a day. I own the classic black, but there are dozens of colors to choose from, some styles as low as $30, if you’re more adventurous.

Dr. Scholls Madison Slip On Fashion Sneaker $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule $40 $69 Save $29 See at Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloud Foam Pure Running Shoe $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amoji Garden Clogs $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe $61 $120 Save $59 See at Amazon

Hey Dude Wendy Loafer $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Crocs Swiftwater Sandals $24 $35 Save $11 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

