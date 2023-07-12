The 75+ best Prime Day tech deals 2023: Save up to 70% on Apple, Samsung and more
If you've been on the hunt for some new tech gadgets, the time is now to nab what you've been craving. Amazon Prime Day has amazing deals on some of the very best electronics on the market. We spotted an Apple laptop for $749 (was $1,000), wireless earbuds for $20 (was $60) and this absolutely ridiculous iPad deal at just $250. These price-drops are truly epic! To help you find the best products, we've gathered the top Prime Day tech deals on everything from crowd-pleasing big-screen TVs to life-changing smart devices. And we have even more good news: Amazon will give you free shipping on everything on our list. If you have Amazon Prime (which is kind of the point of this markdown blowout), you’ll get even more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods and two-day shipping on tons of items. Not a member yet? Well, it's time to change that. Sign up for a free 30-day trial here.
The best Prime Day 2023 headphone deals
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds
These budget-friendly earbuds are major winners, with more than 9,500 perfect reviews and 50-plus hours of battery life.
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$30$60Save $30
Soundcore Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones$56$80Save $24
JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones$40$100Save $60
JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones$45$80Save $35
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$89$129Save $40
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones$109$200Save $91
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$199$249Save $50
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$199$329Save $130
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones$248$350Save $102
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones$328$398Save $70
Fire TV Stick Lite$15$30Save $15
Fire TV Stick$17$40Save $23
Fire TV Stick 4K$23$50Save $27 with Prime
Amazon Eero mesh WiFi router$45$70Save $25
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)$90$140Save $50
Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip$17$27Save $10 with coupon
Tile Mate 1-Pack$18$25Save $7
Samsung Evo Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter$18$40Save $22
Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card$13$17Save $4
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker$28$30Save $2 with coupon
Anker Power Strip Surge Protector$23$36Save $13
Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries$13$26Save $14
Rossetta Star Projector$29$60Save $31 with coupon
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery$40$70Save $30
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker$199$329Save $130
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop$170$290Save $120
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3$600$900Save $300
Apple MacBook Air Laptop$750$999Save $249
Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip$1,099$1,299Save $200
MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO Professional Laptop$1,314$1,799Save $485
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop$1,923$3,000Save $1,077
Insignia 24-inch Class Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Vizio 24-inch Smart TV$128$160Save $32
TCL 32-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV$140$200Save $60
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV$228$290Save $62
Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV$180$300Save $120
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame$948$1,298Save $350
Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$456$600Save $144
TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV$528$700Save $172
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$720$1,050Save $330
TCL 98-inch Smart Google TV$5,000$5,947Save $947
'Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town' for Nintendo Switch$19$30Save $11
'Shadowverse: Champion's Battle' for Nintendo Switch$20$30Save $10
'No More Heroes 3' for PlayStation 4$20$40Save $20
'Elden Ring' for Xbox Series$35$60Save $25
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles$90$180Save $90
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed)$199$270Save $71
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals$200$400Save $200
Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console$300$350Save $50
Meta Quest 2 — 128GB with $50 Amazon Gift Card$299$349Save $50
HTC Vive Pro 2 Headset Only$679$799Save $120
Amazon Fire 7 tablet$40$60Save $20
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet$55$100Save $45
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet$75$150Save $75
Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen)$80$110Save $30
Lenovo Tab M9-2023 Tablet$110$150Save $40
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet$117$230Save $113
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$250$329Save $79
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4”$380$530Save $150
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$520$609Save $89
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)$379$499Save $120
Popglory Smart Watch$23$37Save $14
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch$140$200Save $60
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$279
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5$230$330Save $100
Amazon Smart Plug$13$25Save $12
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug$17$25Save $8
Blink Mini$18$35Save $17
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock$30$60Save $30 with Prime
Ring Video Doorbell$55$100Save $45 with Prime
Google Nest Thermostat$85$130Save $45
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen)$150$250Save $100
August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock + Smart Keypad$178$270Save $92
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles Lights Smarter Kit (17 Pack)$200$250Save $50
roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock$400$700Save $300
40mm dynamic drivers result in high-end audio that will turn even the most mundane song into an aural experience you won't forget.
With a charge time of two hours and a battery life of 40 hours, these earbuds will never leave you hanging.
JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Not only do these headphones have 50 hours of battery life, but you can recharge them from empty to full in just two hours.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo3 comes with 40 hours of battery life, and if the charge gets low, just five minutes will give you an extra three hours of playback.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These incredibly popular headphones are not only comfortable, but also capable of completely blocking out noise. When you're listening to music, you can look forward to great highs and lows.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
While not quite on par with their higher-priced cousins, these headphones are almost just as good and a lot more affordable. They also come with 30 hours of battery life and provide superior call quality.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones
Planning a long flight with a screaming baby? Soar through the skies in blissful silence with these top of the line noise cancelling headphones.
