The 10+ best Prime Day toy deals: Save on Lego, Radio Flyer, Nerf and more
Never hear them say "I'm bored" again. Summer can and should be all fun and games. Luckily, today's final Amazon Prime Day toy deals include a slew of outdoor and indoor delights on mega-sale that'll keep kids of all ages happy all through summer and beyond! From a popular board game that's 70% off and a $6 tie-dye kit to a full-on inflatable waterpark that's $110 off, there's plenty here to occupy the playful ones in your life. It's a good time to stock up on holiday gifts, too. And when you're done here, take a gander at the best Prime Day deals going strong now — it's the last day to save.
Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers$14$20Save $6
Lego Duplo Classic Creative Building Time$31$45Save $14
Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster$13$30Save $17
The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane$30$40Save $10
My Fairy Garden$15$38Save $23
Radio Flyer Flyer Glider Jr.$50$70Save $20
Crayola Tie Dye Color Chemistry Set for Kids$6$20Save $13
Sunny & Fun Slide ‘N Spray Inflatable Water Slide Park$280$350Save $70
Best Choice Products 47x47in Kids Large Wooden Sandbox$100$130Save $30
GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball$23$50Save $27 with on-page coupon
Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck$63$90Save $27
Pressman Rummikub Large Numbers Edition$17$25Save $8
Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set$28
Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle$14$31Save $17
Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers
Hear them laugh like they've never laughed before with this crazy-fun body-bumping game that's similar to bubble soccer. Nearly 6,000 shoppers have lived to share a five-star review. Two inflatables included, in blue and red. Ages 4+.
Lego Duplo Classic Creative Building Time
Let the littlest ones build their hearts out, making hearts, unicorns, giraffes and other cuties. The larger Duplo blocks are perfect for small hands, and they'll play with the figures they create for hours on end. Ages 18 months and up.
Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster
This super soaker is guaranteed to drench anyone within its path. (Insert evil laugh here.) But seriously, it's a welcome war in the summer heat. Ages 6+.
The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane
Wherever there's a sandbox, a beach (or dirt or snow), there's a young master digger ready to get to work. Gear them up with this cool crane. It rotates 360 degrees! Ages 3+.
My Fairy Garden
Fairy Isla will enchant your children as they build her the perfect home. They can use the included soil and seeds to grow a real garden on the top and bottom. Ages 4+.
Radio Flyer Flyer Glider Jr.
Radio Flyer is perhaps the most trusted name in wheeled toys for tots, and we know you want to be the one who gives them their first taste of this pure joy. Ages 2 to 5.
Crayola Tie Dye Color Chemistry Set for Kids
This kit is absolutely tie-dye for. But it's one fun mess you'll probably want to keep outside. Recommended ages 7 to 10.
Sunny & Fun Slide ‘N Spray Inflatable Water Slide Park
Turn your backyard into a mini waterpark with this durable inflatable playground. Climb, slide and splash around for hours on end in the summer heat. There's even a secret tunnel! Recommended age is "kid."
Best Choice Products 47x47in Kids Large Wooden Sandbox
A cedar sandbox with two foldable wooden benches for $100? Yep! It's heat treated and built to last. No wonder it has 2,500+ five-star fans.
GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball
Come summer, nighttime is the right time for a ball game. We have this LED ball and the whole fam loves it — as do 14,000+ five-star fans on Amazon. Ages 8+.
Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck
Get gamers off the screen with this very cool and very popular 1,200+-piece Horizon Forbidden West set. Lego will be retiring this collectible soon (which means it should also go up in value). This Tallneck model also has a very rare 4.9-star overall rating. Ages 18+.
Pressman Rummikub Large Numbers Edition
Keep your mathlete's brain strong with this mega-popular, fast-paced sequencing game that has long been enjoyed by families around the world. (The larger numbers on this game make it easier to see for us older folks.) Two to four players. Ages 8+.
For a young artist, there's no better toy than a crayon. This bestselling 140-count set has all the coloring supplies they could possibly want in a convenient go-anywhere travel case. (And you can cross these off your school supplies list early.)
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Vacuums
Kitchen
Home
Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle$14$31Save $17