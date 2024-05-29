Best of summer 2024: Top things to do and places to visit

Summer is a wonderful time to enjoy activities that celebrate getting outdoors — sometimes combined with taking in some entertainment. Some of the most popular things to do include going to a fireworks show, watching a double feature at a drive-in, going for a leisurely hike, learning about sea creatures at an aquarium, enjoying tunes at an outdoor concert series, setting out on a scenic train ride, and, of course, traveling for a summer vacation.

To find the best of these beloved pastimes, USA TODAY 10Best editors and a panel of experts nominated their favorites, then readers voted for their top picks — and the results are in.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best Aquarium: Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium wins Best Aquarium for fourth year in a row

Founded by Johnny Morris, CEO of Bass Pro Shops, his Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium celebrates hunting, fishing, and stewardship of the land and water through over 1.5 miles of immersive galleries featuring 4D dioramas and a 1.5-million-gallon aquarium.

Some 35,000 animals representing over 800 species are on display, including zebra sharks, sea turtles, and freshwater sport fish. Unique to the aquarium is its collection of historic boats used by Ernest Hemingway and Zane Grey.

Best Drive-In Theater: Skyview Drive-In in Belleville, Illinois

Enjoy a movie and hot concessions at Skyview Drive-In

Skyview Drive-In has been part of the Belleville, Illinois, community since 1949. The venue frequently hosts special events like film festivals, live music, and movie nights with Santa. They also have a concession stand on site with hot food like cheeseburgers, fries, hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn.

Best Hiking Trail: Whispering Cave in Hocking Hills State Park

Whispering Cave offers a moderate hike with plenty of scenery along the way

Whispering Cave is just one of the many hikes in Hocking Hills State Park, which stretches across 2,356 acres. This 5-mile loop is moderately challenging and offers hikers access to a fun swinging bridge, the second-largest cave in the region, and a picturesque seasonal waterfall.

Best Outdoor Concert Series: Hot Summer Nights in Vail, Colorado

Cool off at Hot Summer Nights in Vail

The cool mountain town of Vail hosts free outdoor concerts throughout the summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater aka The Amp. Bring a picnic and some chairs or blankets and enjoy live bands against the alpine backdrop.

Best Place to See Fireworks: Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois

Navy Pier wins Best Place to See Fireworks for second consecutive year

One of Chicago's secret pleasures is that you can enjoy fireworks at the iconic Navy Pier almost any time of year, including shows twice a week during the summer and when welcoming in the new year with a blast every December 31. In addition to viewing from the pier itself, pyrotechnic lovers can watch the show from charter boats on Lake Michigan, hotel rooftops, Maggie Daley Park, or along Chicago's Lakefront Trail.

Best Scenic Train Ride: Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Durango, Colorado

For fourth year in a row, readers love Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

The historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad once hauled silver and gold between these two Colorado towns. Today, visitors can hop aboard for this nine-hour round-trip journey through some of Colorado's most impressive scenery, with a stop in Silverton to explore the historic mining town.

Best Summer Travel Destination: Mackinac Island, Michigan

While Mackinac Island, Michigan, shines in any season, our readers love it as a summer vacation spot

Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it), and tour the historic Fort Mackinac. This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock.

