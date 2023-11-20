Best Toys for Big Kids of 2023

Ready, set, play! These are the toys that are here to stay for big kids in 2023.

Buying the right toy for big kids can be, well, a big challenge. After all, kids in this age category have big opinions. But it's also a great age where ideas are expanding and their imagination can soar. And because they do have strong feelings, that means you can curate your toy selection to their hobbies and interests, which makes purchasing toys for big kids a lot of fun. Even if it is puzzling at first. So need help choosing a toy for your 5-year-old? Or a gift for their 8-year-old friend? Look no further than our 2023 Best Toy Awards selections in the big kid category.









Parents' 2023 Best Toy Awards features 47 toys for children of all ages, from babies and toddlers to big kids, tweens, and teens. The products selected were vetted and tested by Parents Editor's and real life testers. This year's winners highlight some of the latest and greatest toys on the market and you'll find toys for every budget. Learn more about how we chose this year's winners and explore our top picks in each category:





Best Creative Toy for Big Kids

Ocean Creatures Clixo Pack

Courtesy Clixo

Clixo’s are bendy, 3D building straps that beg to be touched, twisted, and eventually snapped into shapes and objects. With a sleek design, Clixo inspires mess-free creative play that fosters STEM learning. And if you're a parent who likes to keep their home aesthetic more adult, you'll be happy to know they look cool in a basket on your coffee table. Just a heads up that your kids will love throwing their magnetic creations at the fridge to watch them stick. This new Ocean's Creature glow-in-the-dark set features 24 pieces including fins and tentacles to bring underwater wonders to life. Brilliant. “I like it because it’s fun and simple and easy to make,” one 10-year-old child tester said.



Price: $34.99



Shop

Best Portable Audio Player

Yoto Mini

Courtesy Yoto Mini

The Yoto Player is a cube-shaped speaker that uses physical cards to play audiobooks and music. But the biggest draw here? There’s no camera, microphone, or ads. The cards come in an extensive catalog of music, literature, and poetry. And while we loved the original, this year Yoto took all of their super stylish features and downsized them to create the the Yoto Mini! It offers all of the supersized features with the added bonus of being compact, so it can easily be used for travel, making it the perfect companion you didn’t know you needed. “My 6-year-old loves putting his Yoto headphones on and bouncing around to some Kidz Bop,” a Parents' editor told us.



Price: $69.99

Shop

Best Action Figure for Big Kids

Jurassic World Fierce Changers Chase ‘N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex

Courtesy Jurassic World

If you have a dino-loving child then, at a certain point, you’re going to have to make the jump from toddler dino toys to big kid dino toys. Enter Jurassic World’s Fierce Changers Chase ‘N Roar Tyrannosaurus Rex. Here we have two toys in one. The T-Rex transforms into an off-road vehicle for hours of fun. Jurassic World fans will love the challenge and the satisfying results of this toy. Once a dino lover, always a dino lover. “It is a really cool idea,” a parent of a child tester said. “Looking at it you would never think it transforms into a jeep.” And this toy was kid-approved too. A child tester told us “I liked that it transformed into a car and it roared.”

Price: $49.99



Shop

Best Vehicle for Big Kids

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van

Courtesy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Two words: Pizza launcher. When Super Fly and his minions try to take over the city, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bring out the Pizza Fire Delivery Van! This toy has room for all four Turtles and, with the press of a button, kids can fire off up to eight pizza pies from the motorized launcher. It’s easy to assemble and durable enough to withstand rough play. Plus, parents who enjoyed the TMNT the first time around will love joining in on the fun. “My 7-year-old and 4-year-old have been obsessed with it since we took it out of the box,” one parent said. “When they come home from school or activities, they sit and play together. I'm able to cook dinner while they're entertained without a screen!” A win-win.



Price: $39.99

Shop

Best Musical Instrument for Big Kids

TinkerTar

Courtesy Tinker Tar

If you want to win for most original present, here’s your chance: The TinkerTar one-string guitar is the ideal beginner's instrument, designed to ignite your kids’ passion for music and foster creativity. The instrument comes with a songbook, extra string, and guitar strap. There’s no tuning necessary—so your kids will be improvising right out of the box—and watching your child develop their musicality is priceless. “I would not have expected a one-string kids guitar to be such a hit, but my kid hit the ground running with this thing,” one Parents’ staffer exclaimed. “Each fret has a color and number that corresponds with the notes in the easy-to-follow songbook that the guitar comes with, and my child was playing full songs within minutes—and impressing everyone!”

