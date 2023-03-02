The 30 bestselling products on Amazon right now — and most are on sale!

Amazon's bestselling products run the gamut of categories, but one thing they have in common is thousands upon thousands of glowing reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

When we want to know if something is truly a great product, we know exactly who to ask: Amazon customers. Amazon is the top destination for even the most discriminating shoppers—and those shoppers make their voices known via their purchases and reviews.

The bestselling products on Amazon at any given time are quite telling. If a pair of shoes or yoga pants tops the charts with hundreds or thousands of five-star reviews, you know they spell comfort and quality. If a pair of earbuds or an automotive tool outranks its peers by leaps and bounds, you know you can trust your investment.

When we compiled this list of Amazon's 30 bestselling products sitewide, we found beloved brands like Apple and Miracle-Gro, lesser-known names like Etekcity food scales and Bedsure pillowcases, and even a few items by Amazon brands. Here's the best part: The overwhelming majority of these products are on sale!

Note that Amazon's inventory, product rankings and reviews are constantly in flux, but at the time of publication, the winners are...

Crocs Crocs Classic Clogs $30 $50 Save $20 A perennial No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, classic Crocs always top the list. But right now, it's the top-selling product in Amazon's entire apparel section, which is obviously massive. Available in dozens of colors, this tried-and-true favorite in comfort footwear is also in fashion right now, especially in white...which is also on sale! $30 at Amazon

"I recently bought these Crocs for my wife, and I have to say, it's been a game changer in our relationship. I used to be just another boring husband, but now I'm a hero in her eyes (or at least that's what she tells me when she's wearing her Crocs)," wrote one of more than 348,000 five-star reviewers.

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case $99 $159 Save $60 One of Amazon's most popular products sitewide is also currently its No. 1 bestseller in the Electronics category — and that's the famous Apple AirPods. This second-generation pair is on sale for an astounding discount, too. The Siri-operated earbuds come with a charging case that offers 24 hours of battery life. Now's your chance to get a new pair to use with your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or even Apple TV. $99 at Amazon

One of more than 492,000 (!) five-star reviewers wrote, "Had them for 2 years: dropped the case every day with headphones inside. ... When the case falls, the AirPods eject out and the AirPods are so light that they basically won’t get any fall damage. Good quality audio, punchy bass. And amazing microphone, very clear with calls."

Amazon Essentials Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, Pack of 2 $11 $20 Save $9 The No. 1 bestselling T-shirts on all of Amazon right now are these basic fitted tees by one of the site's own brands, Amazon Essentials. The cotton tees incorporate buttery soft modal fibers made from beechwood, so they're also sustainable. They also have a touch of elastic for a comfortable stretch. $11 at Amazon

"These shirts are so comfy. The material is very soft and the shirts are nice and long. I just bought two and ordered two more after trying them on," wrote one of more than 24,000 five-star reviewers.

SHAPERX Shaperx Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear $38 $50 Save $12 This tummy-controlling bodysuit is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the shapewear department. The seamless design makes it undetectable even under sheer clothing. It cinches your core, lifts your bust and skims your curves naturally without holding you in too tightly. $38 at Amazon

"An angel sent from heaven made this!" gushed one of more than 2.7000 five-star reviewers. "I feel like my body looks good and the compression actually feels so good. I am tempted to try and find a boyfriend to show it to and that is saying something because I have two kids and will be 45 in a little over a month, okay? Buy it."

Amazon Amazon Basics 48 Pack AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries $16 One of the biggest surprises on this list of Amazon's current bestsellers is this 48-pack of AA batteries by Amazon Basics. These have a 10-year shelf life and are the rare product with north of 500,000 five-star reviews. Move over, Duracell and Energizer: These batteries are taking over remote controls, clocks, flashlights and more the world over. $16 at Amazon

"Another Amazon Basics favorite! I have purchased only Duracell all my life because of brand loyalty. I have found these batteries outperform not only Duracell but Energizer as well. At this price you would be crazy not to at least try them out," wrote one of more than 538,000 five-star reviewers.

