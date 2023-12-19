Just a Bunch of Cute Gifts to Give All the Swifties in Your Life (Yourself Included)



Taylor Swift fans, the time has come to enter your holiday gift era—more specifically, your Taylor Swift gift era. The good news is between the Eras Tour, the Eras Tour movie, and Blondie's NFL boo, the internet is overflowing with gift ideas for Swifties—and, we've got 33 of the best and most unique ideas below.

For expert recommendations on what to gift a Taylor Swift fan this holiday season, we consulted Summer Cartwright, Firstfinds Senior Editor and Taylor Swift aficionado. "No gift will mean more to a Swiftie than something Taylor-related. Blondie is their purpose, their motivation, so support them and their passion with a Taylor Swift holiday gift."

In addition to merch and vinyl records, Cartwright suggests gifting items that Taylor herself uses, such as her favorite perfume, go-to liquid eyeliner, or an It-bag she's recently worn. "Swifties are simple, and, at the same time, very complex. They'll like anything that has to do with Blondie, but will love if those gifts involve some sort of Easter egg or inside joke to the fandom."

From friendship bracelet-making kits to Travis Kelce-scented candles, these 33 Taylor Swift gifts are anything but ordinary.

Major Headlines Matte Suede Lipstick

Taylor and a red lip are basically synonymous at this point. This bold lipstick from Patrick Ta is the perfect homage to Blondie’s mainstay look. Plus its long-lasting pigment is perf for hours of wear.

Shop Now Major Headlines Matte Suede Lipstick sephora.com $32.00

Love Actually Pearl Gram Clip

This is the exact hair accessory Taylor wore in her iconic “Bejeweled” music video (with the letters ‘T’ and ‘S’ of course). This luxe clip is super cute and a nod to all of her bejeweled glamor during the Midnights era. Buy it in your fave Swiftie’s initials, because who doesn’t love a

Shop Now Love Actually Pearl Gram Clip leletny.com $138.00

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila

Taylor’s BFF Blake Lively launched an alcohol brand–and our girl has been indulging in some bevs during Chiefs games, so let the Swiftie in your life try them first hand. The drinks also share a name with Lively’s daughter and a Folklore track. Cheers!

Shop Now Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila $14.99

Moonlit Seduction Eyeshadow Palette

Another “Bejeweled” favorite, this palette was used for the video’s glitzy eye looks. Recreate the iconic ~shimmer~ with an array of iridescent and metallic hues.

Shop Now Moonlit Seduction Eyeshadow Palette sephora.com $128.00

Instax Mini Instant Camera

We can’t talk about the 1989 era without acknowledging the importance of vintage photos (like, even the album cover itself). Taylor even brought them back with the release of 1989 Taylor’s Version, and we love a printed photo moment to capture all the vibes and memories in minutes.

Shop Now Instax Mini Instant Camera amazon.com $134.95

Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

FYI, Taylor and Travis allegedly hit up a holiday party in matching squirrel Christmas sweaters (probs inspired by Trav's viral ~squirle~ tweet) and fans think that this is the exact Ugly Christmas Sweater™️ in question!!

Shop Now Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt amazon.com $31.99

Taylor Swift Eras Ornament

The Swiftie in your life will appreciate this festive Taylor Swift ornament no matter what era they're currently in (note the friendship bracelet hangers!!).

Shop Now Taylor Swift Eras Ornament etsy.com $29.00

550 Sneakers

Though the red, white and black New Balance 550s Taylor wore to a Kansas City Chiefs game are sold out far and wide, you can score this similar colorway for under $70 right now.

Shop Now 550 Sneakers newbalance.com $67.49

Taylor Swift 1989 Greeting Card

Every gift feels a bit more special when it's accompanied by a cute and coordinating card. This T. Swift card from Friends NYC works for virtually any occasion.

Shop Now Taylor Swift 1989 Greeting Card friendsnyc.com $5.99

Lover Christmas Ornament

Believe me. This Lover-inspired Christmas ornament will be their favorite one on the tree this year and every year until the end of time (or until you add another Swiftie ornament to their collection).

Shop Now Lover Christmas Ornament etsy.com $21.02

Jessie Loafers

The *exact* preppy platform loafers that Taylor was seen wearing all over NYC this fall are still in stock, but the trending product experts at Firstfinds predict they're going to sell out soon.

Shop Now Jessie Loafers sezane.com $250.00

I'm the Problem Keychain

This cute little Taylor Swift keychain makes the perfect gift for that friend who is always causing drama—and low-key knows it.

Shop Now I'm the Problem Keychain friendsnyc.com $11.99

Indigo Gin

Swifties on TikTok were quick to realize that Empress 1908's viral purple gin is perfect for making lavender haze-inspired cocktails, and they've been gifting it to their Swiftie friends ever since.

Shop Now Indigo Gin totalwine.com $36.99 Empress 1908

Woman Power Amulet

You'll find a number of Awe-Inspired pieces inside Taylor Swift's jewelry box, including this empowering pendant, so anything from the brand makes a great Swiftie gift.

