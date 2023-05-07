The 11 best Skims alternatives to shop online

Baby got back ... a ton of money with these alternatives to Kim K.'s pricey shapewear. (Amazon and Target)

Skims is one of our favorite brands for everything from shapewear to loungewear, and for good reason! Along with being super comfortable, the Kim Kardashian–owned brand's fashions are incredibly flattering, thanks to their signature shapewear technology that enhances your curves. As much as we love how soft, stretchy and cozy those pieces are, they can, unfortunately, be super hard to get your hands on — new drops often sell out quickly, and even when they are in stock, well, they're on the pricier side.

Luckily for us, social media users and online reviewers have found a slew of affordable shapewear options that are nearly identical in how they look and feel, for a fraction of the price. Whether you’re looking for a fuzzy loungewear set, a figure-flattering bodysuit or a drool-worthy slip dress that makes you feel like Kim Kardashian herself, we’ve rounded up the best Skims alternatives available online. Keep reading to shop all 11 pieces below.

Best high neck bodysuit

Amazon Best High Neck Bodysuit Reoria Sleeveless Halter Neck Bodysuit This sleek high-neck bodysuit will look good with everything from fancy skirts to casual jeans. $27 at Amazon

According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, this Reoria seamless bodysuit is nearly identical to the more-than-twice-as-expensive Skims Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit. Made from a soft and stretchy nylon/spandex blend, Reoria's comes in a whopping 24 colors. Unfortunately, it’s not as size-inclusive as the Skims version and only ranges from XS to 2XL. “10/10 buying in every color,” raved one shopper. “Finally a bodysuit that fits and hugs without giving underwear lines! Seriously, best bang for your buck. Had so many people ask if it’s Skims.”

Best body slimmer

This open-bust body slimmer from Spanx's diffusion line, Assets, is a great alternative to Skim’s Open-Bust Bodysuit, which is currently sold out in all colors and sizes. Its compression technology smooths out your tummy and hip areas and lifts your backside at the same time to give you a perky rear view. Perhaps best of all, it has a double gusset opening to make going to the bathroom super easy. One happy customer wrote, “This has to be the best snatch wear that has ever laid on my body. I'm so impressed I would rate it neck-to-neck with my Skims wear. This is giving Kim K. a run for her money!!!”

Best fuzzy loungewear set

Who wouldn’t want to snuggle up in a fuzzy set like the Skims Cozy Collection? Sure, but 1) Many of them are sold out, and 2) There is this tres cheaper three-piece set on Amazon that can be yours for the price of one Skims item. Each comes with a cropped tank top, lounge pants and a long duster cardigan that are all made from the same warm, ultra-soft material. There are 30 styles to choose from, so you can buy multiple sets and mix and match. “No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Best ribbed leggings

If you like the look and feel of Skims’ Rib Leggings but want a high waistband that will suck you in (and you want to spend $20 less to get it), consider grabbing these high-risers from JoyLab. They're machine-washable with a seamless design for a comfortable fit that won’t chafe, and they boast a sleek ribbed finish for a stylish look. “Comfortable, holds in mommy pouch and doesn’t roll down,” raved one shopper.

Best ribbed T-shirt

Looking for a ribbed tee to match the aforementioned leggings? TikTok user @alisonbeaaa says these shirts have the same neckline and ribbed material as Skims Cotton Rib T-Shirts, which are sold out. She even prefers the length of the Target shirts to their more expensive counterpart. Luckily for you, these $8 basics come in 12 shades and range in size from XS to 4XL.

Best shapewear bodysuit

SHAPERX Best Shapewear Bodysuit Shaperx Bodysuit This is a No.1 bestseller on Amazon for a reason. $38 at Amazon

According to @snipestwins on TikTok, you don’t need to drop $68 to get a flattering and comfortable slimming bodysuit. The duo stood next to each other with one wearing Skims Sculpting Bodysuit and the other wearing the $20-plus-less-expensive Shaperx style, and it was nearly impossible to tell the difference. No wonder the Shaperx option has become a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. “I needed a compression garment to use after surgery. I ordered this one and a Skims. I am so in love with this product!! When the Skims was delivered, I tried it on, and decided to send it back; I like this one better!!! Snatched in comfort,” boasted one customer.

Best slip dress

PUMIEY Best Slip Dress Pumiey Slip Maxi Dress We can't get over how flattering this lounge slip dress is! $39 at Amazon

If you’ve been anywhere on social media, you’ve likely seen the viral Skims Lounge Slip Dress, and TikTok user @Talilii said she found a more budget-friendly alternative. In the video, she has both versions of the dress and does a side-by-side comparison, saying the shape and fabric look basically the same. In fact, she loved the alternative so much, she said, she was “buying one in every color before they sell out.”

Best long sleeve bodysuit

PUMIEY Best Long Sleeve Bodysuit Pumiey Long Sleeve Bodysuit This simple scoop-neck bodysuit will look great on all shapes and sizes. $31 at Amazon

TikToker @Indybelle_ posted a video on a $31 alternative to the Skims Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit. “It’s the stretchiest, butteriest fabric. Completely double-lined and seamless...and it’s a thong, so no underwear lines. It’s literally so flattering, I will take one in every style option,” she proclaimed as she modeled this steal of a piece.

Best bralette

This Maidenform bralette is another favorite of shoppers and social media influencers alike. TikTok user @Simone_spams says “I feel supported… it's soft, I feel like it’s doing the exact same thing” as the Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette.” Not only is the Maidenform option cheaper; it also has a patented SmoothTec band that will keep it in place and prevent roll-up, fully adjustable straps and textured side panels to smooth and support you.

Best seamless thong

voenxe Best Seamless Thong Voenxe Seamless Thongs 5-Pack You can get five seamless thongs for less than the price of one Skims option! $15 at Amazon

No one likes the dreaded visible panty lines, which is likely why these Voenxe Seamless Thongs and their more expensive counterparts, the Skims Fits Everybody Thongs, are so popular. But while one Skims thong will set you back $18, you can get a five-pack of these for just $15. Both versions are made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyamide and elastane material and have a cotton gusset at the crotch for added comfort.

Best ribbed shorts

This two-piece set by Ekaliy will not only give you a more affordable alternative to the Skims Rib Boxer shorts, it also comes with a similar matching top. And both pieces together cost less than the price of one Skims item. The lightweight ribbed set is stretchy, comfortable and perfect for lounging and low-impact workouts. There are 19 colors available, and shoppers say it’s so flattering you’re going to want to have more than one set in your rotation. “The material is soft and buttery, the perfect thickness, and hugs your curves in all the right ways. ill admit that I was wary of this even being a good fit, but once I put it on, I knew I had to buy the other colorways,” wrote one.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.