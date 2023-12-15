The Best Sneakers Releasing in December

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

December is bringing with it no shortage of kicks for you or the sneakerheads in your life.

Old and new models alike will define the calendar, as Patta has been tapped by New Balance for just the third-ever 991v2, while Nicole McLaughlin has dug up a banger from Merrell’s archives. Kobe Bryant fans will also be stoked with two major sneaker releases from the revived Nike line, one featuring a flip on the iconic Kobe 6 “Grinch” and the other outfitting the Kobe 4 Protro in colors and materials befitting of the “Black Mamba” nickname.

Some of this information comes by way of leaks, which means release dates are subject to change. We’ll keep this list updated throughout the month to keep you abreast of all the best sneaker releases for December 2023.

sneakers releasing in december 2023 list, Patta New Balance 991v2 Purple

Release Date: Dec. 1

Price: $270

New Balance has tapped Patta to make just the third-ever version of the recently retooled 991v2 sneaker. The Amsterdam streetwear brand shows why it was fit for the job with a strong contrast of “pickled beet” purple and florescent yellow.

sneakers releasing in december 2023 list, Nicole McLaughlin Merrell Moc Speed Streak MocLaughlin

Release Date: Dec. 1

Price: $140

The global release for Nicole McLaughlin’s first Merrell collaboration available to the public trades in her usual cheeky sensibilities for three tasteful colorways with smart updates for sustainability.

Adidas Gazelle National Team Editions

sneakers releasing in december 2023 list, Adidas Gazelle National Team Editions

Release Date: Dec. 1

Price: $100

Adidas is making colorways for the national soccer teams of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico — all of which wear Adidas kits. Consider it a double dose of blokecore, as team crests sit on the tongue of the historic soccer shoe.

sneakers releasing in december 2023 list, Nike Doernbecher 2023 Sneaker Collection

Release Date: Dec. 2

Price: $90 to $210

Nike’s annual Doernbecher collection sees patients from the children’s hospital of the same name craft their own sneakers with the help the help of the Swoosh’s designers. This year’s capsule features the Air Jordan 3, Dunk High, ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Air Max 1, Cortez, and Go FlyEase.

Undefeated Nike Air Terra Humara

Release Date: Dec. 2

Price: TBD

Undefeated is ushering in the return of the Air Terra Humara, a trail running shoe that debuted in 1997 and has regularly received the retro treatment since because if its popularity on the streets. Thus far, Undefeated’s website and physical stores are the only announced locations for purchase.

Nike ACG Torre Mid

Release Date: Dec. 5

Price: $150

A big month for archival outdoor shoes from Nike continues, as the ACG Torre mid is reissued for the very first time since it hit stores in 1995. Slightly different shades of brown make up the suede overlays for the two colorways, with blue or grey for the mesh base.

Levi’s x New Balance MT508

Levi's x New Balance MT508

Release Date: Dec. 7

Price: TBD

Two different colorways for the Levi’s x New Balance collaboration see the MT508 take on denim sparingly. Black or blue denim serve as the underlays as part of bold color-blocking that makes use of cream or grey, respectively, to go along with pink and blue detailing on both.

Sacai Nike Magmascape

Release Date: Dec. 7

Price: $200

For its latest Nike collaboration, Sacai mashes up the archival Air Magma Hiking boot from the ’80s and the Air Footscape running sneaker from 1996. In addition to the “Varsity Royal” and “Pecan” colorways releasing on SNKRS, a black version is releasing through Sacai.

sneakers releasing in december 2023 list, SoleFly Air Jordan 8

Release Date: Dec. 8, Dec. 16

Price: $225

SoleFly’s luxurious take on the Air Jordan 8 features gold-tone hardware, a slick favoring of off-white, and a hazy heel counter bringing to life to the model in its 30th year. Following SoleFly’s launch, Nike will host another release Dec. 16 on the SNKRS app.

Stussy Nike Air Flight 89

Release Date: Dec. 8, Dec. 13

Price: $160

Stüssy brings realistic (but still faux) snakeskin panels to the Nike Air Flight ’89, a sister shoe of sorts to the Air Jordan 4. All three colorways will release through Stüssy for the first drop date, followed by a drop for the “Pecan” version only on the SNKRS app.

sneakers releasing in december 2023 list, Air Jordan 11 Gratitude DMP 2023

Release Date: Dec. 9

Price: $230

This year’s spotlight Air Jordan 11 sees the return of the colorway from the “Defining Moments” pack from 2006. For the very first time, sneakerheads will be able to purchase it without having to buy another sneaker as well.

Ronnie Fieg Kith Asics EX89 Outdoor

Release Date: Dec. 11

Price: $130

Releasing as part of Kith’s annual Kithmas assortment, a Christmas-appropriate colorways comes to the EX89, an upgraded version of the Gel-Extreme basketball sneaker from 1989.

The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low

Powerpuff Girls Nike SB Dunk Low

Release Date: Dec. 14

Price: $135

Nike SB is partnering with “The Powerpuff Girls” for a trio of Dunk Lows taking after Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup from the beloved cartoon from the late-’90s and early-’00s. A release through local skate shops Dec. 14 should be followed by a drop on the SNKRS app Dec. 15.

