The 75+ best Prime Day tech deals 2023: Save up to 70% on Apple, Samsung and more

Feast your eyes on these Prime Day 2023 tech deals! (Photos: Amazon)

If you've been on the hunt for some new tech gadgets, the time is now to nab what you've been craving. Amazon Prime Day has amazing deals on some of the very best electronics on the market. We spotted an Apple laptop for $749 (was $1,000), wireless earbuds for $20 (was $60) and this absolutely ridiculous iPad deal at just $250. These price-drops are truly epic! To help you find the best products, we've gathered the top Prime Day tech deals on everything from crowd-pleasing big-screen TVs to life-changing smart devices. And we have even more good news: Amazon will give you free shipping on everything on our list. If you have Amazon Prime (which is kind of the point of this markdown blowout), you’ll get even more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods and two-day shipping on tons of items. Not a member yet? Well, it's time to change that. Sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The best Prime Day 2023 headphone deals

Ziuty Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $30 $60 Save $30 These budget-friendly earbuds are major winners, with more than 9,500 perfect reviews and 50-plus hours of battery life. $30 at Amazon

JBL JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $45 $80 Save $35 Not only do these headphones have 50 hours of battery life, but you can recharge them from empty to full in just two hours. $45 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $89 $129 Save $40 With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. $89 at Amazon

Beats Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $109 $200 Save $91 The Beats Solo3 comes with 40 hours of battery life, and if the charge gets low, just five minutes will give you an extra three hours of playback. $109 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. $199 at Amazon

Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199 $329 Save $130 These incredibly popular headphones are not only comfortable, but also capable of completely blocking out noise. When you're listening to music, you can look forward to great highs and lows. $199 at Amazon

Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones $248 $350 Save $102 While not quite on par with their higher-priced cousins, these headphones are almost just as good and a lot more affordable. They also come with 30 hours of battery life and provide superior call quality. $248 at Amazon

Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones $328 $398 Save $70 Planning a long flight with a screaming baby? Soar through the skies in blissful silence with these top of the line noise cancelling headphones. $328 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Amazon device deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 This is the most affordable Fire TV Stick out there, perfect for people that need to access streaming services without much fuss. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $17 $40 Save $23 This TV Stick is a step up in that it can not only stream, but it can also control your TV's power and volume. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 with Prime This powerful streaming stick provides crystal-clear 4K resolution and all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips. Save $27 with Prime $23 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) $90 $140 Save $50 This Kindle is not only easy to look at, but comes with a whopping 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. Read to your heart's content! $90 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 tech deals

Hanycony Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip $17 $27 Save $10 with coupon If you're forever in search of an unoccupied power outlet, this eight-port hub is a solid solution. It also includes four USB ports for charging your accessories. Save $10 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Tile Tile Mate 1-Pack $18 $25 Save $7 Never lose track of something ever again with this handy, easy to use tracker. Two- and three-packs are also on sale. $18 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card $13 $17 Save $4 Whether you need a bit more space for a camera or you're just looking to pack a few more games on your Steam Deck, this 128GB memory card is the answer to your storage woes. $13 at Amazon

Anker Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $28 $30 Save $2 with coupon This little Bluetooth speaker packs powerful bass into a bite-sized package, as well as 24 hours of battery life. If you need to take the party with you, this is the way to do it. Save $2 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Anker Anker Power Strip Surge Protector $23 $36 Save $13 This monster of a power strip includes 12 AC outlets, one USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. It's almost 40% off, too! $23 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries $13 $26 Save $14 Batteries are expensive, but they don't have to be. This pack of batteries comes out to just over $2 per, and since they can be recharged over 1,000 times, you're investing in your future. $13 at Amazon

Rossetta Rossetta Star Projector $29 $60 Save $31 with coupon Cast the night sky across your ceiling with this fantastic projector, perfect for creating ambience within a space (and lulling you to sleep). Save $31 with coupon $29 at Amazon

Anker Anker 622 Magnetic Battery $40 $70 Save $30 This portable battery and charging stand works with iPhone 12, 13, and 14, includes a two-year warranty, and packs enough juice to keep you going in an emergency. $40 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 laptop deals

HP HP Chromebook 14 Laptop $170 $290 Save $120 This little Chromebook tips the scale at just 3.24 lbs. but punches well above that weight with 4GB of RAM, a 1.1GHz processor, and a 64GB SSD. $170 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 $600 $900 Save $300 Packed with an RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM, and. a 256GB SSD, this is a deceptively inexpensive powerhouse. $600 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 A timeless tech truism: It's hard to go wrong with a Macbook. This one has a 256GB SSD, a gorgeous screen and is lightweight and portable enough to go basically anywhere. $750 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip $1,099 $1,299 Save $200 This powerhouse is $200 off and packs 8GB of RAM (enough for even the most zealous Google Chrome user), 256GB SSD, and so much more. $1,099 at Amazon

MSI MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO Professional Laptop $1,314 $1,799 Save $485 This laptop has all the juice you need for heavy business use, including 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 13-inch screen. $1,314 at Amazon

Razer Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop $1,923 $3,000 Save $1,077 Razer has long since been a major name in the gaming space, but the Blade downright revolutionized svelte, lightweight gaming laptops. This model continues the tradition with an RTX 3070Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD — oh, and it's $1,000 off. $1,923 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 TV deals

Insignia Insignia 24-inch Class Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Not only is this TV less expensive than a full tank of gas for my truck, it's the perfect size for a garage, kitchen or even a camper. $65 at Amazon

VIZIO Vizio 24-inch Smart TV $128 $160 Save $32 Aside form the 1080p resolution ,this TV has a full array LED backlight to create vibrant colors and crisp contrast ratios. $128 at Amazon

TCL TCL 32-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV $140 $200 Save $60 At $60 off, it's hard to wrong with a TV that offers built-in Google OS for easy navigation of your favorite streaming services. Plus, it has Chromecast built-in, two HDMI inputs, and HDR compatibility. $140 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV $180 $300 Save $120 With 4K ultra-high resolution, this beauty will make your favorite TV shows look better than ever. At 43 inches, it's the perfect size for the bedroom or kitchen. $180 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame $948 $1,298 Save $350 The Frame is a great example of when a TV becomes art — literally. When not in use, this set can display artwork that's almost indistinguishable from the real thing. It's an easy way to create a gorgeous focal point in your home while doubling the functionality. $948 at Amazon

Hisense Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $456 $600 Save $144 Hisense describes this set as "like great, but better," and they aren't far off. Its ULED display gives colors more vibrancy, while the full array local dimming zones mean you'll have a fantastic HDR experience. The TV supports HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, along with a 60Hz refresh rate. $456 at Amazon

TCL TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV $528 $700 Save $172 A 65-inch TV for just $530? That's one of those deals you have to see to believe, but open your eyes and stare. It's here, it's real, and it's fantastic. $528 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $720 $1,050 Save $330 Amazon promises true-to-life picture quality with this TV, and it's hard to argue with a 75-inch TV under $1,000. The appeal only grows when you factor in the voice remote and various entertainment options. $720 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 gaming deals