Shop Now Woman Power Amulet aweinspired.com $90.00

Nirvana Handbag

What Swiftie wouldn't love to unwrap this Aupen Nirvana bag that Taylor was recently photographed wearing in NYC? Its asymmetrical silhouette holds a surprising amount of stuff.

Shop Now Nirvana Handbag aupen.com $340.00

Smells Like Travis Kelce

This Travis Kelce candle makes a hilarious gift for Swifties who obsess over Taylor's latest relationship and stay glued to their phones every time Blondie is spotted at a Chiefs game.

Shop Now Smells Like Travis Kelce Candle amazon.com

Friendship Bracelet Making Kit

The Eras Tour (movie included) put friendship bracelets on the map. As Cartwright puts it, this affordable friendship bracelet-making kit on Amazon, "will keep the Eras Tour tradition alive, and give you and your Swiftie bestie a hobby that you can continue to bond over."

Shop Now Friendship Bracelet Making Kit amazon.com $9.97

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Vinyl Record

When in doubt, expand their record collection with one of Taylor's Versions on vinyl. Filled with never-before-seen photos and songs from the vault, this collectible Speak Now re-release can be hung as wall art if they don't have a record player.

Shop Now Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Vinyl Record amazon.com $45.99

The 'Taylor-Made’ Eye Kit

"For a long time, the fandom speculated and searched for the exact products that Taylor uses for her signature cat-eye liner," shared Cartwright. "Pat McGrath did the world a favor when she unveiled this Taylor-Made Eye Kit."

Shop Now The 'Taylor-Made’ Eye Kit patmcgrath.com $58.00

Petra Gold Snake Ring

This sleek Ana Luisa snake ring makes a subtle Taylor Swift gift for fans in their Reputation era. Dipped in 14K gold, its wrap-around design appears to slither around your finger.

Shop Now Petra Gold Snake Ring analuisa.com $65.00

Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum

Rumor has it that Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb eau de parfum is one of Taylor Swift's favorite scents. It's bright and floral without being too overpowering for everyday wear.

Shop Now Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum amazon.com $76.74

Cotton Chino Ball Cap

What do you buy the fan who has every piece of Taylor Swift merch known to mankind? This Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap to go with! It's the exact one Taylor's been spotted wearing around NYC.

Shop Now Cotton Chino Ball Cap ralphlauren.com $45.00

Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography

Shopping for a Swiftie mom? This Taylor Swift book for kids will have the next generation joining the fandom one bedtime story at a time.

Shop Now Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography amazon.com $4.78

Kansas City Chiefs Woven Friendship Bracelet

Swifties who recently became die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans will love Baublebar's NFL jewelry collab (and so will you since most pieces are under $50). This red and gold number will look great alongside their Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

Shop Now Kansas City Chiefs Woven Friendship Bracelet baublebar.com $46.00

Nashville Western Boots

These rhinestone-covered cowboy boots give off major Eras Tour vibes, making them the perfect gift for someone who still won't stop talking about their concert date (and surprise songs).

Shop Now Nashville Western Boots matissefootwear.com $265.00

Santal Blush Eau de Parfum

Tom Ford's Santal Blush scent is said to be another of Taylor's personal faves. Its woodsy blend of cinnamon, ylang-ylang and sandalwood received two thumbs up from #PerfumeTok, so there's a good chance the Swiftie you're shopping for will love it, too.

Shop Now Santal Blush Eau de Parfum sephora.com $185.00

Rebecca by Daphne Maurier

Taylor Swift fans who always have their nose in a book will be excited to receive Rebecca, Daphe de Maurier's gothic novel that Taylor cited in an Apple Music interview as the inspiration behind her evermore track "tolerate it."

Shop Now Rebecca by Daphne Maurier amazon.com $20.30

Shine Glitter Gel Pen

Step one: Gift these glitter gel pens. Step two: Instruct them to listen to Taylor's glitter gel pen playlist while using the aforementioned pens. Step three: Buy a quill pen and fountain pen, and repeat the process.

Shop Now Shine Glitter Gel Pen amazon.com $4.10

F*ck the Patriarchy Keychain

Pro tip: It does not need to be on the ground.

Shop Now F*ck the Patriarchy Keychain etsy.com $13.60

Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrr-Ever T-Shirt

If you buy this, know that I’m simultaneously judging you and inspired by your life choices.

Shop Now Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrr-Ever T-Shirt amazon.com $19.99

The Taylors Makeup Bag

This cute lil' makeup bag features some of our fave eras and is perfect for carrying around your endless tubes of red lipstick.

Shop Now The Taylors Makeup Bag amazon.com $15.89 Amazon

Portable Travel Pet Carrier Backpack

Taylor Swift wore her cat as a backpack, so now the Swiftie in your life needs to wear their cat as a backpack, too.

Shop Now Portable Travel Pet Carrier Backpack amazon.com $42.99 Amazon

Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot

I know you’ve probably blocked it out, but Taylor was in a little old movie called Cats. And as it turns out, Cats was inspired by T. S. Eliot, who—unaware of what he was inflicting upon the world—wrote this cute book about felines.

Shop Now Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot amazon.com $12.82