Price: $24.99



Shop

Best Interactive Toy

Bitzee

Courtesy Bitzee

Looking for a fun (not-so-furry) friend—and one that fits in the palm of your hand? Look no further than Bitzee, a digital “pet” you can really touch. Bitzee responds to swipes, tilts, shakes, and touch with sounds and reactions. Each virtual pet starts as a baby and, like a real pet, needs care to grow into a Super Bitzee. "I love that I can take care of this toy, pet it, feed it, and that—when it grows up—it talks to my other Bitzees,” one child tester told us. Pet owners can unlock unique outfits and games. It's also super portable, making it fun to take on the go and store away.

Price: $29.99



Shop

Best Multi-Purpose Toy for Big Kids

Hot Wheels Ultimate T-Rex Transporter

Courtesy Hot Wheels

If you’re looking for the ultimate show stopper, we have you covered: The Hot Wheels Ultimate T-Rex Transporter will thrill kids with its sheer scale. This thing is huge! And it can gobble up and haul more than 20 cars before transforming into a growling T-Rex with a race track on its back. “The amount of different transforming modes kept both child and adult engaged, surprised, and excited,” one parent explained. Did we mention the T-Rex burps, chomps, and farts? As always, Hot Wheels knows its audience.

Price: $79.99



Shop

Best Toy for Animal Lovers

Schleich Horse Transporter

Courtesy Schleich

The Schleich® HORSE CLUB is a horse riders’ paradise. Promoting themes of friendship and a love of horses, this toymaker makes elegant horse figures come to life for young equestrians. The beauty of the Schleich Horse Transporter lies in the details. With a multitude of accessories, it truly has everything needed to take horses to shows—even individual leg wraps for the horses’ legs to keep them safe during transport. One 5-year-old tester couldn't get over all the fine features. "I love how there are all the fancy things to dress the horsies up in, so I can pretend that I have a real horse," they said. "I also love the hot tub on the roof!"

Price: $139.99

Shop

Best Stuffed Animal for Big Kids

Hugimals Frankie the Cat

Courtesy Hugimals

Whether or not they like to admit it, big kids still love stuffies—and Hugimals are no exception. These lovable, weighted stuffed animals are designed to “hug you back,” lowering stress and creating a calm atmosphere. Each machine-washable animal has a removable weight pack and has been lauded by parents and teachers alike for regulating big emotions and helping with sleep. And parents will concur that a toy that helps kids sleep more soundly is worth its weight in gold. Frankie the Cat is the newest addition to the gang, and your entire family will be smitten with her cuteness. “It’s cute, cuddly, and gives the best hugs,” one 10-year-old tester said.

Price: $64.00



Shop

Best Construction Set for Big Kids

Connetix Rainbow Transport Pack

Courtesy Connetix

Connetix tiles are definitely the kind of toy your family will have for years and years. Made for open-ended construction, these tiles are irresistible for parents and grandparents, who will most likely end up on the floor building castles and towers alongside their kids. The Connetix Transport Pack is designed with vehicle enthusiasts in mind, featuring bases with real rubber wheels, plus a range of magnetic tile shapes to help build and create endless vehicle designs. “The idea is great,” one parent tester said. And their 6-year-old child agreed. “I liked the colors and shapes.”

Price: $75.00



Shop

Best Doll for Big Kids

LOL Surprise Tweens Surprise Swap

Courtesy LOL Tweens

Being cute and cool at the same time is no easy feat. Thankfully, LOL Dolls have been in the game for years now and have mastered the excitement of unboxing. Renowned for its packaging, each set comes with multiple surprises for kids to unwrap, building anticipation and excitement as they go. The Tween Swap includes a styling head of hair that kids can restyle and a variety of accessories and hair brushes to enhance the play experience. One tester told us this was her favorite LOL so far—and she has dozens of Tweens, OMGs, REMIX, and Surprises.

Price: $29.99

Shop

Best Crafting Kit for Big Kids

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

Courtesy Pop Style

Kids will absolutely love making their own bling with the Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker. Unlike other jewelry kits, this one is frustration-free. There are no knots, cutting, or clasps. You just pop the beads off and on. “My girls love making bracelets for themselves and their friends,” one Parents’ staffer told us. “These can be done in a cinch!” Parents will also appreciate that the storage carrying case makes cleanup a breeze. Consider us charmed.



Price: $24.99

Shop

Best STEM Toy for Big Kids

GraviTrax Junior

Courtesy Ravensburger

Watch your kids discover their inner engineer as they build a marble maze. Completely open-ended, GraviTrax Junior contains everything needed to build a variety of tracks. The joy of designing marble paths will teach kids about gravity, electricity, and other scientific concepts. Parents can rest assured knowing that the materials are made from renewable resources of a mixture of bioplastic and wood fibers and, with a variety of themes, each set is compatible with each other, making this gift a no-brainer. "This is a great STEM toy and is really unique from anything else on the market,” a mom of a 4- and 10-year-old said. “It encourages engineering skills and technical thinking, plus it is just good fun.

Price: $59.99



Shop

