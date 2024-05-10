Our best soda maker overall, the SodaStream Terra, is 30% off today

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

SodaStream

SodaStream’s Terra is a sleek, no-cord-needed way to have seltzer ready on demand — and right now Target and Amazon are having a big sale on the devices in a trio of colors that complement your kitchen. Right now, you can get a bundle that includes the sparkling water maker itself, plus a bottle and a CO2 cartridge for just $70 instead of $100.

This deal isn’t too shabby for our best overall soda maker pick and even makes a great last-minute Mother’s Day Gift. If you’re interested in other options for mom, the SodaStream Fizzi is another option for gifting.

SodaStream Terra

30% off



Sodastream

Easy to use, sturdily built and with a great blend of price and performance, the SodaStream Terra provided great fizz in our testing. It’s now, $10 away from its lowest price ever at Amazon and Target.



$70 at Target

$70 at Amazon



These SodaStreams are super easy to use: Just insert a filled bottle, give it a few twists until you feel it lock, then push the button on top up to five times to carbonate the still water and transform it into sweet, sweet seltzer. You’ll be able to get about 126 bottles of water out of the CO2 cylinder before you have to replace it. To do that, just head to Guest Services at Target with your old cylinder, and you’ll be able to save up to 50% on a fresh one. When you need to wash your carbonating bottles, just pop them in the dishwasher to freshen them up.

If you drink a ton of sparkling water, buying one of these will go a long way toward saving money on cases of fancy seltzers, and you’ll be helping the environment out, too. You can choose from three colors at Target: The standard black, a fire-engine read, or a white model trimmed with goldtone — all of which are the same price. At Amazon, you’ll only be able to snag this deal in the standard black color.

