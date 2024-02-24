The Best Spots For A Bloody Mary In Los Angeles, According To A Local

Ready to say farewell to the mimosa? Whether you're looking to brunch the weekend away or simply prefer a savory cocktail over a sweet one, the Bloody Mary is a classic concoction. Though it is typically made with vodka, many restaurants in Los Angeles have branched out with the Bloody Maria, made with tequila instead, proving just how versatile the tomato juice base truly is. A Bloody Mary is also considered as the ultimate hangover cure, making it a popular drink for when you need a little hair of the dog. That said, this antioxidant-filled cocktail can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

While the most classic Bloody Mary garnishes are olives, lemon wedges, and celery stalks, several LA restaurants have taken things to the next level by topping the scarlet cocktail with grilled cheese sandwiches, sliders, charcuterie skewers, and even jumbo shrimp. From Santa Monica to East LA, these restaurants are where you can find a heavenly Bloody Mary in the City of Angels.

As a longtime Los Angeles resident, I've visited numerous restaurants citywide in an ongoing quest to find the best Bloody Mary, and these are some of my favorites.

Baltaire

Bloody Mary cart and garnishes - Baltaire/Instagram

Baltaire is a beloved steakhouse in Brentwood, but on Sundays, it hosts one of the city's best brunches. This $85 experience is great for groups, birthdays, or special occasions, and there are so many different dishes to explore and enjoy. That said, the Bloody Mary cart is by far the biggest brunch highlight. The breathtaking cart features Beluga vodka, and has a seemingly endless array of toppings and add-ons. Depending on how spicy you prefer your Bloody Mary, you can also opt for your preferred hot sauce.

When it comes to signature Bloody Mary skewers, the vegetarian option comes with olives, peppers, and cheese, but you can also choose a charcuterie-inspired skewer that has salami slices. For an extra $15, guests can add a jumbo shrimp (and we mean jumbo), the ultimate topping that takes this mary to the next level.

baltaire.com

(424) 273-1660

11647 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Ardor

Ardor Bloody Mary on table - Ardor West Hollywood

As the signature restaurant at the West Hollywood Edition hotel, Ardor is most popular for dinner, but the weekend brunch is well worth checking out. A solid brunch spot with quality cuisine can be difficult to come by in West Hollywood, but Ardor remains consistent and creative in its execution. However, the Bloody Mary mix is what makes Ardor's cocktail stand out from the competition. The consistency is flavorful without being too thick, and though you can request a bit more spice, the original mix provides the perfect kick.

Though it is garnished simply, this Bloody Mary has everything you need, including two tasty olives. The lime wedge also provides a bit more acidity, making this the ideal drink to pair with one of the more savory brunch dishes. Consider starting with some fresh-shucked oysters before enjoying steak and eggs or a salmon Benedict as your main course.

ardorweho.com

(424) 310-1197

9040 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

The Lonely Oyster

Bloody Mary with shrimp - the_lonely_oyster/Instagram

The Lonely Oyster is one of the best seafood restaurants around Downtown LA. This charming neighborhood joint serves a selection of raw seafood alongside cooked dishes that are just as impressive. The Sister Mary is a fresh and zesty take on the Bloody Mary, and its house-made mix has the optimal level of spice and flavor. The add-on jumbo shrimp is worth the extra $5 cost, and the fresh cucumber garnish lightens up this otherwise heavier drink.

The tomato and citrus flavors pair perfectly with fresh oysters, so be sure to opt for one of the seafood platters. Other can't-miss fish dishes to enjoy with your Sister Mary include the scallop aguachile, the uni-cavi wonton, and the fresh king salmon crudo. However, when it comes to the brunch menu, order the huevos rancheros and add Wagyu.

lonelyoyster.com

(213) 221-7615

1320 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026

The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker

Bloody Mary cocktails with sandwiches - bbcmcafe/Instagram

Located right in the heart of the Sunset Strip, The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker is a staple for brunch lovers in West Hollywood. Though there are several creative cocktails to choose from, The Butcher's Bloody Mary is one-of-a-kind, and while you'll definitely want to save room for the renowned brunch selections, you might fill up quickly when ordering this drink. The light and zesty tomato juice blends smoothly with the vodka, but the garnishes are what truly make this Bloody Mary worthy of being on this list.

Start off small by snacking on the pickles, olives, and cherry tomato before diving into the sizable ham, bacon, and Gruyère grilled cheese sandwich that sits on top of the drink. If you're able to save room for more food, The Butcher's eggs Benedict with buttermilk biscuits never disappoints, but the croissant breakfast sandwich is also a classic choice.

bbcmcafe.com

(310) 360-6900

8653 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Carbon Beach Club

Bloody Mary by the beach - Carbon Beach Club

What could be better than a Bloody Mary by the beach? Carbon Beach Club, located at the elegant Malibu Beach Inn, makes a mean Bloody Mary that will have you making the drive west on the Pacific Coast Highway as often as possible. The picturesque views from the patio looking right out onto the beach set the scene for the perfect Sunday brunch, and the house-made Bloody Mary mix is a spicy treat.

