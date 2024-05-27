Best time to leave the Jersey Shore on Memorial Day to beat traffic

An expected 43.8 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, a number not seen in 20 years.

For those heading back from the Jersey Shore on Monday, the worst time to travel is between 3 and 7 p.m., the transportation research firm INRIX. The best time would be after 7 p.m.

Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, said “Travel times are expected to be up to 90% longer than normal.”

Up-to-date traffic information, including traffic jams and car crashes, can be found at 511nj.org and its corresponding app.

Traffic moves slowly on the Garden State Parkway in Lakewood Monday afternoon, May 29, 2023. as Memorial Day comes to a close at the Shore.

What's new at the Jersey Shore? Here are 9 things you need to know for summer 2024

The New Jersey Department of Transportation collects annual average daily traffic counts. On an average day, most Shore town roads carry fewer than 10,000 vehicles. On Monday, backups and jams are expected, so drivers should leave earlier than expected.

Emergency repairs on the Shark River Bridge connecting Belmar and Avon will continue through the long weekend. According to the state Department of Transportation, repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, May 31. A free shuttle bus will continue to run between the two towns every day from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. until bridge repairs are completed.

Twenty-four on the list: These Monmouth and Ocean bridges need to be fixed

Other public transit options include NJ Transit buses and the North Jersey Coast Line trains. Bus numbers 830, 831, 832, 834, 836, 837 and 838 run along the Shore. Starting on June 22, 2024, Route 137 will have additional stops in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park.

On an average day, the heaviest traveled roads in Monmouth and Ocean counties include: the Garden State Park Way; Route 36 from West Long Branch to Eatontown; Route 18 from Colts Neck to Ocean Township; Route 138 and Route 34 near the Garden State Parkway in Wall; Route 9 from Marlboro to Freehold; Interstate 195 in Upper Freehold near the Turnpike; and Route 37 in Toms River near the Garden State Parkway. On an average day, the county roads carry between 50,000 to 100,000 vehicles.

Beaches, food, music and so much fun: Here's your guide to summer at the Jersey Shore

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore Memorial Day traffic: Best time to leave for home