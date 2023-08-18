The 13 best slip-on sneakers for women, according to podiatrists

Is there anything that trips you up more when you're trying to hustle out the door than having to wrestle on tightly-laced sneakers. Whether you’re wearing them for running errands, on a long walk or hitting the gym, a comfortable pair of sneakers is a must-have in any closet. The answer to comfort and convenience? Our list of the best slip-on sneakers for women. Not only are they typically less bulky than other options, but their laceless design makes them so much easier to get on and off — rendering them ideal for travelers, people with mobility issues and more. But with thousands of slip-on sneakers available, finding the right pair for you can feel overwhelming. So we turned to the pros and asked a team of podiatrists and physical therapists which are the best slip-on sneakers for women to shop.

What should you look for when choosing a comfortable slip-on sneaker?

When we polled a team of experts and the feature they all agreed is the most important when choosing a pair, is ample arch support. “Arch support is probably the first thing to consider when looking for a comfortable slip-on sneaker. If you're going to be using it for walking or other activities, you want to make sure that the shoe is giving you enough arch support for your foot type,” said Dr. Dave Candy, Physical Therapist and Owner of More 4 Life.

The next key to a good slip-on sneaker is one that is properly cushioned. “A soft material and padded insole are key to selecting a shoe that provides cushioning,” said Principle Podiatrist and Nail Surgery Expert, Marian Yau. EVA cushioning in particular will give you the comfort you need when spending all day on your feet. Dr. Hillary Brenner, told Yahoo Style, this material works so well “because it not only adds cushioning in the shoe but it also helps with shock absorption.”

A wide toebox and a flat, flexible sole are also key, according to Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, DPM. “It is best to avoid slip-on sneakers that have stiff or rigid soles as these will end up feeling uncomfortable when worn for walking, even if they have a lot of cushioning,” she told us. As for outer soles, look for “natural or synthetic rubber soles that will give the shoe long-lasting wear and anti-slip wearability,” said Dr. Dana Caruso. “Stay away from single molded plastic soles which are both slippery and tend to lose their shape quicker,” she added.

How should slip-on sneakers fit?

With normal lace-up styles you have the ability to make them as tight or loose as you like, but since slip-on sneakers don’t give you that option, it’s important to make sure they fit properly from the start. “An ideal slip-on shoe should fit snugly, but not so tightly that it restricts movement. During walks, you shouldn't be able to move your foot because they are too loose,” said Dr. Yau. “Slip-on sneakers should fit snugly around the heel and mid arch so that the shoe does not slip off, but they should have plenty of room around the toe box area. Ideally, you want about 0.5 to 1 cm of additional length from the ends of the toes, and around the sides of the toes, to allow for the necessary motion of lengthening that occurs while walking,” added Dr. Kuizinas.

Should you wear socks with slip-ons?

You may think slip-on sneakers function more like a pair of flats and you don’t need to wear socks with them, but most of the experts we talked to recommended wearing socks. Dr. Candy told Yahoo Style, “They can help prevent blisters and prevent your shoes from getting too stinky — remember, it's easier to wash your socks than your shoes.” And Dr. Yau agreed, “Wearing socks with slip-on shoes helps prevent blisters and unwanted rubbing. In addition, socks absorb sweat and keep feet dry. Wearing socks with slip-on shoes prevents your feet from being stressed by adding another layer of cushioning.”

Are slip-on sneakers good for walking and overall foot health?

According to Dr. Brenner, “Yes, as long as they meet the criteria of having a wide chunky heel, good arch support. You also don’t want them to bend in half like a burrito and most importantly make sure the shoe fits properly.” Aside from using them for everyday errands and walks, they are also a great alternative to wear around the house instead of slippers as they give you more support.

Plus, Dr. Caruso says they are ideal for people with mobility issues or those who have trouble with laces. “They are also a great idea for those with hip or knee problems that cannot bend down and put on their own shoes,” she said.

Ready to go laceless? Keep reading to see all 13 of the best slip-on sneakers for women, according to foot experts.

Dr. Brenner said this pair of supportive slip-ons “is hands down my favorite. They meet all the criteria of a supportive shoe and I especially like that they make their shoes with the EVA material for shock absorption.” Not only do the sneakers have the signature HOKA cushioning, but they also boast a memory foam heel for added comfort and an elastic band at the ankle that cradles the foot and keeps it from sliding around inside. Even better? They're made from 100% vegan materials and have a mesh upper making them super breathable. Plus, they weigh less than 6 ounces so they won’t weigh you down.

If you’re looking for a great pair of athletic slip-ons, look no further. “These are great all-around slip-on sneakers for walking, light running, and weight day at the gym,” said Dr. Caruso. The Cloudfoam midsole provides ample cushioning and support while the textured rubber outsole offers good grip. The top of the shoes has crisscrossed elastic straps that help keep them in place and offer a sock-like feel. There are even loops at the top and heel of the shoe that make these even easier to slip on and off. Shoppers rave that they were comfortable straight out of the box and had no break-in period.

