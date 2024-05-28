The Best Tea for Lowering Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Boost your body’s defenses with a cup of this slightly spicy steamy (or iced!) sip.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Craving comfort, congestion relief or better digestion? A cup of tea can be your all-in-one remedy. Tea is the world’s second most popular beverage–behind water–and has been sipped for centuries. Each cup, whether crafted from leaves, roots, flowers or dried fruits, is brimming with health benefits.

One of those benefits is tea’s ability to help lower inflammation. And one popular variety, known for its bold and spicy flavor, is superior to others with its anti-inflammatory properties. Keep reading to learn about the tea that’s best for lowering inflammation and discover how to add it to your diet.

What is Inflammation?

We all experience inflammation throughout the day. A papercut that swells up and turns red is a classic example of your body’s inflammatory response. Likewise, engaging in intense exercise or encountering everyday germs at the office or grocery store can trigger inflammation. These are all considered acute inflammation, a temporary state that resolves once the threat to your body is gone.

However, chronic inflammation is another story. This refers to long-term inflammation that’s at the root of many diseases, including stroke, chronic respiratory disease, heart disease, cancer and diabetes. These conditions affect millions of people and are reported to be the leading cause of death.

It’s clear that chronic inflammation poses a huge danger to your health. But the good news is that you can manage acute and chronic inflammation via your lifestyle. Those things include prioritizing sleep, managing stress and eating an anti-inflammatory diet.

As a dietitian, I always recommend starting with one goal at a time. So, how about aiming for one that’s small and simple? It’s inexpensive, full of flavor and easy to begin right now. All you have to do is grab your favorite mug, prepare some hot water and read on to find out which tea is best for lowering inflammation.

The #1 Best Tea for Lowering Inflammation

The award goes to ginger tea! This robust, flavorful tea wakes up your taste buds, and it is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that can fight inflammation.

Ginger is technically a root vegetable. In its fresh form, you can find ginger in the produce section alongside onions and garlic. Look for ginger in the powdered form in the spice aisle. Fresh or powdered ginger is often used as a flavoring agent in both sweet and savory dishes, and it also can be brewed into a tea. You can steep tea using a chunk of fresh ginger or purchase loose leaf or bagged ginger tea.

While ginger is well-known for settling a queasy stomach, ginger tea also offers a surprising array of additional benefits. Ginger contains bioactive compounds, including gingerol and shogaol, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Research indicates these compounds can boost up the body’s natural antioxidant defense system to neutralize harmful molecules that may damage cells and cause inflammation.

Ginger is particularly effective because it targets multiple pathways involved in inflammation. It may reduce symptoms of inflammation offering pain, fever and swelling. There also is evidence that ginger’s bioactive compounds can play a role in management of various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, psoriasis, lupus and bowel disease.

Some research suggests ginger may be as effective as popping ibuprofen when it comes to natural pain relief. Additional studies show that ginger supplementation may also reduce body fat and help lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, all of which are risk factors for developing inflammatory conditions.

While research shows promise for ginger’s anti-inflammatory benefits, the exact amount of ginger tea needed isn’t known. We still need more research. Nevertheless, ginger tea is a delicious, inexpensive and safe option for those looking for natural inflammation relief.

How to Include Ginger Tea into Your Diet to Lower Inflammation

Ginger tea can be enjoyed in many ways to reap its anti-inflammatory benefits. If you have fresh ginger, cut off a thumb-sized piece and simmer it in water for about 15 minutes to make a cup of Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea.

If you have bagged or loose-leaf ginger tea, steep the tea in hot water for 3 to 5 minutes. Freshly squeezed lemon juice, a drizzle of honey or even a splash of OJ (like in our Orange-Ginger Tea), can be stirred into a mug of brewed ginger tea to enhance the flavor.

Get creative when blending up your next smoothie or mocktail, and try adding a cup of cold ginger tea for a pleasant zing. The great thing about ginger tea is you can have it at any time of the day since it's caffeine-free. Tea also counts towards meeting your daily fluid needs, so it’s hydrating, too.

The Bottom Line

Ginger’s powerful antioxidant compounds fight inflammation, reduce chronic disease risk and may even aid in managing certain inflammatory conditions. Whether you enjoy ginger tea hot, iced or blended into a mocktail or smoothie, it’s a delicious choice for natural anti-inflammatory relief. And that’s why we rank it no.1 for the best tea for lowering inflammation.

