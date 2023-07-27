The best sunscreens for your face, recommended by dermatologists

Choosing the right sunscreen for your face is easy with our expert tips and recommendations. (Photo:Getty)

After more than a decade as a beauty editor, I can attest to the importance of daily facial sunscreen use. First off, it protects you from incidental sunburn, when you're out and about doing errands, watching a baseball game or enjoying an alfresco lunch. In addition, facial sunscreen helps protect your skin from UV damage that can cause cancer and premature aging (think wrinkles, sun spots, uneven texture and tone, redness and loss of elasticity.) As a habit, I like to ask doctors which products they use themselves. Read on for dermatologists' recommendations on how to use sunscreen for your face, shopping tips and all the products they like from the least expensive to the most luxurious.

How often should you apply sunscreen for your face?

You probably know you should wear sunscreen on your face every day, but do you actually put it on each morning? Dermatologists don’t just talk about the importance of wearing sunscreen — they practice what they preach. “I wear a tinted mineral sunscreen every single day of the year,” Dr. Claire Wolinsky, board-certified dermatologist in New York City, tells Yahoo Life. She starts her a.m. routine with Skinceuticals CE Ferulic ( a powerful vitamin C antioxidant serum), followed by EltaMD Elements Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45 and then puts on her makeup.

And they make it easy to remember: “I actually incorporate sunscreen into my daily grooming routine and apply it right after shaving,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a New York City–based dermatologist, tells Yahoo Life. Even if you are diligent about applying sunblock every morning, don't forget to reapply throughout the day — especially if you are spending a lot of time in the sun. Every two hours is what dermatologists recommend during outdoor activity, and don't sleep on sun exposure when you're in a car or sitting at a desk by a window.

As far as the amount of sunscreen to apply, Dr. Wolinsky suggests two full finger lengths (of cream) for the entire face.

How do dermatologists shop for facial sunscreen?

You may already be familiar with the basics, but we asked Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital, for a refresher. "The two most important things to look for are the terms broad spectrum (meaning it protects against UVA and UVB rays) and an SPF indicator of 30+ (if I am being picky, I’d nudge you to 50+). Additional things to consider are a water-resistance indicator, which is helpful if you’ll be outside for extended amounts of time, in the water and/or sweating, as well as the words oil-free and noncomedogenic if you are acne-prone."

"I always use mineral sunscreens with the active ingredients [of] either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide," says Dr. Kristina Collins, a board-certified dermatologist based in Austin, TX. "I also think mineral sunscreens protect the skin more effectively because they act as a true shield, stopping harmful UV rays from penetrating. Mineral sunscreens are safer for coral reefs and for the environment. For people with melasma, mineral sunscreen is much more effective at preventing recurrence than chemical sunscreens."

Other than that, a lot boils down to personal preference. “Whether it’s a lotion or gel, stick or spray, the best sunscreen is ultimately the one you are actually using on your skin,” Zeichner offers.

What are the facial sunscreens dermatologists like best?

Still not sure where to start? Below, we've rounded up the seven best facial sunscreens that dermatologists recommend — and actually use themselves. We've got something in the mix for every skin type, whether you're sensitive, dry, oily or something in between.

“This sunscreen has been clinically tested and shown to give better sunburn protection compared to sunscreens with lower SPFs,” Zeichner says. Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen is lightweight, fast-absorbing and has a non-greasy, matte finish that's great for anyone with combination, oily or acne-prone skin. Zeichner particularly likes its high SPF. “In the real world, consumers do not apply as much sunscreen as they should, so the level of protection gets diluted,” he explains. “Starting with a higher SPF to begin with acts like an insurance policy to give you the best level of protection possible.”

EltaMD is known for high-quality sunscreen that so many dermatologists recommend. This product offers broad-spectrum UV protection from zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and leaves a smooth, even finish even on dry or sensitive skin.

The name may be a mouthful, but board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldenberg swears by this one. He particularly recommends it for patients who have known sun damage. Isdin’s Eryfotona Actinica is lightweight, so it works for all skin types; won’t leave your skin feeling greasy; and has UVA/UVB protection. It also has DNA repairsomes and vitamin E to help fight UVA-induced skin damage.

Dermatologist Dr. Cynthia Bailey, founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care, tells Yahoo Life that while she relies heavily on her own sunscreen line for daily use — she uses this for lips. Vanicream is SPF 30 and goes on like a lip balm. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is free of chemical sunscreens, dyes, fragrances, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde, flavoring, oil and gluten, so the odds of having an allergic reaction to it are low. “It also fights lip chapping,” Bailey says.

According to Dr. Jenny Liu, a board-certified dermatologist based in Minneapolis, MN, "it’s enriched with efficacious levels of Vitamins C and B3 that nourish and visibly brighten skin with intense 12-hour hydration that will keep skin looking fresh throughout the entire day.” Bonus: Banana Boat's sunscreen is reef-friendly, as it doesn't contain octinoxate and oxybenzone and it's fragrance-free for anyone sensitive to scents. This formula is best for those with normal-to-dry skin.

Zeichner likes Aveeno’s Protect + Hydrate sunscreen for a few reasons. “Besides offering broad-spectrum sun protection, it delivers a little oatmeal to repair and hydrate the outer skin layer,” he says. “We know that UV light can disrupt the outer skin layer, leading to dryness and irritation.” The sunscreen is fast-absorbing, oil-free and noncomedogenic, so it won't clog your pores. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Derma-E’s Sun Defense sunscreen is 100% unscented, which Bailey likes, and is ideal for those with sensitive skin. It’s also fortified with vitamin C and green tea to help skin recover after sun exposure and fight the signs of aging. The sunscreen’s zinc oxide provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection, and it’s oil-free, so it won’t clog your pores.

A broad-spectrum stick sunscreen is so handy for on-the-go application and it's no-brainer for travel. This one from CeraVe works well with makeup, unlike sunscreen sticks that are thicker and less hydrating, explains Dr. Wolinsky.