Best Thing I Ate This Week: Months after opening, Highlands restaurant reveals brunch menu

There's a new spot to grab brunch in town.

Paseo, a Mediterranean-style restaurant, opened in June at 900 Baxter Ave. as part of the next-door Myriad Hotel project in the Highlands.

Months later, Paseo has launched its brunch service, which will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Paseo, 900 Baxter Ave., launched its brunch menu on Nov. 19.

The menu features morning-themed libations like an espresso martini, dirty chai martini and the option to create your own mimosa with cranberry, orange and pineapple juices.

On the food side, starters include ham croquetas and a lemon ricotta hot cake with strawberry preserves. Main dishes vary from a New York strip steak and eggs to a grilled lamp burger to a chocolate-pistachio flavored yogurt parfait.

Paseo, 900 Baxter Ave., launched its brunch menu on Nov. 19.

We featured some of Paseo's brunch items in the latest installment of our video series, "Best Thing I Ate This Week." You can keep up with the series by visiting Instagram.com/courierjournal.

Reach food and dining reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Paseo: Louisville restaurant featured in 'Best Thing I Ate This Week'