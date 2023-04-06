The 5 best tech deals you can find this Thursday — including great earbuds 90% off

Deals, deals, deals! Don't let these great tech offers pass you by. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you know what the best day of the week to buy tech is? Today! Especially with deals like these. You don't have to wait until the weekend to take advantage of major markdowns — incredible bargains are happening right this very second. We've put together a list of the best electronics sales you'll find on the web today, like this tracking home security camera for just $20 — that's 60% off. Ready, set, shop!

Amazon Vanzon Wireless Earbuds $20 $200 Save $180 With an IPX7 waterproof rating, 48 hours of playtime, and dual LED displays within the case, this is an amazing deal at 90% off. $20 at Amazon

It's not often we see discounts this great on earbuds, but these sports buds from Vanzon are an incredible 90% off. They come with 48 hours of playback time, two LED screens in the case that show exactly how much battery life is left in each bud, and are made with a soft, flexible material that keeps them comfortable even on the longest days.

"Love these! Stylish and comfortable. I’ve started to use these as often, if not more often than, my AIrPod Pros while I am working out. I like how there Is an over-ear attachment that makes the earbuds stay in place. It was easy to set up and connecting to my phone every time I insert them in my ear has been seamless. I also like how the earbud case shows the battery life of each earbud. The battery life has also been good so far, and the sound is crisp and clear," said one user.

GooDee GooDee Projector 4K with WiFi and Bluetooth $160 $600 Save $440 with coupon At 72% off, this phenomenal projector is a great way to host movie nights once the weather is warm enough to spend the evening outdoors. $160 at Amazon

GooDee is certainly a goodie, especially with a discount this steep. The projector is great even in rooms with moderate brightness, but truly stands out once the lights go out. A Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection make it easy to stream movies or connect to your favorite streaming services. The screen also tops out at an unbelievable 300 inches. If something goes wrong, GooDee offers a lifetime warranty.

"The picture quality is absolutely amazing, well worth the price! I gave it as a gift to some family friends who wanted a projector for outdoor movie nights...Like all projectors it can be a little more difficult to see when there are other lights on in the room, but it's not so horrible to where you can't make out what's going on on screen," one user said. "Pretty much the only downside is how you have to place the projector in just the right spot to cast it right where you want it (which is usually right next to your head on the couch). So I do wish it had some more fine adjustments you could use to get the screen just right. Other than that, it is a great product!"

WGV WGV Security Camera $20 $50 Save $30 With a full 360 degrees of coverage thanks to its ability to pan and tilt, this security camera can keep a watchful eye on the entire room. $20 at Amazon

The WGV Security Camera is packed with features like night vision, two-way audio, motion detection, and so much more, but its most outstanding feature is the fact that a single camera can cover an entire room — even those hard-to-see angles. The reason is that it has 355 degrees of horizontal motion and 110 degrees of vertical motion, giving it the ability to move around and monitor everything. It can even track motion across a space. Best of all, it doesn't require a complicated setup; just three steps and it will be up and running.

One parent said, "It helps to know what the pets are doing but it is also used during the day to tell who is at the door. set in the kitchen window it looks at the door and its approach and you know if it is safe to answer it or not. Valuable for apartments where there is no view hole in the door. Sets in my daughters window with a view to the door during the day and on the floor for her cat during the night. No monthly fees, no contracts and only you can decide to share the results. Yes it can have a card inserted so you can record the events if desired."

Amazon Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop $372 $959 Save $587 This is one of Amazon's most popular laptops, ideal for day-to-day use and working from home — and it's 60% off. $372 at Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a lightweight machine with a lot of power. Not only does it come with a 256GB SSD, but it also packs in 8GB of RAM and an Intel processor capable of reaching clock speeds of up to 4.10GHz. That's fast — and enough juice to not only handle your daily workload but also play a few not-demanding games.

"My husband got me this laptop for my bday and I absolutely love it. I had an HP laptop before this and the battery life sucked, but with this laptop my battery lasts for hours without needing to be charged. It’s also a beautiful laptop. I love the color of it. I always feel so fancy. The touch screen feature is an added bonus, and throw away your stickers because this laptop provides a slider to hide your camera lens. I would 10/10 recommend this laptop to anyone," one user said.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) $25 $40 Save $15 Looking for a way to smarten up your home? Snag this Echo Dot for a fraction of its usual price. $25 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is a popular accessory, thanks in large part to the fact it houses Alexa inside its small frame. This is an older model that lacks a few of the features that newer options have, but it's still tremendously useful and is a great way to expand Alexa throughout your home. At $25, this is practically an impulse buy, especially if you already have your smart home set up to work with Alexa.

"The Echo Dot 3rd Generation is a phenomenal smart speaker that offers exceptional sound quality, versatile functionality, and seamless connectivity. This device is packed with features that make it a must-have accessory for any modern household, whether you're looking to stream music, control your smart home devices, or simply get answers to your questions," said one of more than 800,000 five-star reviewers.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $25 $49 Save $24 See at Amazon

Tozo A3 Wireless Earbuds $17 $50 Save $33 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $21 $130 Save $109 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV $998 $1,500 Save $502 See at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $270 $430 Save $160 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver $399 $479 Save $80 See at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K $43 $50 Save $7 See at Amazon

Anker 20W USB C Power Strip $19 $26 Save $7 See at Amazon