Another one of Dr. Brenner’s top picks is this pair of Vionic sneakers, because “they have extra arch support and the company takes biomechanics into consideration when constructing their shoes.” The versatile style will look just as good when worn with jeans and leggings as it would with skirts and dresses. The leather upper gives them an elevated feel, while the elastic gore panels make them super easy to slide into. Customers also love how comfortable and well-made these sneakers are.

Along with a sleek and stylish breathable mesh upper, the sneakers use the innovative biomechanics of three-zone comfort to provide stability with a deep heel cup, ample forefoot cushioning and tons of arch support. “They also have a no-tie lacing system that allows you to slip the shoes on and off without having to tie and untie the shoes each time. Yet they still provide enough support to help control foot motion while walking,” said Dr. Candy. Even better, they even have an APMA Seal of Acceptance!

Dr. Caruso loves this pair of Skechers because “they are cute and offer great arch support — perfect for everyday wear!” Made with the brand’s patented comfort pillar technology, they are designed “to react to your every step for ultimate comfort.” They feature a dual-density outsole for extra support and stability and a reinforced toe to protect your feet from the elements. Perhaps best of all, the shoes are machine-washable, so you can easily clean them if they get dirty.

If you prefer the ease of backless sneakers, check out this pair by Easy Spirit. The sporty kicks feature a flexible outsole that makes them a pleasure to walk in and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Dr. Brenner is a fan because “the treads on the bottom of the shoe are sturdy, the material on the top of the shoe is soft and they have a wide chunky heel.” The lightweight slip-ons come in 31 styles and come in regular, narrow, wide and extra-wide sizes, so you can easily find an that fits perfectly. Reviewers noted that the slip-ons are very durable and have lasted for years.

Not only are they lightweight, breathable and super comfortable, but these stylish kicks also boast a high-traction outsole and a cushioned insole. Dr. Kuizinas recommends these because they have wide toe boxes and are actually designed to be worn without socks, unlike most other sneakers. “They have a textured insole designed to stimulate the nerves of the feet which helps improve blood flow and increase muscle strength in the feet,” she told Yahoo Style. With details like that it makes sense shoppers have called them “one-of-a-kind.”

These cotton canvas sneakers boast extra-grippy vulcanized rubber soles that make them ideal for exploring all different terrains. The slip-on silhouette makes them incredibly easy to take on and off and the hook and loop strap allows you to customize them for the perfect fit. The unisex shoes not only come in men's and women’s sizes but they come in kids and youth sizes too, so the whole family can enjoy them. What’s more, they are less than $50 a pop which is one reason why they made Dr. Kuizinas’ list of top picks. “These shoes have all the features of a healthy shoe and are a very good price,” she said.

More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given these sock-like sneakers their seal of approval including nurses, teachers and essential workers — who all report that they feel like they’re walking on air. And doctors love the Yhoon walking shoes, too. Board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg says the sole offers excellent shock absorption. “The platform is great for heel pain and metatarsalgia [pain in the ball of the foot],” she shares with Yahoo Life. Dr. Zaydenberg also raves about the accommodative toe box — a must if you have bunions or hammertoes.

Spending almost $1,000 on a pair of sneakers may sound absurd, but Dr. Yau says these luxe Balenciaga sneakers are well worth the price. “They are great slip-on shoes because they feature a lightweight silhouette, with a responsive foam midsole and a breathable mesh upper. One of my patients swears by them for their painful feet,” she told Yahoo Style. The Italian-made shoes have an ultra-cushioned platform to add some height and a sock bootie design that goes up to the ankle. They're only sold in full sizes so the brand recommends going up in size if you are in between sizes.

Not only does the mesh upper of these sneakers make them quite breathable, but they also feature a perforated arch for even more ventilation to keep your feel cool and dry. The outsole has an air bubble and a chunky rubber sole, which Dr. Zaydenberg says is “a great shock absorber” and provides “plenty of cushioning.” She also loved that it has a wide toebox that accommodates those who have bunions and hammertoes, too. Shoppers say they are easy to slip on and off and so comfortable for long days on your feet.

If you have mobility issues or just want a quicker way to put on shoes, the Nike Go FlyEase is the sneaker for you. Made with a heel that pivots open, you can step in and out of them totally hands-free. “A great feature is the secure and comfortable fit, while the flexible sole design makes the shoes easy to put on and take off,” said Dr. Yau. “Featuring a bi-stable hinge, the shoes are also ideal for a variety of activities due to their ability to move between two positions. Keeping your feet cool and comfortable is easy with the adjustable strap and breathable upper. I highly recommend these.”

These 2-in-1 slip-on Xero sneakers also made Dr. Kuizinas’ list because they are “soft, comfortable, provide a wide toe box and flexible sole to allow for natural foot movement.” You can wear them two ways, either pull the back of the shoe up over your heel and wear it like a regular shoe or fold down the back and slide in. The ultra-lightweight sneakers weigh less than five ounces and are so flexible they can be folded in half or rolled up, making them a great option for travel.

