The best October Prime Day tech deals: Kindle, Apple Watch, iPads and more — save up to 75%

Shop these discounts on iPads, Toshiba TVs, Bose headphones.

We're seeing day 2 of October Prime Day kick off with some more jaw-dropping tech deals, giving you another full day to snag some great prices on coveted tech specifically, including hot items like the Apple Watch, iPad and Amazon's own Kindle.

Quick Overview

  • Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV

    $110$200
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Sony 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series: LED Smart Google TV KD43X77L- 2023 Model, Black

    $398$450
    Save $52
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa

    $150$376
    Save $226
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV (50S450F, 2023 Model), Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay Compatibility, Streaming UHD Television, Black

    $260$350
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa

    $590$800
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In (QN55LS03BAFXZA, Latest Model)

    $998$1,498
    Save $500
    See at Amazon

  • Motorola razr+ 2023

    $800$1,000
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 5 Cell Phone

    $1,400$1,800
    Save $400
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cell Phone

    $800$1,000
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked Android Cell Phone

    $399$499
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone

    $950$1,200
    Save $250
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Smart Plug

    $13$25
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

    $18$30
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

    $23$50
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

    $23$50
    Save $27
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

    $40$60
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router

    $45$70
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen)

    $100$250
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Kindle (2022 release)

    $75$100
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired (White)

    $250$400
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

    $89$129
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

    $189$249
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

    $199$249
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

    $250$329
    Save $79
    See at Amazon

  • 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

    $750$999
    Save $249
    See at Amazon

  • Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop

    $406$959
    Save $553
    See at Amazon

  • HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop

    $760$850
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop

    $603$800
    Save $197
    See at Amazon

  • CXK Wireless Earbuds

    $26$40
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Ziuty Wireless Earbuds

    $15$30
    Save $15 with on-page coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones

    $98$150
    Save $52
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $100$145
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $118$250
    Save $132
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $230$329
    Save $99
    See at Amazon

  • Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones

    $248$348
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones

    $25$40
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • 'Just Dance 2023 Edition' for Xbox Series S | X

    $14$60
    Save $46
    See at Amazon

  • Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • 'Riders Republic' for PlayStation 4

    $13$60
    Save $47
    See at Amazon

  • 'Spiritfarer' for PlayStation 4

    $15$30
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • 'Star Ocean The Divine Force' for PlayStation 5

    $25$40
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Luna Wireless Controller

    $40$70
    Save $30 with Prime
    See at Amazon

  • Xbox Core Wireless Controller

    $55$65
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

    $59$130
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

  • HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

    $63$100
    Save $37
    See at Amazon

  • Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

    $97$150
    Save $53
    See at Amazon
But the deals don't stop there. We've broken this roundup down into sections that make it super easy to navigate. Looking specifically for a TV deal? Scroll on down. What about a pair of headphones or earbuds, which are just so easy to lose? We have those too. And gamers, don't be disappointed. We have a section of accessories and games to gift yourself or anyone on your holiday shopping list.

We don't mean to scare you but these deals are for a limited time and quantities are also limited. We've seen plenty of products go out of stock today alone, so if there's something that piques your interest it's time to load it up in your cart and check out.

Whether you're looking for a great deal on a new TV or you want the latest Apple gadget, now's the time to shop.

Best Prime Day TV deals: Amazon Fire, Sony, and more

Football is a sport best viewed on the big screen, and since we're in the midst of the season, you deserve to upgrade your TV while the deals are hot. Looking for a more comprehensive round up of TVs exclusively? There are plenty more on our full list of TV deals.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV

$110$200Save $90

A fantastic viewing and gaming experience doesn't need to cost you an arm and a leg — or even $200, thanks to this all-time low price of $110. Built-in Fire TV functionality means you can access all of your favorite streaming services with the touch of a remote, and your purchase (you are going to purchase this, right?) includes six months of MGM+. Not sure what to watch? Let Alexa clue you in.

$110 at Amazon
Sony

Sony 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series: LED Smart Google TV KD43X77L- 2023 Model, Black

$398$450Save $52

This gorgeous set comes packed with features, like Google Assistant and Alexa! The X1 Processor handles motion blur and upscaling will make decades-old content look like it was lensed yesterday. It's even game (heh) for a session with your PS5 console.

$398 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa

$150$376Save $226

A 50-inch TV for just $150? That's practically unheard of — especially one that comes with Alexa baked right in. You'll also get six months of MGM+ with your purchase, as well as access to over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes.