The best Prime Day 2023 Amazon device deals
Fire TV Stick Lite
This is the most affordable Fire TV Stick out there, perfect for people that need to access streaming services without much fuss.
Fire TV Stick
This TV Stick is a step up in that it can not only stream, but it can also control your TV's power and volume.
Fire TV Stick 4K
This powerful streaming stick provides crystal-clear 4K resolution and all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips.
Amazon Eero mesh WiFi router
Say goodbye to bad connections and sluggish downloads for good.
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)
This Kindle is not only easy to look at, but comes with a whopping 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. Read to your heart's content!
The best Prime Day 2023 tech deals
Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip
If you're forever in search of an unoccupied power outlet, this eight-port hub is a solid solution. It also includes four USB ports for charging your accessories.
Tile Mate 1-Pack
Never lose track of something ever again with this handy, easy to use tracker. Two- and three-packs are also on sale.
Samsung Evo Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter
Never run out of memory again with this 256GB SD card, now 55% off its usual price of $40.
Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card
Whether you need a bit more space for a camera or you're just looking to pack a few more games on your Steam Deck, this 128GB memory card is the answer to your storage woes.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker
This little Bluetooth speaker packs powerful bass into a bite-sized package, as well as 24 hours of battery life. If you need to take the party with you, this is the way to do it.
Anker Power Strip Surge Protector
This monster of a power strip includes 12 AC outlets, one USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. It's almost 40% off, too!
Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries
Batteries are expensive, but they don't have to be. This pack of batteries comes out to just over $2 per, and since they can be recharged over 1,000 times, you're investing in your future.
Rossetta Star Projector
Cast the night sky across your ceiling with this fantastic projector, perfect for creating ambience within a space (and lulling you to sleep).
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery
This portable battery and charging stand works with iPhone 12, 13, and 14, includes a two-year warranty, and packs enough juice to keep you going in an emergency.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker
With an IP55 rating and 17 hours of battery life, this speaker won't stop until the party does.
The best Prime Day 2023 laptop deals
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop
This little Chromebook tips the scale at just 3.24 lbs. but punches well above that weight with 4GB of RAM, a 1.1GHz processor, and a 64GB SSD.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Packed with an RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM, and. a 256GB SSD, this is a deceptively inexpensive powerhouse.
Apple MacBook Air Laptop
A timeless tech truism: It's hard to go wrong with a Macbook. This one has a 256GB SSD, a gorgeous screen and is lightweight and portable enough to go basically anywhere.
Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip
This powerhouse is $200 off and packs 8GB of RAM (enough for even the most zealous Google Chrome user), 256GB SSD, and so much more.
MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO Professional Laptop
This laptop has all the juice you need for heavy business use, including 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 13-inch screen.
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop
Razer has long since been a major name in the gaming space, but the Blade downright revolutionized svelte, lightweight gaming laptops. This model continues the tradition with an RTX 3070Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD — oh, and it's $1,000 off.
The best Prime Day 2023 TV deals
Insignia 24-inch Class Fire TV
Not only is this TV less expensive than a full tank of gas for my truck, it's the perfect size for a garage, kitchen or even a camper.
Vizio 24-inch Smart TV
Aside form the 1080p resolution ,this TV has a full array LED backlight to create vibrant colors and crisp contrast ratios.
TCL 32-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV
At $60 off, it's hard to wrong with a TV that offers built-in Google OS for easy navigation of your favorite streaming services. Plus, it has Chromecast built-in, two HDMI inputs, and HDR compatibility.
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV
This is not only a fantastic TV, but this discount includes a four-year extended warranty.
Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV
With 4K ultra-high resolution, this beauty will make your favorite TV shows look better than ever. At 43 inches, it's the perfect size for the bedroom or kitchen.
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame
The Frame is a great example of when a TV becomes art — literally. When not in use, this set can display artwork that's almost indistinguishable from the real thing. It's an easy way to create a gorgeous focal point in your home while doubling the functionality.
Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Hisense describes this set as "like great, but better," and they aren't far off. Its ULED display gives colors more vibrancy, while the full array local dimming zones mean you'll have a fantastic HDR experience. The TV supports HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, along with a 60Hz refresh rate.
TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV
A 65-inch TV for just $530? That's one of those deals you have to see to believe, but open your eyes and stare. It's here, it's real, and it's fantastic.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon promises true-to-life picture quality with this TV, and it's hard to argue with a 75-inch TV under $1,000. The appeal only grows when you factor in the voice remote and various entertainment options.
TCL 98-inch Smart Google TV
It's 98 inches. 7 feet across. What more do you need to know?