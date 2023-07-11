Amazon Prime Day has amazing deals on travel essentials: Here’s what to shop

Don't miss the boat on these excellent deals travel essentials at Amazon's Prime Day event! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here, and not a moment too soon for shoppers looking to gear up for summer vacay. Score all the travel items you’ve been eyeing at a fraction of the cost. This epic sale includes thousands of deals on luggage, headphones, comfortable shoes and more from some of our favorite travel brands. There's a No. 1 bestselling Samsonite suitcase for nearly 50% off, the super-popular Trtl Travel Pillow for $45 and comfy, editor-approved Teva sandals for just $36. With so many amazing items on sale, it can be overwhelming to search Amazon solo — so we did the hard work for you and rounded up the best travel deals happening now for Prime Day.

Not a Prime member yet? Be sure to sign up for your free 30-day trial to take advantage of all the incredible Prime Day deals! And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day sales for even more savings!

Best Luggage Deals

Samsonite Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage $128 $210 Save $82 Check this baby: The 24-incher has got 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors that will make it stand out on the luggage belt, and it’s nearly half off right now! $128 at Amazon

One shopper said it’s “perfect for a week's getaway” before adding, “It is very lightweight and easy to lift. Did not have to worry about it falling over, like my suitcases in the past. And it came through baggage claim unscathed. Not a scratch!”

Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set $90 $219 Save $129 See at Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage $105 $190 Save $85 See at Amazon

Travelers Club Expandable Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set $119 $140 Save $21 See at Amazon

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage Set $80 See at Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage $145 $254 Save $109 See at Amazon

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Trtl Trtl Travel Pillow $45 $60 Save $15 The Trtl travel pillow rarely goes on sale, so if you’ve been wanting to give it a try now’s the time. Unlike regular U-shaped travel pillows, the innovative Trtl pillow has an internal support system that keeps your head from bobbing to prevent stiff necks and achy shoulders. Plus, it's machine washable! $45 at Amazon

“The Trtl Travel Pillow is a game-changer for frequent flyers. Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to pack and carry on the plane. With exceptional neck support and cozy cushioning, it ensures a restful sleep during your flights. Say goodbye to sleepless flights and hello to a comfortable journey with this must-have travel pillow,” raved one five-star reviewer.

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag $23 $29 Save $6 See at Amazon

Kintion Pocket Mirror $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hyc00 Travel Duffel Bag $21 $26 Save $5 See at Amazon

Veken Packing Cubes $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Napfun Neck Pillow $14 $22 Save $8 See at Amazon

Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best Travel Tech Deals

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. $199 at Amazon

One happy customer wrote: “The noise canceling and fit of the AirPods in my ears were life-changing. Had the original AirPods and they would sometimes fall out of my ears during workouts. These pros don’t move at all. If you’re skeptical about the noise canceling, I urge you to put these in your ears and see them drown out the sound. Like I said, game-changing.”

Portable Charger with Built in Cables $29 $33 Save $4 See at Amazon

Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount $13 $18 Save $5 See at Amazon

iMangoo Shockproof Carrying Case $10 $16 Save $6 See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $169 $350 Save $181 See at Amazon

Mingtong Travel Adapter $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

iWALK Small Portable Charger $26 $30 Save $4 See at Amazon

Best Travel Clothing Deals

Libin Libin Women's Cargo Joggers $29 $35 Save $6 Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of these lightweight hiking pants. They're particularly great for travel since they're water-resistant, UV protective and quick-drying. Plus they've got multiple pockets to hold all your essentials. $29 at Amazon

“They are the best travel purchase I've ever made,” raved one five-star reviewer. “They were comfortable on a 9-hour plane flight. They looked good. Zipped my phone into the pocket, no worries about it ending up on the floor, even brought it into the disgusting airplane restroom. Best of all, my passport and ticket fit in the side Velcro pocket. No more fumbling for documents! Safe and secure.”

Prettygarden Casual Deep V-Neck Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit $38 $51 Save $13 See at Amazon

Baleaf Hiking Shirts with Neck Gaiter $30 $36 Save $6 See at Amazon

Prettygarden Two-Piece Outfit $40 $47 Save $7 See at Amazon

Roxy Oceanside Pant $34 $44 Save $10 See at Amazon

Vimate Travel Scarf $16 $18 Save $2 See at Amazon

The Gym People High-Waist Yoga Pants $25 $30 Save $5 See at Amazon

Best Travel Shoe Deals

Teva Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal $37 $55 Save $18 The cute kicks feature polyester straps that are super soft against the skin and are fully adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit They also have a contoured footbed for comfort and a durable rubber sole. Plus, they’re quick-drying. $37 at Amazon

I, myself, wore these comfy kicks during a trip to Morocco last year and was amazed at how comfortable and supportive they were. They got me through cobblestone streets, packed souks, hotel pools and desert trails alike. Never once did I have foot pain or blisters when wearing them, despite walking 20,000+ steps a day. I own the classic black, but there are dozens of colors to choose from, if you’re more adventurous.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Easy Spirit Traveltime Mule $40 $69 Save $29 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloud Foam Pure Running Shoe $46 $70 Save $24 See at Amazon

Keen Elle Backstrap Sandal $80 $105 Save $25 See at Amazon

Hey Dude Wendy Loafer $34 $55 Save $21 See at Amazon

Crocs Swiftwater Sandals $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.