$150 at Amazon
TCL

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV (50S450F, 2023 Model), Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay Compatibility, Streaming UHD Television, Black

$260$350Save $90

Not only does this TV have a massive display, but Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and a slew of other advanced featuresmake sure you're getting maximal quality to go along with that quantity. There's even the Auto Game Mode that reduces input lag, and a bezel-free design (translation: there's no space-wasting border around your image — it's all screen!).

$260 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, local dimming, hands-free with Alexa

$590$800Save $210

Aside from all those impressive-sounding acronyms and abbreviations in this product's name, you'll also get to enjoy the Fire TV Ambient Experience, whereby you can display personal artwork and photos; access to every dang streaming service; and a free half-year subscription to MGM+.

$590 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, Quantum HDR, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection Matte Display, Slim Fit Wall Mount Included, Smart TV w/ Alexa Built-In (QN55LS03BAFXZA, Latest Model)

$998$1,498Save $500

Sure, a TV is a way to pass the time — but how often do you get to call it a genuine work of art? When not in use, the Frame displays art that will turn your TV into a talking point whether you're watching football or nothing at all.

$998 at Amazon

Best phones from Motorola to SAMSUNG

Motorola

Motorola razr+ 2023

$800$1,000Save $200

The Motorola razr+ is back with a new design that offers two different screen sizes in a foldable package. The external display is 3.6 inches while the full interior screen is 6.9 inches. It's also ready to use on 5G networks. 

$800 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 5 Cell Phone

$1,400$1,800Save $400

Folding a regular smart phone in half would mean the end of the phone, but the SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 5 is specially designed to make tasks easier with its folding design. Imagine watching TV with your phone folded and propped up. The outside screen is 6.2 inches while the full interior screen is 7.6 inches. 

$1,400 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cell Phone

$800$1,000Save $200

Raise your hand if you miss flip phones. Well, they're back and even better thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. They basically fold in half across the screen for easy storage and to make it easier to carry. But that foldable design also makes it super easy to take selfies and do other tasks with both hands while your phone works handsfree in the background. It's on sale now for less than $1,000.

$800 at Amazon
Google

Google Pixel 7a - Unlocked Android Cell Phone

$399$499Save $100

A smart phone is only as good as its charging abilities. A dead phone isn't super useful when you're trying to contact loved ones or navigate a new city. So we're really impressed by the Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery, which can last more than 24 hours. Need more time? You can stretch that battery power up to 72 hours when you use the Extreme Battery Saver mode in a pinch.

$399 at Amazon
SAMSUNG

SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone

$950$1,200Save $250

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone is so much more than a phone. In fact it's best feature might be it's camera lens and capabilities, including night-mode for super crisp photos and some of the smoothest video clips you've ever laid your eyes on. To get it for under $1,000 is quite the bargain indeed.

$950 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals on Kindle, Echo, Fire TV and more

The bookworm in your life has likely always wanted a Kindle, but just can't justify the price. Today, there's no need given this handy gadget is 25% off. There are tons more Amazon deals here and on our full list of Amazon device deals.

Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

$13$25Save $12

We'd like to put in a "plug" for this handy-dandy product — it's an ingenious new friend for anyone new to the world of smart-home tech. It makes it easy to control "dumb" appliances through your phone or with your voice through another Alexa device. 

$13 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

$18$30Save $12

Real talk: If you don't have a 4K TV, there's simply no need to pony up for a streaming device built for that resolution. Instead, check out the Fire TV Stick Lite. It supports both 720p and 1080p resolution. This is the lowest price we've seen on this gadget in months — even lower than last Prime Day.

$18 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

$23$50Save $27

This is for you other folks: If you've got a 4K set and are looking to cut the (cable) cord, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the state-of-the-art streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy 4K content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch. 

$23 at Amazon
Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

$23$50Save $27

This is the latest and greatest Dot, outfitted to pump out bigger, better sound than ever before. You know what else is bigger? The discount: This is the lowest price this handy little gadget has ever been.

$23 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

$40$60Save $20

Wouldn't you love to have an entire media ecosystem in your hand? Now you can. Watch your favorite shows, read books through Kindle, and explore the web with the built-in Silk browser. And oh yeah: You're looking at another all-time low price right here!

$40 at Amazon
eero

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router

$45$70Save $25

Does your Wi-Fi go wobbly when you're off in the servants' quarters, the solarium ... or, you know, the kitchen? Resurrect those dead zones with this. It provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage and supports speeds up to 550 Mbps. It also features two Ethernet ports and an array of security features to keep you and your brood safe while browsing. 

