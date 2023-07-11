The 10+ best Prime Day toy deals: Save on Lego, Radio Flyer, Nerf and more

These Prime Day toy deals will bring a smile to everyone's face! (Photos: Amazon)

Never hear them say "I'm bored" again. Summer can and should be all fun and games. Luckily, today's Amazon Prime Day toy deals include a slew of outdoor and indoor delights on mega-sale that'll keep kids of all ages happy all through summer and beyond! From a popular board game that's 70% off and a $6 tie-dye kit to a full-on inflatable waterpark that's $110 off, there's plenty here to occupy the playful ones in your life. It's a good time to stock up on holiday gifts, too. And when you're done here, take a gander at the best Prime Day deals going strong now.

Banzai Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers $14 $20 Save $6 Hear them laugh like they've never laughed before with this crazy-fun body-bumping game that's similar to bubble soccer. Nearly 6,000 shoppers have lived to share a five-star review. Two inflatables included, in blue and red. Ages 4+. $14 at Amazon

LEGO Lego Duplo Town Amusement Park Fairground $77 $110 Save $33 Let the littlest ones get in on the building fun with their own amusement park set. The larger Duplo blocks are perfect for small hands and the interactive pieces will provide hours and hours of joy. Ages 2+. $77 at Amazon

NERF Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster $13 $30 Save $17 This super soaker is guaranteed to drench anyone within its path. (Insert evil laugh here.) But seriously, it's a welcome war in the summer heat. Ages 6+. $13 at Amazon

The Big Dig The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane $28 $50 Save $22 Wherever there's a sandbox, a beach (or dirt or snow), there's a young master digger ready to get to work. Gear them up with this cool crane. It rotates 360 degrees! Ages 3+. $28 at Amazon

PlayMonster My Fairy Garden $16 $38 Save $22 Fairy Isla will enchant them as they build her the perfect home. Kids can use the included soil and seeds to grow a real garden on the top and bottom. Ages 4+. $16 at Amazon

Radio Flyer Radio Flyer Flyer Glider Jr. $50 $70 Save $20 Radio Flyer is perhaps the most trusted name in wheeled toys for tots, and we know you want to be the one who gives them their first taste of this pure joy. Ages 2 to 5. $50 at Amazon

Bestway Bestway H2OGO! Waterfall Waves Mega Water Park $275 $386 Save $111 Turn your backyard into a waterpark with this genius inflatable playground because nothing beats splashing around for hours on end. Just be ready for the neighborhood kids to descend upon your lot! Accommodates up to 6 children. Ages 5+. $275 at Amazon

Best Choice Products Best Choice Products 47x47in Kids Large Wooden Sandbox $100 $130 Save $30 A cedar sandbox with two foldable wooden benches for $100? Yep! It's heat treated and built to last. No wonder it has 2,500+ five-star fans. $100 at Amazon

GlowCity GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball $28 $50 Save $22 Come summer, nighttime is the right time for a ball game. We have this LED ball and the whole fam loves it — as do 14,000+ five-star fans on Amazon. Ages 8+. $28 at Amazon

Pressman Rummikub: The Original Rummy Tile Game by Pressman $16 $37 Save $21 Keep your mathlete's brain strong with this fast-paced sequencing game. It has a very impressive 4.8-star rating and has long been enjoyed by families around the world. Two to four players. Ages 8+. $16 at Amazon

Crayola Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set $28 $33 Save $5 For a young artist, there's no better toy than a crayon. This bestselling 140-count set has all the coloring supplies they could possibly want in a convenient go-anywhere travel case. (And you can cross these off your school supplies list early.) $28 at Amazon

PLUS PLUS Plus Plus Learn to Build Super Set $44 $70 Save $26 Want some constructive play? Literally. We love this 1,200-piece set of mini puzzle blocks. They can build whatever they please atop the four baseplates. This lovely kit includes pastels in the mix, but also check out the basic set. Ages 5 to 12. $44 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $10 $50 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $16 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $10 $27 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $380 $600 Save $220 See at Amazon

MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $160 $404 Save $244 with coupon See at Amazon

Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum $91 $250 Save $159 with code and coupon Copied! Code: YEEDIVACX90 Copied! Code: YEEDIVACX90 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $26 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $150 $350 Save $200 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $266 Save $166 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $170 $237 Save $67 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $128 $345 Save $217 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $100 $185 Save $85 See at Amazon

Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes $42 $68 Save $26 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart $30 $49 Save $19 See at Amazon

Home

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle $14 $31 Save $17 See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $32 $60 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $40 $45 Save $5 with code Copied! Code: 25EARLYJULY Copied! Code: 25EARLYJULY See at Amazon