The 13 best swimsuits for women over 50

Style experts agree: Middle-aged doesn't have to mean middle-of-the-road, so be outstanding this summer! (Photo: Amazon, Miraclesuit, Summersalt)

Shopping for swimwear can be stressful at any age, but finding a stylish and flattering swimsuit presents a particular set of challenges for women over the age of 50. You want to look fashionable but still have support and coverage at the same time. Luckily, after years of reaching for basic black one-pieces or skirted options, women of all ages are wearing whatever makes them feel good. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez, who at 53 is still posting sexy selfies in sultry cut-out swimwear, and Martha Stewart, who recently became the oldest Sports Illustrated cover model at 81.

If you’re a woman over 50 and still not sure where to start when it comes to shopping for a swimsuit, don’t fret! We tapped three fashion experts to get the scoop on what are the most figure-flattering and fashion-forward options of the season. Keep reading to learn exactly how to shop for a suit that will make you feel like a million bucks.

What swimsuit styles are most popular for women over 50?

While over-50 style blogger Dana Marie believes the best swimsuits are “whatever you feel most comfortable in,” she also recommends reaching for “one-pieces and high-cut bikinis that provide support and have ruching details.” Style expert Joseph Katz told Yahoo Style, “The most popular swimsuits when we get to 50 and above tend to lean to the one-piece — it is a little more forgiving as it covers some areas that most women like to have coverage over.”

But that doesn’t mean your maillot has to be basic! “The one-piece swimsuit has evolved, and it is not the look and feel we saw years back that looked dated. Today the one-piece swimsuit is built to look sexy show off curves or add definition in places women need them and cover the little areas that women don’t want to show,” he added.

Any materials or design details you should look for?

According to Zanna Roberts Rassi, Afterpay Ambassador and Fashion & Beauty Expert, “The key to finding the most flattering style is support and shaping.” She added: “Look for a fabric that has a good stretch, but is also sturdy enough to sculpt. You want to ensure that over time, the swimsuit will retain its shape — no saggy bottoms wanted. The best fabric for swimwear is a nylon blend. It’s super elastic and durable and much softer than polyester.”

Another detail she always looks at is the leg opening of the swimsuit bottoms. “Sometimes, the seams can be stiff and can cut into your legs, creating unflattering lines. You want to make sure the suit has a good amount of stretch around the seams.”

Both Zanna and Joseph recommend a suit with built-in underwire. “ A one- or two-piece style with an underwire top — think a balconette shape — gives the suit a great visual detail, while providing support,” said Zanna. Said Joseph, “Underwire is great when this is built into the suit because you don’t have to worry about any support issues and it gives a clean, built-in-sexy look.”

Other details to keep an eye out for are built-in mesh for smoothing purposes, sun-protective fabric, and of course ruching. According to Joseph, “ruching on the swimsuit is a great fabric-gathering detail that is terrific because it smooths edges and enhances natural curves, which hide little areas that some women don’t want to accentuate.”

What are the best silhouettes to choose from?

When it comes to picking the right silhouette, understanding your body shape is important, Zanna told Yahoo Style. “Depending on what type of body shape you have (pear, hourglass, straight), you may want to choose a suit that accentuates your favorite parts of your body.” She added that “one-piece swimsuits, long-sleeve and retro styles (specifically high-waist bottoms) are among the most popular. According to Afterpay data, sales for retro styles are up 211% YOY with long-sleeve styles following suit, up 159% YOY.”

While Joeseph is partial to one-shoulder suits, as they “show a bit more but also give great coverage, and it also is not a typical look in swimwear, so you will stand out a bit, in a good way, in this look.” And of course, you should look for options that represent your personal style. You can always experiment and have fun with cut-out details, fun prints, sheer panels, color blocking and sparkly details.

Okay, ladies: Now that you know what to look for, keep reading to see the 13 styles that these experts say are the best swimsuits for women over 50.

Over 50 blogger Dana listed Cupshe as one of her favorite swimsuit brands, thanks to their stylish designs and supportive details. This top-selling option has ruching around the midsection to smooth out any lumps and bumps and removable padded cups for extra shaping. Also, it’s fully adjustable at the back, to help you easily find your perfect fit. One five-star reviewer raved, “After three children and some weight gain I am self-conscious in a swimsuit, so my friend recommended this one. I have to say that it gives me a confidence boost. It runs true to size and provides a flattering fit on both mine and my friend's body frames (that are very different).”

This popular Summersalt one-piece made Joseph’s list of faves because of its “sexy cut-out on the back and built-in slimming detail.” The suit uses diagonal seaming, and the brand’s signature compression fabric keeps everything in place. It is size-inclusive, ranging from 0 to 24, is super supportive at the bust without using any added cups or padding, and has full coverage at the rear. Thousands of shoppers are fans and love how flattering it is and the fact that they never have to adjust themselves when wearing it.