In addition to olives, this Bloody Mary keeps things classic with a lemon wedge for garnish. Consider ordering fresh oysters and chilled Alaskan king crab legs to enjoy alongside your Bloody Mary before digging into a heartier main course. From a traditional eggs Benedict to a lobster omelet, Carbon Beach Club should be at the top of your list next time you're planning a celebratory brunch.

malibubeachinn.com/dining

(844) 330-3839

22878 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

The Surfing Fox

Bloody Mary with olives - The Surfing Fox

The Surfing Fox is one of the latest and greatest brunch spots to land in Santa Monica. This laid-back eatery is located at The Pierside Hotel, placing you right in the heart of the hustle and bustle of the iconic Santa Monica Pier. In addition to a standard tomato mix, the Bloody Mary comes to life here thanks to some gochujang, ponzu sauce, soy sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and other spices.

Expertly crafted by skilled mixologists, this Bloody Mary has a smooth texture with the flavors effortlessly blended. The tajin rim adds extra heat while the olive garnish provides a little snack for while you sip. Enjoy this cocktail alongside a breakfast burrito or a classic ham and cheese croissant before hitting the beach or riding the iconic Ferris wheel at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

thesurfingfoxsm.com

(424) 214-1830

120 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Connie And Ted's

brunch spread and drinks - Connie & Ted's/Facebook

Located on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, Connie and Ted's specializes in all things seafood. The red accents and East Coast-inspired setting create a warm and inviting ambiance that loyal locals have come to love. From lobster rolls to classic New England clam chowder, there are several dishes that have developed quite the cult following, but the brunch menu is also incredibly unique and impressive.

Whether you like vodka or tequila, patrons are able to choose if they want a Bloody Mary or a Bloody Maria with brunch. The house-made mix is delightfully balanced, but the atomic seasoning is what gives this cocktail its full-bodied flavor. Pair your drink with the shrimp chilaquiles or Maine lobster croque Connie. The lobster and crab omelet is another seafood-centric dish that is light, fluffy, and fresh. Those looking to really branch out should try the bucatini carbonara topped with crispy swordfish "bacon."

connieandteds.com

(323) 848-2722

8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Home

eggs Benedict and Bloody Mary - homerestaurantla/Instagram

As the name suggests, Home restaurant in Los Feliz is the ultimate place to load up on comforting cuisine in a cozy setting. Guests truly feel at home here, which is what has gained this neighborhood joint such a dedicated following. In order to perfect the midday buzz, Home creates its own Bloody Mary mix and uses Van Gogh Vodka. The flavors are pretty classic, but if you're in the mood for something more unique, opt for the cucumber and jalapeño variation.

The cucumber offers a fresh and light flavor that complements the acidic tomato mix, while the jalapeño pepper provides an ample amount of spice and a slightly smoky taste. Though they don't have a specific brunch menu, the lunch offerings are abundant, ranging from tuna tartare to chicken tenders along with a variety of sandwiches and wraps.

homerestaurantla.com

(323) 990-8016

1760 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

The Attic

Bloody Mary with bacon - theatticonbroadway/Instagram

Located in Long Beach, The Attic is one of the most popular places for brunch along San Pedro Bay. In fact, it has even scored a spot in the coveted Michelin Guide. Since 2012, Long Beach locals have been flocking to this unique and charming restaurant to enjoy Southern-inspired meals like the Mac and Cheetos, biscuits and sorghum butter, and crispy fried chicken and waffles. The drink menu contains several types of Bloody Mary cocktails, so you can tell that The Attic takes brunch seriously. Keep things simple with the classic Bloody Mary, or nibble on some bacon and stuffed olives in the Bacon Buddy.

The Spicy Maria is ideal for those who prefer tequila. However, the Meaty Man is a meal and a drink in one, garnished with a piece of bacon and a delicious short rib slider. If it's a nice day, be sure to snag a spot on the outdoor patio and enjoy the sunshine while sipping your brunch cocktail.

theatticonbroadway.com

(562) 433-0153

3441 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

Toca Madera

Bloody Mary with garnish - Noble 33

Toca Madera is a classic West Hollywood hotspot that serves modern Mexican fare in a sleek setting. The hanging greenery and elevated decor make Toca Madera a must-visit for brunch, and the diverse menu is meant to be shared among a group. Depending on if you prefer vodka or tequila, brunch at Toca Madera calls for a Bloody Mary or Maria. This beautiful drink has the perfect amount of spice — though it's served with a vial of extra spicy goodness, to add as desired — and is presented in a hearty glass rimmed with tajin. It is also garnished with rolled veggies and a sprig of cilantro.

