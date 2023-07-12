Why you can trust us
The 75+ best Prime Day tech deals 2023: Save up to 70% on Apple, Samsung and more

21
Patrick Hearn
Updated ·2 min read
Prime Day 2023 tech deals
Feast your eyes on these Prime Day 2023 tech deals! (Photos: Amazon)

If you've been on the hunt for some new tech gadgets, the time is now to nab what you've been craving. Amazon Prime Day has amazing deals on some of the very best electronics on the market. We spotted an Apple laptop for $749 (was $1,000), wireless earbuds for $20 (was $60) and this absolutely ridiculous iPad deal at just $250. These price-drops are truly epic! To help you find the best products, we've gathered the top Prime Day tech deals on everything from crowd-pleasing big-screen TVs to life-changing smart devices. And we have even more good news: Amazon will give you free shipping on everything on our list. If you have Amazon Prime (which is kind of the point of this markdown blowout), you’ll get even more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods and two-day shipping on tons of items. Not a member yet? Well, it's time to change that. Sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The best Prime Day 2023 headphone deals

Ziuty

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds

$30$60Save $30

These budget-friendly earbuds are major winners, with more than 9,500 perfect reviews and 50-plus hours of battery life. 

$30 at Amazon
Soundcore

Soundcore Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

$56$80Save $24

40mm dynamic drivers result in high-end audio that will turn even the most mundane song into an aural experience you won't forget. 

$56 at Amazon
JBL

JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones

$40$100Save $60

With a charge time of two hours and a battery life of 40 hours, these earbuds will never leave you hanging. 

$40 at Amazon
JBL

JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

$45$80Save $35

Not only do these headphones have 50 hours of battery life, but you can recharge them from empty to full in just two hours. 

$45 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

$89$129Save $40

With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. 

$89 at Amazon
Beats

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$109$200Save $91

The Beats Solo3 comes with 40 hours of battery life, and if the charge gets low, just five minutes will give you an extra three hours of playback. 

$109 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

$199$249Save $50

AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. 

$199 at Amazon
Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

$199$329Save $130

These incredibly popular headphones are not only comfortable, but also capable of completely blocking out noise. When you're listening to music, you can look forward to great highs and lows. 

$199 at Amazon
Sony

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

$248$350Save $102

While not quite on par with their higher-priced cousins, these headphones are almost just as good and a lot more affordable. They also come with 30 hours of battery life and provide superior call quality. 

$248 at Amazon
Sony

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones

$328$398Save $70

Planning a long flight with a screaming baby? Soar through the skies in blissful silence with these top of the line noise cancelling headphones. 

$328 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 Amazon device deals

Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite

$15$30Save $15

This is the most affordable Fire TV Stick out there, perfect for people that need to access streaming services without much fuss. 

$15 at Amazon
Amazon

Fire TV Stick

$17$40Save $23

This TV Stick is a step up in that it can not only stream, but it can also control your TV's power and volume. 

$17 at Amazon
Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

$23$50
Save $27 with Prime

This powerful streaming stick provides crystal-clear 4K resolution and all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips. 

Save $27 with Prime
$23 at Amazon
Eero

Amazon Eero mesh WiFi router

$45$70Save $25

Say goodbye to bad connections and sluggish downloads for good. 

$45 at Amazon
Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

$90$140Save $50

This Kindle is not only easy to look at, but comes with a whopping 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. Read to your heart's content!

$90 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 tech deals

Hanycony

Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip

$17$27
Save $10 with coupon

If you're forever in search of an unoccupied power outlet, this eight-port hub is a solid solution. It also includes four USB ports for charging your accessories. 

Save $10 with coupon
$17 at Amazon
Tile

Tile Mate 1-Pack

$18$25Save $7

Never lose track of something ever again with this handy, easy to use tracker. Two- and three-packs are also on sale. 

$18 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

Samsung Evo Select Micro SD-Memory-Card + Adapter

$18$40Save $22

Never run out of memory again with this 256GB SD card, now 55% off its usual price of $40. 

$18 at Amazon
Samsung

Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card

$13$17Save $4

Whether you need a bit more space for a camera or you're just looking to pack a few more games on your Steam Deck, this 128GB memory card is the answer to your storage woes.

$13 at Amazon
Anker

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

$28$30
Save $2 with coupon

This little Bluetooth speaker packs powerful bass into a bite-sized package, as well as 24 hours of battery life. If you need to take the party with you, this is the way to do it. 

