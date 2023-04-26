The 5 best tech deals you can find this Wednesday — including earbuds for 75% off

Tech deals like this don't come every day, but we sure wish they did! (Photo: Amazon)

CXK CXK Wireless Earbuds $18 $60 Save $42 These headphones are easy to set up with one-step pairing and boast an impressive battery life of 43 hours. $18 at Amazon

Cheap earbuds are always in demand, especially if you work in a job where you might lose them. These CXK Wireless Earbuds deliver good sound quality at a budget-friendly price, but they're also quite durable thanks to the IPX6 weather-resistance rating.

"These are so great! My daughter came home from college and forgot her Airpods so she asked me to use these. She honestly could not tell the difference. The quality is high and they are easy to use. They come with a charging cable too. Battery life is long too. I was using wired headphones before making this purchase. I am just one of those people who doesn't want to spend a ton of money on something like this and honestly don't even see the difference. Great purchase and would make it again!" said one parent.

SGIN Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 With a large screen, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, this is a powerhouse for day-to-day work. An upgraded version is available for $100 more that doubles the RAM. $260 at Amazon

Sgin laptops have caught my attention quite a bit lately, especially as budget entry-level machines. This 15-inch model has 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD — more than enough for day-to-day applications like word processing or just browsing the web. It also provides up to eight hours of battery life, has Windows 11 pre-installed, and has a processor with up to 2.8GHs.

"I bought this laptop so I can give my other one to an employee and upgrade my own. Man it has changed my daily work experience. It’s so easy to function with and having multiple projects going on at once is very simple. I highly recommend this laptop for such a good price," one five-star reviewer said.

GooDee GooDee Projector 4K $155 $600 Save $445 with coupon At 72% off, this phenomenal projector is a great way to host movie nights now that the weather is warm enough to spend the evening outdoors. Save $445 with coupon $155 at Amazon

GooDee certainly is a goodie, especially with a discount this steep. This projector works in rooms with moderate brightness, but it truly stands out once the lights go out. A Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection make it easy to stream movies or connect to your favorite streaming services. The screen also tops out at an unbelievable 300 inches. If something goes wrong, GooDee offers a lifetime warranty.

"The picture quality is absolutely amazing, well worth the price! I gave it as a gift to some family friends who wanted a projector for outdoor movie nights...Like all projectors, it can be a little more difficult to see when there are other lights on in the room, but it's not so horrible to where you can't make out what's going on onscreen," one user said.

Popglory Popglory Smart Watch $25 $37 Save $12 with coupon Monitor your blood pressure, oxygen levels and more with this powerful smart watch. Save $12 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Smartwatches are some of the most useful devices to have emerged in the past two decades, but many of the best ones (looking at you, Apple Watch) cost an arm and a leg. The Popglory Smart Watch boasts many of the same features without the high price point; after all, it has more than 10,000 perfect reviews from fans.

"I love the simplicity of this watch," one user said. "I needed something to alert me when I get messages — text, IM, phone calls. It vibrates to let me know simply what came through. It only shows up to 3 messages or alerts at a time, but that is fine. Gives me that lifeline needed to be on top of my phone. As well, there are simple fitness trackers, more on the actual app. The app is easy to set up and simplistic, meaning it asks for your gender, weights, height — not personal things such as name and birthdate to be floating around the cloud and god knows where. All in all, I love this ... Holds charge for days and recharges in less that 15 minutes. Ordered another for my hubs."

It can sometimes feel like you never have enough memory, but the Samsung memory card can help alleviate that issue. The 128GB card is just $12 right now, with higher-capacity versions seeing similar discounts. These cards are also Amazon's Choice for memory, with more than 42,000 perfect ratings from fans.

"I've been using the Samsung EVO Select Micro SD with my Steam Deck, and it has been an absolute dream. It's so seamless and efficient in its performance that I often forget it's even there. The storage capacity and speed make it perfect for storing and running games, providing a smooth gaming experience without any hiccups," said one gamer. "It truly is a game-changer!"