You'll also find three different kinds of micheladas on the menu, ranging from classic to verde to spicy mango. The breakfast enchiladas and smoked breakfast burrito are both popular food options, but don't forget to order a side of street corn and papas bravas.

tocamadera.com/locations/west-hollywood

(323) 852-9400

8450 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Tesse

Bloody Mary and coffee - tesserestaurant/Instagram

Tesse is a romantic little restaurant that sits somewhat tucked away on Sunset Boulevard. Patrons are able to choose between a Bloody Mary or a Bloody Maria, but no matter which you prefer, your cocktail is made table-side with Tesse's signature tomato mix before being topped with pickled veggies. The tajin rim adds extra spice and flavor, and there's no way you'll be able to have just one. If you have any remnants of a hangover from the night before, this fresh house-made mix is virtually guaranteed to cure it.

For food, the French omelet with Gruyère cheese and chives is a no-brainer, but those who prefer sweet over savory will be drawn to the French toast with seasonal jam. Other menu highlights include the pork belly Benedict, the black winter truffle scramble, and the tarragon-forward lobster roll.

tesserestaurant.com

(310) 360-3866

8500 Sunset Blvd Ste B, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Ryla

Bloody Mary and brunch - eat_ryla/Instagram

Ryla is a unique restaurant that fuses farm-fresh California cuisine with Japanese techniques and flavors. This Hermosa Beach destination is the perfect spot for South Bay locals looking to brunch near the beach. Coined the Ryla's Remedy, their version of a Bloody Mary is exactly what you'll crave after a long night out on the town. In addition to organic tomato juice and St. George vodka, this libation also includes gochujang and shoyu for extra spice and umami flavoring.

The salted rim contrasts nicely with the citrus-forward mix, and you'll also find it garnished with an olive, lime wedge, and pickled onion. Pair your Ryla's Remedy with the spicy tuna roll and the blue crab eggs Benedict. If you prefer a more traditional brunch spread, the breakfast sandwich is a great pick, but you shouldn't sleep on the yuzu shio butter ramen.

eatryla.com

(424) 247-9881

1220 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Manuela

patio at Manuela - Manuela DTLA/Facebook

Looking for a new brunch spot in DTLA? In true Arts District fashion, Manuela boasts a beautiful and artistic interior. In addition to local beer on tap and a unique wine list, Manuela also serves up specialty cocktails, including the Bloody Mary. Only available at brunch, Manuela's Bloody Mary keeps things classic with Nat Kidder vodka, but the Malibu Mary organic bloody mix is what gives this cocktail its vibrant and acidic flavor.

That said, if you're in the mood for a Bloody Mary but don't want something as strong as vodka, the brunch michelada boasts a tasty tajin rim and is made with a Bohemia Mexican lager. After securing your drinks, order the cream biscuits, barbecued oysters, and beignets for the table. The venison burger is a great choice for a filling entree, but you can't go wrong with the popover Benedict.

manuela-la.com

(323) 849-0480

907 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Atla

patio at Atla - eatatla/Instagram

Since opening its new location in Venice, Atla has become a staple for Westsiders seeking modern Mexican food near the beach. If vodka isn't your jam, the bloody maria at Atla can be made with tequila, gin, or even mezcal. The mezcal gives the cocktail a nice and smooth smoky flavor that complements the tomato and citrus, while the use of vermouth enhances the dryness. Another unique ingredient used in the Atla Bloody Mary is none other than manzanilla sherry, which boasts floral notes of chamomile and almond.

Enjoy this bold libation alongside the chicken enchiladas with green sauce or the lobster burrito for something more filling. The tacos are also a popular option, but the tender ribeye in the carne asada is full of flavor, making it a wonderful dish to pair with your savory Bloody Mary.

eatatla.com/location/atlavenice

(209) 306-8720

1025 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291

Genghis Cohen

Bloody Mary with egg roll - genghiscohenla/Instagram

Genghis Cohen is an iconic Chinese restaurant located in Fairfax. Though a New York-style Chinese restaurant might not be the first place you'd think to grab a Bloody Mary, you're sure to be pleasantly surprised. From Tuesday through Thursday, Genghis Cohen offers a killer happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and one of the best drinks to order is the Bloody Mary which is made with chili vodka, ume vinegar, ponzu, sriracha, and dill pickle. The sesame salt offers more flavor and texture than your standard salt rim, and you can also add an egg roll garnish.

Dip your egg roll in the Bloody Mary and enjoy an array of snacks like the steamed dumplings, fried butterfly shrimp, or fried potstickers. In addition to chicken and pork, the potstickers and dumplings can also be served vegetarian.

genghiscohen.com

(323) 653-0640

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Methodology

Bloody Mary with shrimp - Lauripatterson/Getty Images

This list of restaurants was compiled based on firsthand experience and local expertise. Over the last few years, I have personally visited and tried the Bloody Mary or Bloody Maria at each of these restaurants. I also consulted with local friends who are fans of the savory cocktail in an effort to confirm my findings. Though the taste and quality of each Bloody Mary is most important, presentation and creativity around garnishes also played a huge factor. The flavor, spice level, and overall texture of the house-made mixes were taken into consideration, and each of these choices is sure to impress any Bloody Mary aficionado.

