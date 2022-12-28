The Fire TV 4K is my favorite streaming stick of 2022 and it's on sale for $40

I am a fan of the smart home. That's obvious to anyone who has ever set foot inside my house — the entire place is wired up through Alexa. With that in mind, I dislike any unnecessary devices in my bedroom, but I'm not fond of shouting loud enough for the Echo Show in my kitchen to hear me when I want to turn the lights off from my bedroom. Enter the Fire TV Stick 4K. With this handy little device, I can ask Alexa to turn off the lights through the remote, rather than raising my voice so the device a room away can hear me. It also has the added perk of having no built-in speaker, so the remote won't wake me up with announcements or packaged deliveries, unlike an Echo Dot might.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $40 $50 Save $10 Access more than 1 million movies and TV shows with the easy and intuitive device. Installation and setup are also simple! It's no wonder that the Fire TV Stick 4K is my favorite new device this year. $40 at Amazon

I picked up this handy little streaming stick as an afterthought. I wanted to test out video game streaming through Amazon Luna, and the easiest way was through a Fire TV Stick. Since I already had a Roku I didn't expect to get much use for a Fire TV Stick. Turns out, I was wrong. It's become one of my favorite purchases this year, and it solves the problem of shouting at my smart devices in my kitchen. The best news? Right now, it's only $40 on Amazon.

Fire TV Stick 4K features and performance

Right off the bat, the main feature of the Fire TV Stick 4K is the inclusion of Alexa. There's a blue button right at the top of the remote that, once pressed, activates a listening functionality within the remote itself. All I have to do is tell Alexa to shut off the lights and every light in my home darkens — an easy solution when I forget to flip a switch in the kitchen before I head to bed.

Outside of that, the Fire TV Stick 4K makes it superbly easy to access all of my favorite streaming services. Of course, Prime Video is the most featured service on the device (I mean, who would have thought?) Good thing one of my favorite shows — Psych — is on Prime TV. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and every major streaming service is available. In fact, the only app I can't seem to find on Fire TV is Peacock.

It doesn't just stream content, though. Any ol' streaming device can do that. The Fire TV Stick 4K features support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, which practically guarantee a viewing experience nearly on par with a trip to the local IMAX (as long as you have a TV that can display those specs.)

The inclusion of Alexa gives it a host of other benefits, too. I can search for a show just by asking Alexa to play it, and I can also throw my security camera feed on-screen, check the weather, and a lot more. Ever hear the doorbell ring while you're still in bed? Just can ask Alexa to show who's at the door! Trust me, it's great. It outperforms Roku in that respect, and installation is just as easy.

My favorite type of device is one that doesn't make me think about it, and I have never had to think about the Fire TV Stick 4K beyond a few basic updates. Most of those are done automatically, anyway — I'm just a stickler for making sure things are done the way I expect. In other words, this streaming device is plug-and-play, install-it-and-forget-it.

The Fire TV 4K makes streaming my favorite shows as simple as asking Alexa. (Photo: Amazon)

Fire TV Stick 4K difficulties

Okay, I might have stretched the truth a little earlier. The one major downside is that the remote doesn't have any backlighting. The design is simple enough to use (and you can even use an Echo Dot or similar device to control your Fire TV if you can't find the remote), but I would prefer even a dim amount of lighting for use at night. There are four buttons at the bottom of the remote that will quickly load Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu without the need to navigate menus, but I find that I sometimes hit those accidentally.

The other problem with the Fire TV Stick 4K isn't really with the device but with the app. (Looking at you, HBO Max!) I, like thousands of others, keep the TV on for background noise, and more often than not it's just playing Friends over and over. For whatever reason, HBO Max sometimes loses video while continuing to play audio. The screen will go dark, or the Fire TV will throw an error message, but I can still hear the episode in the background.

Thus far, I haven't really found a fix for that. A quick Google search shows that I'm far from the only user to run into this bug, but the suggested fixes (updating the system OS, removing and reinstalling the app, etc) seem to have no result. Thankfully, I can get around the problem just by going to the home screen and resuming playback. No big deal. If it really does freeze, my sure-fire fix is to unplug the Fire TV and pop it back into the HDMI slot.

One last note: I mentioned I picked this up to test out game streaming. While it's a certified device that's compatible with Amazon Luna, I found the experience to be less than satisfying. I suspect most of that lies with Luna itself, rather than the Fire TV Stick. It doesn't drop Wi-Fi or struggle to maintain a connection, and the majority of the lag comes from the games themselves. Just keep in mind that Amazon Luna is not a replacement for a game console.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Should you buy it?

I absolutely love the Fire TV Stick 4K, but that's because I am a near-perfect use-case for this device. My smart home is controlled entirely through Alexa, I do most of my shopping through Amazon, and I'm a Prime subscriber. If I didn't fit so neatly into the box, though, there isn't a ton of benefit to using this over Roku or Apple TV. In fact, I think the Apple TV actually has a better interface.

But like I said: if you're an Amazon user, the Fire TV Stick is a great addition. The ease of controlling the smart home, the simple-yet-refined remote, and just the quality of streaming and display options make it a great pick.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $40 $50 Save $10 Access more than 1 million movies and TV shows with the easy and intuitive device. Installation and setup are also simple! It's no wonder that the Fire TV Stick 4K is my favorite new device this year. $40 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $377 $959 Save $582 Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $34 $45 Save $11 with coupon Amazon

Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker $29 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $335 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV $138 $230 Save $92 Amazon