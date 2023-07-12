Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 10+ best Prime Day toy deals: Save on Lego, Radio Flyer, Nerf and more

Libby Sentz
Updated ·1 min read
toys
These Prime Day toy deals will bring a smile to everyone's face! (Photos: Amazon)

Never hear them say "I'm bored" again. Summer can and should be all fun and games. Luckily, today's final Amazon Prime Day toy deals include a slew of outdoor and indoor delights on mega-sale that'll keep kids of all ages happy all through summer and beyond! From a popular board game that's 70% off and a $6 tie-dye kit to a full-on inflatable waterpark that's $110 off, there's plenty here to occupy the playful ones in your life. It's a good time to stock up on holiday gifts, too. And when you're done here, take a gander at the best Prime Day deals going strong now — it's the last day to save.

Quick Overview

  • Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers

    $14$20
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • Lego Duplo Classic Creative Building Time

    $31$45
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster

    $13$30
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • My Fairy Garden

    $15$38
    Save $23
    See at Amazon

  • Radio Flyer Flyer Glider Jr.

    $50$70
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Crayola Tie Dye Color Chemistry Set for Kids

    $6$20
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • Sunny & Fun Slide ‘N Spray Inflatable Water Slide Park

    $280$350
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Best Choice Products 47x47in Kids Large Wooden Sandbox

    $100$130
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball

    $23$50
    Save $27 with on-page coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck

    $63$90
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Pressman Rummikub Large Numbers Edition

    $17$25
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set

    $28
    See at Amazon

  • Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

    $10$50
    Save $40 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash

    $16
    See at Amazon

  • Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

    $10$18
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car

    $7$13
    Save $6
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $26$45
    Save $19 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher

    $8$13
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Car Cache Purse Holder for Car

    $10$27
    Save $17 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $380$600
    Save $220
    See at Amazon

  • MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $160$404
    Save $244 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum

    $91$250
    Save $159 with code and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

    $26$40
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $150$350
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $100$266
    Save $166 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

    $170$237
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $128$345
    Save $217
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

    $25$65
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories

    $16$30
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine

    $100$185
    Save $85
    See at Amazon

  • Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes

    $42$68
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart

    $30$84
    Save $53
    See at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

    $30$60
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

    $10$20
    Save $10 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

    $14$31
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • Morento Air Purifier

    $32$60
    Save $28 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

    $40$45
    Save $5 with code
    See at Amazon

  • Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage

    $15$42
    Save $27 with code
    See at Amazon
See 5 more
Banzai

Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers

$14$20Save $6

Hear them laugh like they've never laughed before with this crazy-fun body-bumping game that's similar to bubble soccer. Nearly 6,000 shoppers have lived to share a five-star review. Two inflatables included, in blue and red. Ages 4+.

$14 at Amazon
LEGO

Lego Duplo Classic Creative Building Time

$31$45Save $14

Let the littlest ones build their hearts out, making hearts, unicorns, giraffes and other cuties. The larger Duplo blocks are perfect for small hands, and they'll play with the figures they create for hours on end. Ages 18 months and up.

$31 at Amazon
NERF

Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster

$13$30Save $17

This super soaker is guaranteed to drench anyone within its path. (Insert evil laugh here.) But seriously, it's a welcome war in the summer heat. Ages 6+.

$13 at Amazon
The Big Dig

The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane

$30$40Save $10

Wherever there's a sandbox, a beach (or dirt or snow), there's a young master digger ready to get to work. Gear them up with this cool crane. It rotates 360 degrees! Ages 3+. 

$30 at Amazon
PlayMonster

My Fairy Garden

$15$38Save $23

Fairy Isla will enchant your children as they build her the perfect home. They can use the included soil and seeds to grow a real garden on the top and bottom. Ages 4+.

$15 at Amazon
Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer Flyer Glider Jr.

$50$70Save $20

Radio Flyer is perhaps the most trusted name in wheeled toys for tots, and we know you want to be the one who gives them their first taste of this pure joy. Ages 2 to 5. 

$50 at Amazon
Crayola

Crayola Tie Dye Color Chemistry Set for Kids

$6$20Save $13

This kit is absolutely tie-dye for. But it's one fun mess you'll probably want to keep outside. Recommended ages 7 to 10.

$6 at Amazon
SUNNY & FUN

Sunny & Fun Slide ‘N Spray Inflatable Water Slide Park

$280$350Save $70

Turn your backyard into a mini waterpark with this durable inflatable playground. Climb, slide and splash around for hours on end in the summer heat. There's even a secret tunnel! Recommended age is "kid."

$280 at Amazon
Best Choice Products

Best Choice Products 47x47in Kids Large Wooden Sandbox

$100$130Save $30

A cedar sandbox with two foldable wooden benches for $100? Yep! It's heat treated and built to last. No wonder it has 2,500+ five-star fans.

$100 at Amazon
GlowCity

GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball

$23$50
Save $27 with on-page coupon

Come summer, nighttime is the right time for a ball game. We have this LED ball and the whole fam loves it — as do 14,000+ five-star fans on Amazon. Ages 8+.

Save $27 with on-page coupon
$23 at Amazon
LEGO

Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck

$63$90Save $27

Get gamers off the screen with this very cool and very popular 1,200+-piece Horizon Forbidden West set. Lego will be retiring this collectible soon (which means it should also go up in value). This Tallneck model also has a very rare 4.9-star overall rating. Ages 18+.

$63 at Amazon
Pressman

Pressman Rummikub Large Numbers Edition

$17$25Save $8

Keep your mathlete's brain strong with this mega-popular, fast-paced sequencing game that has long been enjoyed by families around the world. (The larger numbers on this game make it easier to see for us older folks.) Two to four players. Ages 8+.

$17 at Amazon
Crayola

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set

$28

For a young artist, there's no better toy than a crayon. This bestselling 140-count set has all the coloring supplies they could possibly want in a convenient go-anywhere travel case. (And you can cross these off your school supplies list early.)

$28 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

    $10$50
    Save $40 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

    $10$18
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $26$45
    Save $19 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Car Cache Purse Holder for Car

    $10$27
    Save $17 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $160$404
    Save $244 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum

    $91$250
    Save $159 with code and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

    $26$40
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $100$266
    Save $166 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

    $170$237
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $128$345
    Save $217
    See at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories

    $16$30
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes

    $42$68
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart

    $30$84
    Save $53
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

    $14$31
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

    $40$45
    Save $5 with code
    See at Amazon

  • Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage

    $15$42
    Save $27 with code
    See at Amazon