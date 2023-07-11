Amazon Prime Day has amazing deals on travel essentials: Here’s what to shop
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here, and not a moment too soon for shoppers looking to gear up for summer vacay. Score all the travel items you’ve been eyeing at a fraction of the cost. This epic sale includes thousands of deals on luggage, headphones, comfortable shoes and more from some of our favorite travel brands. There's a No. 1 bestselling Samsonite suitcase for nearly 50% off, the super-popular Trtl Travel Pillow for $45 and comfy, editor-approved Teva sandals for just $36. With so many amazing items on sale, it can be overwhelming to search Amazon solo — so we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best travel deals happening now for Prime Day.
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage$128$210Save $82
Trtl Travel Pillow$45$60Save $15
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$199$249Save $50
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers$29$35Save $6
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal$37$55Save $18
Best Luggage Deals
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Check this baby: The 24-incher has got 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors that will make it stand out on the luggage belt, and it’s nearly half off right now!
One shopper said it’s “perfect for a week's getaway” before adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”
Best Travel Accessory Deals
Trtl Travel Pillow
The Trtl travel pillow rarely goes on sale, so if you’ve been wanting to give it a try now’s the time. Unlike regular U-shaped travel pillows, the innovative Trtl pillow has an internal support system that keeps your head from bobbing to prevent stiff necks and achy shoulders. Plus, it's machine washable!
“The Trtl Travel Pillow is a game-changer for frequent flyers. Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to pack and carry on the plane. With exceptional neck support and cozy cushioning, it ensures a restful sleep during your flights. Say goodbye to sleepless flights and hello to a comfortable journey with this must-have travel pillow,” raved one five-star reviewer.
Best Travel Tech Deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them.
One happy customer wrote: “The noise canceling and fit of the AirPods in my ears were life-changing. Had the original AirPods and they would sometimes fall out of my ears during workouts. These pros don’t move at all. If you’re skeptical about the noise canceling, I urge you to put these in your ears and see them drown out the sound. Like I said, game-changing.”
Best Travel Clothing Deals
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers
Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of these lightweight hiking pants. They're particularly great for travel since they're water-resistant, UV protective and quick-drying. Plus they've got multiple pockets to hold all your essentials.
“They are the best travel purchase I've ever made,” raved one five-star reviewer. “They were comfortable on a 9-hour plane flight. They looked good. Zipped my phone into the pocket, no worries about it ending up on the floor, even brought it into the disgusting airplane restroom. Best of all, my passport and ticket fit in the side Velcro pocket. No more fumbling for documents! Safe and secure.”
Best Travel Shoe Deals
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
The cute kicks feature polyester straps that are super soft against the skin and are fully adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit They also have a contoured footbed for comfort and a durable rubber sole. Plus, they’re quick-drying.
I, myself, wore these comfy kicks during a trip to Morocco last year and was amazed at how comfortable and supportive they were. They got me through cobblestone streets, packed souks, hotel pools and desert trails alike. Never once did I have foot pain or blisters when wearing them, despite walking 20,000+ steps a day. I own the classic black, but there are dozens of colors to choose from, if you’re more adventurous.