Alyx Nike Air Force 1 Low

Release Date: Dec. 15

Price: $155

After several takes on the Air Jordan 1 High, 1017 Alyx 9SM adds subtle luxurious updates to the low-tops’ classic all-white and all-black colorways. A premium full grain leather is joined by small metallic details continuing the label’s industrial aesthetic.

Release Date: Dec. 15

Price: TBD

Supreme and Vans dress the Old Skool and Half Cab in leopard print faux fur with orange, blue, and black colorways available on each model.

Release Date: Dec. 15

Price: $500

Adidas is restocking the lightest (and most expensive) running shoe it’s ever made, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1. Weighting just 138 grams per shoe, the model is 40 percent lighter than any of its predecessors, thanks in part to a complete removal of a sockliner. What does remain, however, is a Lightstrike Pro midsole with a first-of-its-kind forefoot rocker and Energyrods.

Puma Scoot Zeros Georgia Peach

Release Date: Dec. 15

Price: $100

With the release of the Puma Scoot Zeros, Scoot Henderson becomes just the 10th NBA player to get a signature sneaker during his rookie year. Aside from Lonzo Ball’s model from his family’s Big Baller Brand, Henderson is the first such player since LeBron James 20 years ago.

sneakers releasing in december 2023 list, Nike Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch

Release Date: Dec. 16

Price: $180

A sister sneaker arrives for the Kobe 6’s “Grinch” colorway, which has released only twice, ten years apart, to rabid fanfare. As the name suggests, the famous arrangement is reversed for a scaly red sneaker with roots in Christmas 2010.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 “1998” Pack

Joe Freshgoods New Balance 990v4 1998 Pack Belly

Release Date: Dec. 16, Dec. 22

Price: $220

Joe Freshgoods dresses the New Balance 990v4 in three colorways inspired by the film “Belly” and ’90s hip-hop. All three sneakers will release through Joe Freshgoods’ site Dec. 16, with the “Keisha Blue” version only available to pick up in Chicago, while the predominantly black “Outro” colorway will rerelease Dec. 22 through New Balance’s site.

Sky High Farm Kaws Nike Air Force 1 Low

Release Date: Dec. 16

Price: TBD

Sky High Farm co-founder Dan Colen, also of the iconic Irak graffiti crew, partners with fellow street artist Kaws for two Air Force 1 Lows that’ll raise money to help address food insecurity. Dover Street Market New York is hosting the exclusive release for its 10th anniversary.

Anthony Edwards Adidas AE 1

Release Date: Dec. 16

Price: $120

Rising superstar Anthony Edwards gets his first signature sneaker from Adidas, and a standout model at that. The launch colorway features peach and pink, the favorite colors of his late grandmother and mother, with the former hue also serving as a nod to his home state of Georgia.

Air Jordan 3 Midnight Navy

Release Date: Dec. 16

Price: $200

The Air Jordan 3 in “Midnight Navy” is about as close as you’ll get to the heralded “True Blue” colorway, which hasn’t released since 2016. Almost all of the color-blocking remains the same, albeit with a darker shade of blue and an elephant print that also turns down the brightness. This sneaker wasn’t expected to release until 2024, so it comes as a welcomed surprise to close out 2023.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainier Low

Aime Leon Dore New Balance Ranier Low

Release Date: Dec. 16

Price: $160

Aimé Leon Dore’s and New Balance are at it once again, this time bringing the low-top version of the Rainier boot in three colorways featuring shaggy suede. ALD’s raffle for the shoes closes at 11:59 p.m. EST Dec. 13.

Cactus Jack Nike Attack

Release Date: Dec. 19

Price: $120

Following a thinly guised marketing effort featuring a “leaked” Zoom argument between Travis Scott and John McEnroe and surprise release on the rapper’s website, the long-awaited Cactus Jack x Nike Attack finally gets a wide release. The shoe formerly known as the Mac Attack takes the OG “Smoke Grey” colorway and adds Scott’s signature backward Swoosh and Cactus Jack cross logo.

Release Date: Dec. 19

Price: $130

This bright yellow KD 3 is another Nike Basketball sneaker with a progeny dating back to the NBA’s Christmas Day slate from 2010. Nike just began reissuing Kevin Durant’s sneakers this year, and the KD 3 “Christmas” now returns for the first time since its launch 13 years ago.

Nike Ja 1 Christmas

Release Date: Dec. 19

Price: $130

The “Xmas” edition the Nike Ja 1 releases nearly a year after Ja Morant wore the sneaker during his Christmas Day game in 2022. Although the sneaker’s color scheme doesn’t overtly scream “Christmas,” it’s insole features a festive graphic of a snow-covered chimney.

Kith Clarks Adidas Samba Collection 2

Release Date: Dec. 25

Price: $220

Following up on one of the hottest collaborations of the year, Ronnie Fieg has revealed at least two more colorways of the crepe-soled Kith x Clarks x Adidas Samba will come as part of a second collection.

sneakers releasing in december 2023 list, Nike Kobe 4 Protro Black Mamba

Release Date: Dec. 27

Price: $190

An all-black color scheme with faux snakeskin accents nods to Kobe Bryant‘s “Black Mamba” nickname and will be accompanied by a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and varsity jacket with similar features.

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

