The Best Sneakers Releasing in April

With spring having officially begun, the sneaker giants seem to have universally agreed to crank up the color spout on full blast. Popular models from running, basketball, and the lifestyle sectors are all releasing in the coming month with vivid color schemes, including Nike’s record-breaking marathon sneaker and two hit signature basketball models from Adidas.

Elsewhere, Hidden.NY and Asics’ will host a global release for their highly anticipated Gel-NYC collaboration after having teased it since last year and initially launched the sneaker at a New York City pop-up in March.

Below Footwear News takes you through all the best sneaker releases coming in April. This post will be updated as new information becomes available, as there will certainly be surprises ahead.

Adidas Harden Vol. 8 White Party

Release Date: April 1

Price: $160

Weeks before its boldest colorway yet releases, the Harden Vol. 8 goes understated with a white and grey color scheme inspired by Michael Rubin’s famous White Party.

Imran Potato Vans Knu Skool MTE 2024

Release Date: April 3

Price: $140

Imran Potato’s influential take on the puffy Vans Knu Skool in 2022 gets a follow-up with two new colorways and a retooled outsole. The “Navy” pair will release through the two collaborators’ websites and third-party retailers, while Imran Potato’s site has the exclusive on “Black.”

Nike AlphaFly 3 Volt

Release Date: April 4

Price: $280

Nike’s latest record-breaking marathon shoe has sold out both times its first colorway has dropped, and you can expect the trend to continue with the new “Volt” edition arriving as only the third oppurtunity to purchase the AlphaFly 3.

Adidas AE 1 “Georgia Red”

Adidas AE 1 Georgia Red

Release Date: April 4

Price: $120

While wearing this version of his signature shoe for the very first time, Anthony Edwards threw down the nastiest dunk of his career while claiming John Collins as a victim. That association alone should make the Adidas AE 1 “Georgia Red” a hot item.

Nike Air Max 95 Atlanta

Release Date: April 4

Price: $185

Four Atlanta sneaker boutiques — A Ma Maniére, Wish ATL, Walter’s and Soleplay — worked with Nike on the design for this Air Max 95 celebrating the city and releasing on 404 Day, an annual celebration of its creative culture named for its area code.

Nike Book 1 Haven

Release Date: April 6

Price: $140

Devin Booker’s dog Haven provides the inspiration for this iteration of his Nike Book 1 signature sneaker, one of two dropping on the same day.

Nike Book 1 Hike

Release Date: April 6

Price: $150

The second Nike Book 1 to release this day invokes Booker’s love of hiking through a mix of snakeskin textures and the most premium assortment of materials yet for the silhouette.

Happy Wood Life Air Jordan 9 Low Golf

Release Date: April 10

Price: $230

Taking inspiration from vintage golf clubs, this Air Jordan 9 Low Golf was made with woodworker Happy Wood Life and arrives the day before the beginning of the Masters Tournament.

Air Jordan 1 High Chrome

Release Date: April 10

Price: $180

This chromed-out, women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 1 brings a whole lot of a shine and a metal badge for the signature Wings logo on the strap.

Nike Dunk Low “Veneer”

Nike Dunk Low Veneer

Release Date: April 11

Price: $115

The Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” is one of three colorways that originated as a CO.JP “Ugly Duckling” pack in 2001 releasing exclusively in Japan. Just like the “Plum” variant that returned in March, “Veneer” is now getting its second rerelease ever.

Joe Freshgoods New Balance 1000 When Things Were Pure

Release Date: April 12

Price: $170

Joe Freshgoods ushers in the return of the Y2K era New Balance 1000 with two colorways he says are inspired by the time between 2003 to 2010, aka “When Things Were Pure.”

Nike KD 17 Sunrise

Release Date: April 12

Price: $150

Kevin Durant’s latest signature model is hitting stores just eight months after its predecessor while taking on a whole new design language inspired by the Air Max Plus.

Anta Kai 1 Enlightened Warrior

Release Date: April 12

Price: $125

Kyrie Irving’s newly launched Anta sneaker gets its third colorway and just its second with a wider release, as five colors invoke five properties of an “Enlightened Warrior.”

Nike Kobe 6 Protro Italian Camo

Release Date: April 13

Price: $190

One of three Nike Kobe sneakers rereleasing for the first time on the same day, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” celebrates the years Kobe Bryant spent living in Italy as a child while his father played professional basketball in the country.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro Philly

Release Date: April 13

Price: $190

Releasing for the first time since its debut in 2009, the Kobe 4 “Philly” invokes Kobe Bryant’s birthplace through the colors of the Philadelphia Phillies and 76ers, the latter of whom his father played for.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Venice Beach

Release Date: April 13

Price: $190

A vibrant mix of colors celebrates Venice Beach’s famous streetball scene for the return of this Kobe 8 colorway that debuted in 2013.

Adidas Harden Vol. 8 “Flamingo Fly”

Adidas Harden Vol. 8 Flamingo Fly

Release Date: April 15

Price: $160

James Harden’s hit new model takes on a can’t-miss pink on orange look that’s by far the brightest colorway for the Harden Vol. 8 to release so far.

Nike Air Max 1 Jackie Robinson

Release Date: April 15

Price: $150

Nike’s fourth consecutive year of celebrating Jackie Robinson through sneakers sees the Air Max 1 take on the colors of the Brooklyn Dodgers and several gold details for the man who broke the MLB’s color barrier.

Nike SB Dunk Low Big Money Savings

Release Date: April 17

Price: $125

Nike SB looks to budget department stores and the “Live Laugh Love” home decor aesthetic for an intentionally tacky Dunk Low.

Bode Nike Astrograbber

Release Date: April 18

Price: $170

Bode’s highly anticipated Nike debut sees the Astrograbber, a 70s football shoe made for turf fields, arrive in crochet and leather versions with charms as part of a larger collection with apparel.

Nike Dot Swoosh Air Force 1 Low 404

Release Date: April 23

Price: $150

In a nod to 404 error pages, this Air Force 1 Low exclusive to .Swoosh members gets rid of all the detailing on its upper in favor of a smooth patent leather slate.

Air Jordan 3 Peach

Release Date: April 27

Price: $200

A new colorway for the Air Jordan 3 makes conservative use of its namesake color in what should be a popular choice for spring.