Another one of Joseph’s picks, he loves this stylish one-piece “for the ruching detail, its slimming effects and very sexy plunging V-neck.” The suit ranges in size from 0 to 24 and even comes in a long-torso version. Along with being machine-washable, this full-coverage suit also has built-in UPF 50 sun protection. Even better, it is made of 60% recycled materials — so you can feel good about your purchase.

Zanna is a fan of this minimal maillot as it’s stretchy yet sculpting. Like all of Hunza G’s suits, the swimsuit is one-size-fits-all thanks to the brand’s signature “figure-flattering fabric that flexes to sculpt and support all shapes.” The scoop-neck silhouette offers just a hint of skin at the front but the plunging back makes the suit a sexy, unexpected option. Just remember, though: This textured knit suit needs to be hand-washed.

Old Navy Best Affordable Old Navy High-Waisted Bikini That's right — 10 bucks! Who says cute swimsuits need to cost an arm and a leg? $10 at Old Navy

Another one of Zanna’s picks is this high-waisted bikini from Old Navy. While each piece is sold separately, you can buy both pieces for as little as $20 total. The high-waisted bottoms boast elasticized high-rise waistbands and leg openings that won’t dig in uncomfortably on your legs, while the bandeau top offers extra coverage in the bust. The bikini’s stretchy material is not only soft and comfortable against your skin but it’s also quick-drying and UV-protective.

Not only does this Onia swimsuit have underwire for extra bust support, it also features adjustable straps, providing ample converge in the rear. The textured fabric adds dimension, while the contrasting white stitching gives the simple suit a high-fashion feel. Plus, as Zanna told us, “If you’re looking for an instant slimming and streamlined effect, always go for black!

Mirclesuit has been making figure-flattering swimwear for decades, so it makes sense that this cute option made Joseph’s list of top picks. “The Miraclesuit is the supercharged one-piece with very sexy sheer detail and the miracle fabric that shapes you to perfection,” he said. It features sultry mesh cutouts that are flanked by classical draping and shirring to hide any imperfections. Its deep scoop back shows off some skin, while the thick straps help keep everything in place as you move around.

“Built-in bra cups and tie detail create a great slimming illusion and the price is right,” said Joseph about this top-rated Cupshe option. The bow knot at the waist helps create an hourglass shape, while the colorblock design makes gives it a fun twist. “Honestly, the most comfortable swimsuit I’ve ever worn!" raved one shopper. "Flattering on, and I love the color. I’m 5’5”, 145 pounds and I got the large. I have a longer torso, and this suit fits perfect. I’ll definitely be ordering more! Also, I’m in my 60’s, so this suit is appropriate for everyone.”

“This is another great one-piece with zipper front detail,” said Joseph. “ It follows the athleisure/aquatic sports vide and it's reversible so you get two suits in one!!! It is also on trend with the sparkly detail in the fabric.” Despite the high-neck silhouette, the front zipper allows you to decide just how much skin you want to show. The back features adjustable criss-cross straps for you to find a comfortable fit.

Skims Best Color Choices Skims Scoop Neck One-Piece Size-inclusive and in tons of colors, this Skims suit practically dares you not to find one that's just right. $88 at Skims

Blogger Dana also shared her love for Skims swimsuits because of their sculpting ability and classic designs. This one's available in XXS to 4XL and offers a ton of colors to choose from. You can opt for classic black, gray or nude shades or go for a pop of color with a pretty pastel or bold neon option. And if you are looking for some additional coverage, you can layer on this matching swim top and/or swim skirt.

Oops Most Stylish OopsCool Blue Palm Swimsuit This high-fashion swimsuit will make you feel like you’re in a tropical paradise. $175 at Oops

Joseph loves this one-piece from new swimwear brand Oopscool because of its fun color and prints. “You’re sure to make a fashion statement at your next pool party,” he said. The square-neck design is so chic, you can easily take the suit from the beach to the bar with the right accessories. Joseph suggests getting the matching wrap for a streamlined look that provides extra coverage.

Summersalt Best Colorblock Summersalt Marina Swimsuit Stand out on a crowded beach in this colorful suit. Grab this for less than half price with promo code SALE25. $47 at Summersalt

Dana is also a major fan of Summersalt swimwear. This fun colorblock option has smoothing diagonal seaming, built-in cups, and adjustable straps for a figure-flattering look. It has full coverage at the rear and a shelf bra with built-in soft cups that give your bust area a nice smooth shape. “I am a 63-year-old slim, small woman with a thick waist. This suit makes me look like I have a figure! My husband loves it as much as I do,” raved one five-star reviewer.

Monday Swimwear Best Celeb-Approved Option Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece Martha Stewart made a splash wearing this plunging stunner on the cover of Sports Illustrated. $192 at Monday Swimwear

Martha’s exact white-hot swimsuit is designed to be slimming and flattering, thanks to the support panel around the waist, wide straps for supporting large busts and a deep V-neckline which helps elongate the body. The gorgeous suit is made with recycled nylon and spandex sourced from leftover nylon yarn and scraps and can be yours in sizes ranging from petite to 3XL (or VVV, as it's listed on Monday Swimwear).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.