$45 at Amazon
Blink

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen)

$100$250Save $150

This is a Prime time to snag a budget-friendly solution to your home security needs. This kit comes with a trio of cameras, each powered by a pair of (included) lithium AA batteries, which will dependably stand sentry in the nastiest weather conditions. 

$100 at Amazon
Amazon

Kindle (2022 release)

$75$100Save $25

This glare-free e-reader is easy on the eyes and comes with 16GB of storage, no ads (woohoo!), and a fabric cover to keep it safe. Also easy on the eyes: This fetching 25% discount. 

$75 at Amazon
Ring

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired (White)

$250$400Save $150

Got a smallish abode but big security concerns? Behold the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Floodlight Cam. This dynamic duo will let you know whenever someone is at your door, and beam 2,000 lumens of light across your backyard, respectively. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this bundle.

$250 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple deals: Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks and more

Apple is a favorite brand year round, but when you can get it on sale you better jump. We're so excited to see steep discounts on everything from the Apple Watch SE to laptops. We only featured a few deals here, but if you want a look at even more Apple deals check out our full Prime Day Apple list.

Apple

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$89$129Save $40

Get a load of these waterproof wireless buds that are lightweight, boast one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 24 hours of juice with the portable charging pod.

$89 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

$189$249Save $60

Record-low price alert! Powerful noise cancellation combines with high quality drivers to deliver an audio experience that's practically unmatched, especially when it comes to in-ear comfort. 

$189 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

$199$249Save $50

This Apple Watch is the most basic model you can buy, but it's still plenty for the average user — especially when you consider that it has never been more affordable than this. It comes with features like sleep tracking, crash detection, a heart rate monitor and so much more. 

$199 at Amazon
Apple

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad

$250$329Save $79

The camera on this baby will follow the subject of a video call, making sure they stay in frame. That's just one of many genius features that makes this such a popular tablet with Amazon shoppers. How popular? Try nearly 46,000 five-star fans and counting. 

$250 at Amazon
Apple

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

$750$999Save $249

Here's one 3-year-old you'll always be happy to have around. Featuring Apple's trademark M1 Pro Chip, this 13-inch laptop is the ultimate in portability and power — its battery will last up to 18 hours on one charge. Toddle on over and get yourself one!

$750 at Amazon

The best Prime Day laptop deals: Lenovo, HP, and more

Whether you're holding video calls, working in multiple spreadsheets at once or playing video games with friends, you need a laptop that can perform. Don't see something you want from this list? Check out the rest of the laptop Prime Day deals we've rounded up.

Lenovo

Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop

$406$959Save $553

Yahoo shoppers have snapped up thousands of these this year, and for good reason: They're not idiots. This is a budget-minded powerhouse that's almost 60% off, for Pete's sake! 

$406 at Amazon
Amazon

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop

$760$850Save $90

It's a tablet! It's a laptop! It's a laplet! It's a tabtop! It's an incredible deal is what it is, coming as it does with a whopping 32GB of RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a fingerprint reader. And at $230 off? C'mon — you're making money!

$760 at Amazon
Lenovo

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop

$603$800Save $197

If you're in the market for something with more power than a Chromebook, this laptop is a great choice. (It's not called "Flex" for nothing, you know.) With 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and AMD Radeon graphics, this laptop-tablet transformer is capable of handling quite a bit of processing — and even a little bit of gaming.

$603 at Amazon

Best Prime Day earbud and headphone deals: Sony, Bose, and more

Wireless earbuds are the must-have tech accessory of our time, adm they're so easy to lose that it just make sense to stock up when the discounts are this steep. Looking for more earbud and headphone deals? We've got you covered.

CXK

CXK Wireless Earbuds

$26$40
Save $14 with coupon

These ridonculously discounted buds can maintain a solid connection at up to 33 feet away, come with 13mm drivers for superb audio, and deliver up to 36 total hours of performance when combined with the case. 

Save $14 with coupon
$26 at Amazon
ZIUTY

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds

$15$30
Save $15 with on-page coupon

With smart controls on par with Apple's version, a water-resistant build and a case that's designed to fit comfortably in your most discreet pocket, these buds are the whole package. 

Save $15 with on-page coupon
$15 at Amazon
Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones

$98$150Save $52

Sony's been crafting killer cans for as long as most of us have been alive. These are both budget-friendly and higher-end and provide all the audio quality and comfort that this storied brand is known for. These also have up to 35 hours of battery life, with a three-minute quick charge for a single hour of playback time. 

