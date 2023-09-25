The Best Teeth Whitening Strips, According to Dentists



There’s a lot of hope in a newly brightened smile. Aside from the nice aesthetics, it also feels like a clean slate, bleaching away those extra cups of coffee, the frequent pizza indulgence, and one too many glasses of red wine. The best teeth whitening strips can preserve that whiter coat, too, with minimal sensitivity to enamel and gums alike.

The key word there is “preserve,” since even the best strips will produce subpar results if one doesn’t have professionally cleaned teeth as well as a professionally whitened smile to generate those initial drastic results. “In-office treatments are without a doubt the best option for optimal whitening results,” says Dr. Nicolas Aguilera, aka Dr. Nicolas, of Apa Aesthetic in New York (who is dual-trained in implant surgery and advanced aesthetic dentistry). From there, he says, results can be maintained every 4-6 months with whitening strips, but ideally only after additional professional cleanings (in order to rid any plaque that could interrupt clean, consistent results).

That’s not a knock on whitening strips, though — it’s still crucial to find ones that maintain these results with a safe formula, as there are a lot of questionable brands and products in the whitening category. Read on for more dentist expertise on whitening strips and for a short list of the best teeth whitening strips.

What the Experts Say

There are just two ingredients that should be used in whitening strips, says Dr. Nicolas. as well as cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, aka Dr. Daniel, of Bensonhurst Dental in Brooklyn. They are hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide. “If the product you are using doesn’t contain those active ingredients, it won’t be as effective,” he says. “The ones that have a stronger percentage of these ingredients tend to give the stronger results. It releases most of its whitening power in the first 30-60 minutes, while carbamide peroxide can work for up to 8 hours — something to consider if you’re planning to whiten overnight.” (So, for overnight whitening, choose carbamide peroxide.)

As for those percentages, Dr. Nicolas outlines the ideal ranges for at-home whitening strips: “Look for hydrogen peroxide in 6.5% to 10% ranges, or carbamide peroxide in 20%,” He says. “Hydrogen peroxide is faster-acting and stronger but there’s potential for some sensitivity.” And, truth be told, almost all teeth whitening strips will use hydrogen peroxide; it is the other categories of whitening products that might call in carbamide peroxide for the sensitivities.

And one other (very important) way to know a whitening strip is legit: It should be FDA-registered, says Dr. Nicolas. Don’t bother with the rest; it’s likely they’re supremely ineffective or extremely abrasive and damaging.

Lastly, Dr. Daniel says to make sure the strips hug each tooth. “Avoid using strips that don’t contour to your teeth — they won’t get the job done properly,” he explains. If it’s difficult to make this happen, then it’s probably a subpar strip. Most should feel like they’re “melting” onto the teeth, and should allow you to slightly maneuver them in between each tooth, as well, as the strip settles in. This ensures that the whitening ingredients properly coat the teeth, preventing discoloration at the sides and tops. And, on that note, always apply teeth whitening strips after first flossing and brushing, and ideally in the weeks following a professional cleaning, so that teeth are as void of plaque, stains, and buildup.

All strips will have a different amount of time that they need to be use, both in terms of a singular application and the frequency/duration of the overall treatment plan. Just follow the directions closely for any given brand, and don’t do a second round of treatment for another 4-6 months, Dr. Nicolas advises. It’s important to let the enamel build up in order to further prevent staining, and to minimize those painful zings that accommodate freshly whitened teeth (due to exposed nerve endings). The best strips should help mitigate the problem, too.

The Best Teeth Whitening Strips

Crest 3D Whitestrips

BEST OVERALL

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Price: $45.99

Active Whitening Ingredient: Hydrogen Peroxide 10%

Quantity: 22 treatments (44 strips)

Wear Instructions: Use once daily for 45 minutes.

It seems like no brand can dethrone Crest in this category. (A superb 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon — out of nearly 80,000 reviews — speaks volumes, too.) Dr. Daniel echoes those customers’ sentiments with his own professional take: “Crest’s strips are easy to wear, uncomplicated, and have a generous amount of whitening properties,” he says.

I can also vouch for the quick progress that these provide, too, even on teeth that are already fairly bright. They make a difference, and fast. And they’re easy to adhere to the entire smile, with no spots left uncovered.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive

BEST SENSITIVE

Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive

Price: $38.32

Active Whitening Ingredient: Hydrogen Peroxide 5.25%

Quantity: 18 treatments (36 strips)

Wear Instructions: Use once daily for 30 minutes.

Yes, Crest is in here twice — and for good reason. This is also the brand to trust with sensitivities, and its toned-down strips cut the hydrogen peroxide percentage nearly in half. And truth be told, there aren’t many FDA-registered whitening strips out there that stand up to the big brand names, so this is Crest’s throne to yield.

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

BEST PEROXIDE-FREE

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

Price: $49.99 $44.99

Active Whitening Ingredient: Coconut oil, dead sea salt, sage oil, and lemon peel oil

Quantity: 21 treatments (42 strips)

Wear Instructions: Wear strips for 30 minutes daily. Use strips every day for a week, then twice weekly.

Why It Stands Out: Some people willingly opt out of both key peroxide ingredients. This is well and good, so long as expectations are tailored. Of the peroxide-free options out there, Dr. Daniel recommends Lumineux. “These are designed for sensitive teeth and gums, and they work to protect the good bacteria in the microbiome and detoxify the bad bacteria,” he explains. Just know that the jury is out on whether natural remedies really work.

Moon Midnight Enamel Care Dissolving Whitening Strips

BEST DISSOLVING

Moon Midnight Enamel Care Dissolving Whitening Strips

Price: $39.99

Active Whitening Ingredient: Hydrogen Peroxide (7%), Hydroxyapatite

Quantity: 56 strips

Wear Instructions: Apply before bed to clear teeth, and wait 15 minutes for strips to dissolve.

Why It Stands Out: Moon’s quick-dissolving strips take the guesswork out of the whitening process by allowing the wearer to doze off as they dissolve. While I wish they were slightly bigger, they’re easy to adhere to the teeth, and I sometimes use multiple strips (two up top, one on the bottom) to cover the maximum surface area. They are loaded with hydroxyapatite, too, a common alternative to fluoride that helps remineralize the enamel in one’s teeth — meaning there’s next to no sensitivity with these strips.

Frequently Asked Questions About Teeth Whitening Strips

Are teeth whitening strips as effective as professional whitenings?

Teeth whitening strips have a much lower percentage of whitening ingredients than treatments administered professionally. For this reason, strips are considered more of a means of “brightness maintenance” as opposed to a base layer of white (which is what the professional session can provide). “Professional treatments are safer, more effective, and also be customized based on your specific needs, condition, and lifestyle,” Dr. Daniel adds. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach like over-the-counter options.”

Is teeth whitening permanent?

No, teeth whitening is not a permanent treatment. “If you are looking for a consistent brighter smile, then customized veneers are the best investment you can make,” says Dr. Daniel. “You will never have to worry about whitening treatments again.”

How often should you get your teeth professionally whitened?

Dr. Nicolas recommends in-office whitening once or twice a year, depending on one’s social and dietary habits, like smoking, drinking coffee, red wine, eating lots of tomato sauce, etc. The more stain-inducing things that come in contact with the teeth, the greater the need for professional touch-ups.

