The 10+ best Prime Day toy deals: Save on Lego, Radio Flyer, Nerf and more

Never hear them say "I'm bored" again. Summer can and should be all fun and games. Luckily, today's Amazon Prime Day toy deals include a slew of outdoor and indoor delights on mega-sale that'll keep kids of all ages happy all through summer and beyond! From a popular board game that's 70% off and a $6 tie-dye kit to a full-on inflatable waterpark that's $110 off, there's plenty here to occupy the playful ones in your life. It's a good time to stock up on holiday gifts, too. And when you're done here, take a gander at the best Prime Day deals going strong now.
Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers$14$20Save $6
Lego Duplo Town Amusement Park Fairground$77$110Save $33
Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster$13$30Save $17
The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane$28$50Save $22
My Fairy Garden$16$38Save $22
Radio Flyer Flyer Glider Jr.$50$70Save $20
Crayola Tie Dye Color Chemistry Set for Kids$6$20Save $13
Bestway H2OGO! Waterfall Waves Mega Water Park$275$386Save $111
Best Choice Products 47x47in Kids Large Wooden Sandbox$100$130Save $30
GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball$28$50Save $22
Rummikub: The Original Rummy Tile Game by Pressman$16$37Save $21
Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set$28$33Save $5
Plus Plus Learn to Build Super Set$44$70Save $26
Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers
Hear them laugh like they've never laughed before with this crazy-fun body-bumping game that's similar to bubble soccer. Nearly 6,000 shoppers have lived to share a five-star review. Two inflatables included, in blue and red. Ages 4+.
Lego Duplo Town Amusement Park Fairground
Let the littlest ones get in on the building fun with their own amusement park set. The larger Duplo blocks are perfect for small hands and the interactive pieces will provide hours and hours of joy. Ages 2+.
Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster
This super soaker is guaranteed to drench anyone within its path. (Insert evil laugh here.) But seriously, it's a welcome war in the summer heat. Ages 6+.
The Big Dig Sandbox Digger Excavator Crane
Wherever there's a sandbox, a beach (or dirt or snow), there's a young master digger ready to get to work. Gear them up with this cool crane. It rotates 360 degrees! Ages 3+.
My Fairy Garden
Fairy Isla will enchant them as they build her the perfect home. Kids can use the included soil and seeds to grow a real garden on the top and bottom. Ages 4+.
Radio Flyer Flyer Glider Jr.
Radio Flyer is perhaps the most trusted name in wheeled toys for tots, and we know you want to be the one who gives them their first taste of this pure joy. Ages 2 to 5.
Crayola Tie Dye Color Chemistry Set for Kids
This kit is absolutely tie-dye for. But it's one fun mess you'll probably want to keep outside. Recommended ages 7 to 10.
Bestway H2OGO! Waterfall Waves Mega Water Park
Turn your backyard into a waterpark with this genius inflatable playground because nothing beats splashing around for hours on end. Just be ready for the neighborhood kids to descend upon your lot! Accommodates up to 6 children. Ages 5+.
Best Choice Products 47x47in Kids Large Wooden Sandbox
A cedar sandbox with two foldable wooden benches for $100? Yep! It's heat treated and built to last. No wonder it has 2,500+ five-star fans.
GlowCity Glow in the Dark Basketball
Come summer, nighttime is the right time for a ball game. We have this LED ball and the whole fam loves it — as do 14,000+ five-star fans on Amazon. Ages 8+.
Rummikub: The Original Rummy Tile Game by Pressman
Keep your mathlete's brain strong with this fast-paced sequencing game. It has a very impressive 4.8-star rating and has long been enjoyed by families around the world. Two to four players. Ages 8+.
Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set
For a young artist, there's no better toy than a crayon. This bestselling 140-count set has all the coloring supplies they could possibly want in a convenient go-anywhere travel case. (And you can cross these off your school supplies list early.)
Plus Plus Learn to Build Super Set
Want some constructive play? Literally. We love this 1,200-piece set of mini puzzle blocks. They can build whatever they please atop the four baseplates. This lovely kit includes pastels in the mix, but also check out the basic set. Ages 5 to 12.