$98 at Amazon
Beats

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$100$145Save $45

Classic meets contemporary with Beats; that's why other brands can only dream of the rabid following this line enjoys. The Solo3s, in particular, show exactly how well-earned that fandom is, with 40 hours of playback time, a comfy, cool design and kickin' sound quality. Better yet, this is the lowest price on record. That means this price is literally un-Beat-able.

$100 at Amazon
Sony

Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones

$118$250Save $132

These crazy cans not only block out noise, but they have incredible bass to keep the party rockin' right between your ears. There's a built-in microphone with Alexa Voice Control, too. Oh, and it's worth mentioning that not only is this an Amazon exclusive —it's also the lowest price these have ever been. 

$118 at Amazon
Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

$230$329Save $99

For some audiophiles, it's Bose or nothing. And who can blame them? These fan-favorite cans block out the world's cacophony, so all that exists is you and your music. It doesn't hurt that they're exceptionally comfortable! What will hurt? If you hesitate on this steal and they sell out. 

$230 at Amazon
Sony

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones

$248$348Save $100

Decided to go premium with your next personal-audio purchase? You've come to the right place. Among their many, many other assets, the onboard mic on these phones is perfect for taking calls and cuts out unnecessary background noise, while the cushy ear cups will keep encased in comfort all dang day long. Listen up: These don't go on sale often, so, well, you know what to do. 

$248 at Amazon

Best Prime Day gaming deals: JBL, Logitech, and more

JBL

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones

$25$40Save $15

These wired cans deliver great sound quality to help you know exactly when a foe is trying to sneak up on you — plus, the microphone means you'll always be able to let your allies know what's up. 

$25 at Amazon
Ubisoft

'Just Dance 2023 Edition' for Xbox Series S | X

$14$60Save $46

It twerks if you twerk it, so twerk it, you're worth it, with favorite beats from artists like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and much more. 

$14 at Amazon
Logitech G

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

$35$50Save $15

This mouse comes with 12,000 DPI, six different programmable buttons, 250 hours of battery on a single charge, and it's available in four different colors. Oh, and it's worth noting that this rarely goes on sale, so snatch it up now while you can. 

$35 at Amazon
Ubisoft

'Riders Republic' for PlayStation 4

$13$60Save $47

It's a battle royale with a twist! Explore a mind-bending experience with over 20 other players in an all-out race. Glide, snowboard, bike and much more and battle against other players to cross the finish line first. This is almost an 80% discount!

$13 at Amazon
Iam8bit

'Spiritfarer' for PlayStation 4

$15$30Save $15

Take on the role of a guide for the deceased in this gentle, charming game. Grab it for half off before this markdown meets its demise.

$15 at Amazon
Square Enix

'Star Ocean The Divine Force' for PlayStation 5

$25$40Save $15

Star Ocean: The Divine Force takes an open-world RPG (that's 'role-playing game' for you greenhorns) and gives you freedom of movement in an epic space opera. Save the universe, connect with a huge cast of characters, and experience one of the best games Tri-Ace has produced in years. 

$25 at Amazon
Amazon

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller

$40$70
Save $30 with Prime

Try out a ton of games without spending a ton of dough with Amazon's streaming service. This Luna controller is solidly built (and feels a lot like an Xbox controller), and it's all you need to play a huge range of games straight from the Internet. Just make sure you have solid Wi-Fi. 

Save $30 with Prime
$40 at Amazon
Xbox

Xbox Core Wireless Controller

$55$65Save $10

Want a player two? Then you'll need a spare controller, and what better option than this sweet discount on a deep blue controller that can carry you across the universe or help you sail the seas? 

$55 at Amazon
Razer

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

$59$130Save $71

Here's a free gaming tip for you: the mouse you use matters, and there are few options better than the DeathAdder V2 Pro. Sure, the name might be a bit intense, but it's comfortable, comes with 8 programmable buttons, and has a 70 hour battery life on a single charge. It's also over 50% off, bringing the price down to less than that new game you've had your eye on.

$59 at Amazon
HyperX

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$63$100Save $37

This 60% keyboard lacks a number pad, but it has mechanical switches to give you greater accuracy in games, as well as anti-ghosting tech that will keep up with you no matter how hard and fast you're pressing the keys. This is a great deal on a keyboard that rarely goes on sale.

$63 at Amazon
Logitech G

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

$97$150Save $53

This speedy mouse has a powerful sensor, adjustable weight, and 11 different customizable buttons. When it comes to gaming (or even just day to day work), it's hard to find a better option.

$97 at Amazon
