I'm a tech reviewer and these are the 8 Prime Day items I'm getting for grandma

Amazon Prime Day II: Dealapalooza — sorry, Prime Big Deal Days, as it's officially called — just got started, promising 48 hours of pre-Black Friday sale goodness. For this year's event I'm eyeballing items that are especially good for seniors: practical, easy to use, affordable, etc.

Take note that many of these deals require you to have an Amazon Prime subscription, otherwise you won't see the discounted pricing. What's more, these events draw a lot of eyeballs, so although everything here is in stock at the time of this writing, things often sell out quickly. If you see something you want, grab it!

Yemsd Yemsd 10.1-inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame $50 $80 Save $30 Why should precious memories stay closeted in photo albums and phone libraries? Put them on display with a digital photo frame. This one offers a sharp 10-inch display, an auto-rotate option (so you can position it for either portrait or landscape viewing) and a simple app that lets you add photos right from your phone or tablet. Even better, you can invite friends and family members to do likewise. Absolutely stellar deal at $50; typically these frames sell for at least $80. $50 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds $89 $129 Save $40 Do I think Apple's AirPods are the flat-out best wireless earbuds you can get? No. Do I think they're an excellent choice for seniors? Yes, because they're very easy to use and have an open-ear design, meaning they just kind of lay in your ears — no silicone eartips, which not everyone loves (or learns to use correctly). AirPods sound quality is also superb, and at $89 (a $40 savings), they're a much better deal than usual. $89 at Amazon

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch $199 $249 Save $50 This is the first discount to date on Apple's latest "entry-level" smartwatch, which is anything but: The 2nd-generation Watch SE offers a wealth of great features for iPhone owners, including fitness and sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, crash-detection and more. It's also ideal for making sure you never miss a call or text message, as both get routed right to the watch — even if your phone is in the other room. $199 at Amazon

HP HP LaserJet M110we Wireless Laser Printer $79 $129 Save $50 Most seniors I know, they're not ready to give up paper. Boarding passes, recipes, that funny cartoon from the internet ... they want hard copies of all this stuff. HP's LaserJet M110we is a compact, easy-to-use laser printer, one that's never been priced this low. It doesn't do color, so it's not great for photos — but if you just want a simple document printer on the cheap, grab this quick. $79 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) with Blink Mini $65 $165 Save $100 The Echo Show 8 is one of my favorite tech gadgets for seniors. It's good not just for everyday Alexa things (news, music, weather, etc.), but also for streaming movies and TV shows, video-calling friends and family, even looking at a live feed from a video camera — like the Blink Mini included in this bundle. The Show 8 is available in black or white; it's a stupid-good deal at this price. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet $150 $230 Save $80 A tablet can be a senior's best friend, offering a wealth of entertainment on a simple device — ideally one with a spacious screen. The Fire Max 11 is about as roomy as they come, with a high-resolution 11-inch display that's bright and beautiful. This is the lowest price on record for Amazon's latest tablet, which is the first to truly rival Apple's iPad. Read my Fire Max 11 review to learn more. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe All-in-One Digital Notebook $265 $340 Save $75 This Kindle isn't like other Kindles. For starters, it has a relatively huge screen (10.2 inches), great for readers who have vision issues and need extra-large text. But it's also a digital notebook: Just grab the magnetic stylus to jot down notes, add to a journal, draw sketches, even just doodle for fun. This is the lowest price to date on Amazon's most capable Kindle. Read my Scribe review to learn more! $265 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.