Save $2 with coupon
$28 at Amazon
Anker

Anker Power Strip Surge Protector

$23$36Save $13

This monster of a power strip includes 12 AC outlets, one USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. It's almost 40% off, too!

$23 at Amazon
Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries

$13$26Save $14

Batteries are expensive, but they don't have to be. This pack of batteries comes out to just over $2 per, and since they can be recharged over 1,000 times, you're investing in your future. 

$13 at Amazon
Rossetta

Rossetta Star Projector

$29$60
Save $31 with coupon

Cast the night sky across your ceiling with this fantastic projector, perfect for creating ambience within a space (and lulling you to sleep).

Save $31 with coupon
$29 at Amazon
Anker

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

$40$70Save $30

This portable battery and charging stand works with iPhone 12, 13, and 14, includes a two-year warranty, and packs enough juice to keep you going in an emergency. 

$40 at Amazon
Bose

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$199$329Save $130

With an IP55 rating and 17 hours of battery life, this speaker won't stop until the party does. 

$199 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 laptop deals

HP

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop

$170$290Save $120

This little Chromebook tips the scale at just 3.24 lbs. but punches well above that weight with 4GB of RAM, a 1.1GHz processor, and a 64GB SSD. 

$170 at Amazon
Lenovo

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

$600$900Save $300

Packed with an RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM, and. a 256GB SSD, this is a deceptively inexpensive powerhouse. 

$600 at Amazon
Apple

Apple MacBook Air Laptop

$750$999Save $249

A timeless tech truism: It's hard to go wrong with a Macbook. This one has a 256GB SSD, a gorgeous screen and is lightweight and portable enough to go basically anywhere. 

$750 at Amazon
Apple

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip

$1,099$1,299Save $200

This powerhouse is $200 off and packs 8GB of RAM (enough for even the most zealous Google Chrome user), 256GB SSD, and so much more. 

$1,099 at Amazon
MSI

MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO Professional Laptop

$1,314$1,799Save $485

This laptop has all the juice you need for heavy business use, including 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 13-inch screen.

$1,314 at Amazon
Razer

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

$1,923$3,000Save $1,077

Razer has long since been a major name in the gaming space, but the Blade downright revolutionized svelte, lightweight gaming laptops. This model continues the tradition with an RTX 3070Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD — oh, and it's $1,000 off.

$1,923 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 TV deals

Insignia

Insignia 24-inch Class Fire TV

$65$120Save $55

Not only is this TV less expensive than a full tank of gas for my truck, it's the perfect size for a garage, kitchen or even a camper. 

$65 at Amazon
VIZIO

Vizio 24-inch Smart TV

$128$160Save $32

Aside form the 1080p resolution ,this TV has a full array LED backlight to create vibrant colors and crisp contrast ratios. 

$128 at Amazon
TCL

TCL 32-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV

$140$200Save $60

At $60 off, it's hard to wrong with a TV that offers built-in Google OS for easy navigation of your favorite streaming services. Plus, it has Chromecast built-in, two HDMI inputs, and HDR compatibility. 

$140 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV

$228$290Save $62

This is not only a fantastic TV, but this discount includes a four-year extended warranty. 

$228 at Amazon
Amazon

Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV

$180$300Save $120

With 4K ultra-high resolution, this beauty will make your favorite TV shows look better than ever. At 43 inches, it's the perfect size for the bedroom or kitchen. 

$180 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K The Frame

$948$1,298Save $350

The Frame is a great example of when a TV becomes art — literally. When not in use, this set can display artwork that's almost indistinguishable from the real thing. It's an easy way to create a gorgeous focal point in your home while doubling the functionality. 

$948 at Amazon
Hisense

Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$456$600Save $144

Hisense describes this set as "like great, but better," and they aren't far off. Its ULED display gives colors more vibrancy, while the full array local dimming zones mean you'll have a fantastic HDR experience. The TV supports HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, along with a 60Hz refresh rate. 

$456 at Amazon
TCL

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV

$528$700Save $172

A 65-inch TV for just $530? That's one of those deals you have to see to believe, but open your eyes and stare. It's here, it's real, and it's fantastic. 

$528 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

$720$1,050Save $330

Amazon promises true-to-life picture quality with this TV, and it's hard to argue with a 75-inch TV under $1,000. The appeal only grows when you factor in the voice remote and various entertainment options. 

$720 at Amazon
TCL

TCL 98-inch Smart Google TV

$5,000$5,947Save $947

It's 98 inches. 7 feet across. What more do you need to know? 

$5,000 at Amazon

The best Prime Day 2023 gaming deals