The 5 best tech deals you can find this Tuesday — including a laptop for $900 off

The weekend might be several days away, but you don't have to wait to score some major savings on terrific tech.Incredible bargains are happening right this very second. We've put together a list of the best electronics sales you'll find on the web today, like these earbuds at 75% off — with a 20% coupon on top of that. On your marks, get ready, shop!

XIAOWTEK Xiaowtek A40 Pro Wireless Earbuds $20 $100 Save $80 with coupon These power-packed buds come with up to 50 hours of playtime, a noise-cancelling mic, and are nearly waterproof. Don't forget to use the on-page coupon for maximum savings. Save $80 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Like all good earbuds these days, the Xiaowtek A40 Pro Wireless buds feature one-step pairing for easy setup. They also come with a noise-cancelling microphone that blocks out unwanted ambient noise, meaning your voice comes through crystal clear on every call. Can they hear you now? Good. While they aren't noise cancelling themselves, the earbuds come with a soft-fit tip that ensures a better seal in your ear. It's both more comfortable and better-sounding than those without this design — trust me.

One professional was surprised: "I’m a producer and experienced musician. Sound quality is important to me. I've owned many, many headphones and earphones in my life. I got these on sale for $30 just so I could use them at work for communication, not caring much about sound quality for this situation. But then I listened to music with these and was BLOWN AWAY! $30 here sounds like $280! 10/10 would recommend for the budget. Bass is insane for $30. A little muddy but VERY felt with power. 5 stars for $30."

SGIN Sgin 17-inch Laptop $300 $1,200 Save $900 With a large, 17-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, this is a powerhouse for day-to-day work. An upgraded version is available for $100 more that doubles the RAM amount and SSD size. $300 at Amazon

Sgin laptops have caught my attention quite a bit lately, especially as budget entry-level machines. This 17-inch model has 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD — more than enough for day-to-day applications like word processing or just browsing the web. It also provides up to eight hours of battery life, has Windows 11 pre-installed, and has a processor with up to 2.8GHs.

"Lightest laptop I ever had of this size feel weightless, easy to travel around campus, ideal for students like myself or anyone looking for a laptop with affordable price, I say is a great price compared to many other brands out there, this laptop have enough battery life for a full day of class. I also like how the performance and the storage," one student said.

GooDee GooDee Projector 4K $170 $600 Save $430 At 72% off, this phenomenal projector is a great way to host movie nights now that the weather is warm enough to spend the evening outdoors. $170 at Amazon

GooDee is certainly a goodie, especially with a discount this steep. The projector is great even in rooms with moderate brightness, but truly stands out once the lights go out. A Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection make it easy to stream movies or connect to your favorite streaming services. The screen also tops out at an unbelievable 300 inches. If something goes wrong, GooDee offers a lifetime warranty.

"The picture quality is absolutely amazing, well worth the price! I gave it as a gift to some family friends who wanted a projector for outdoor movie nights...Like all projectors it can be a little more difficult to see when there are other lights on in the room, but it's not so horrible to where you can't make out what's going on on screen," one user said. "Pretty much the only downside is how you have to place the projector in just the right spot to cast it right where you want it (which is usually right next to your head on the couch). So I do wish it had some more fine adjustments you could use to get the screen just right. Other than that, it is a great product!”

The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is a fantastic option for keeping guard over your entryways. Not only does it have two-way audio, 1080p resolution, and a 180-degree field of view — which lets you see a person's entire body, not just their face and torso — but it's also 50% off right now. Footage is stored for up to 30 days in the cloud, and the doorbell can distinguish between a person, an animal, or a vehicle.

"This is a great door bell camera, easy to install with all that you will need to install it even if you want to install it with an existing hard wired system. Has a very easy to follow WiFi connection procedure, I mean you really almost do nothing, but after you have it setup — wow, great pictures! and audio you will love it. It will connect right to your Alexa so it will let you know when someone is at the door and even show you! Couple it with the Arlo Hub and you can even record your video locally without the cloud service. Good stuff," said one fan.

Google Google Nest Wifi AC2200 $59 $169 Save $110 When your Wi-Fi doesn't stack up, strengthen it with a mesh router like Nest Wi-Fi router with up to 2,200 square feet of coverage. $59 at Amazon

Bad Wi-Fi is the bane of everyone, especially now that most of us stream our entertainment. Homes sometimes have dead zones where the Wi-Fi just doesn't work like it ought to, but you can fix tt with a mesh Wi-Fi system. The Google Nest Wi-Fi router covers up to 2,200 square feet with a single unit, or up to 4,400 square feet with multiple units. You can also connect up to 200 different devices at once. The best part? It's only $60 right now.

"So easy to set up even grandma did it," said one customer. "This was so easy to set up. No fussing with things programming and such. Go on line and download the Home app. Plug router into wall outlet, count to 10 then connect cable, included, to router and your provider's router. Follow the the instructions. Take the point down the hall or whatever, plug in and you're good to go. I went from 2 bars and lots of spooling during busy hours to solid all bars up. I was so impressed."