Leggings Depot Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Jogger Pants with Pockets $17 $29 Save $12 This pair of versatile joggers is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller right now, and it's on sale! With structure and just enough stretch to make movement oh-so-comfortable, the slim pair has more 70,000 five-star ratings. These wick sweat easily and can go through the washer and dryer. $17 at Amazon

"I wanted workout pants for when I don't feel like wearing my skin-tight leggings and found these. I bought one pair and loved them so much I bought 3 more in different colors," wrote one of more than 70,000 five-star reviewers.

Hey Dude Hey Dude Women's Wendy Chambray Lace Up Loafers $37 Another ever-popular Amazon product, these lightweight loafers are currently an Amazon No. 1 bestseller and — even when not on sale — they're under 40 bucks. The slip-on shoes weigh under 5 ounces each and are so flexible that they fold. $37 at Amazon

"If I could give 10 stars I would. I have plantar fasciitis and have had foot surgery, so I am always on the hunt for comfortable shoes," wrote one of more than 137,000 five-star reviewers. "I can wear [these] all day and not hurt my feet at all. I bought these first and then bought 3 more pairs."

Vital Proteins Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C $50 This youth-enhancing secret potion is an Amazon No. 1 bestseller right now. Vital Proteins collagen powder dissolves into both hot and cold beverages, and it's totally flavorless. This formula packs in 12 grams of collagen per serving. A scoop a day can help you get glowing skin, keep your nails strong and make your hair supple. $50 at Amazon

"As a kid age 6, I broke my left elbow and dislocated my shoulder at the same time. The injury never bothered me. I did play all sports and was very active until I hit my mid-50s," wrote one of more than 164,000 five-star reviewers. "I have been using this product for two months and I no longer have ANY joint pain. I saw relief within the first week, now I am completely pain free. All I do is put three scoops in my 12 cup coffee pot and drink that through the day. No taste and completely dissolves."

PUMA Puma Women's Carina Sneaker $50 $70 Save $20 These Puma sneakers are Amazon's No. 1 bestselling women's sneakers right now — in fact, they're so popular they're sold out in most colors. But they're in stock in almost all sizes in all white — and they're on sale! The casual leather kicks with a thick rubber sole are great for walking or just looking stylish. $50 at Amazon

One of more than 18,000 five-star reviewers says, "These shoes are perfect! There is foot support and feels lightly cushioned. I love the look! I bought them to wear with capris, shorts or jeans, but they will also work for playing pickleball as they have good support."

Rain-X Rain-X 5079281-2 Latitude 2-In-1 Water Repellent Wiper Blades $17 $18 Save $1 What's driven its way to the No. 1 spot in Amazon's automotive section? It's this water-repellent windshield wiper blade that does more than just clean your windshield; it also treats the windshield so that water beads up and rolls away. Rain and snow are repelled by the glass, enabling better visibility for the driver. $17 at Amazon

One of more than 84,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "These were incredibly easy to put onto my Mazda 6. It took probably 8 minutes, and most of that was getting it out of the package. They make no noise and don't leave streaks. Definitely worth the money. Life is too short to drive with bad wipers."

Apple Apple AirTag $29 The No. 2 bestseller right now in Amazon's Electronics department is this AirTag that lets you keep tabs on all your important stuff, from luggage and purses to kids and dogs. Connect the AirTag with your iPhone or iPad in an instant one-tap process. It syncs up to the Find My network, which you can use to track your lost or stolen iPhone too. $29 at Amazon

"I flew to Hawaii and once I landed was alerted that my luggage was at the airport, so I knew it made the flight. With all the news about issues with airlines, missing luggage, etc., the AirTags provide peace of mind that you will be able to locate your belongings wherever they may be," wrote one of more than 84,000 five-star reviewers.

AstroAI AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper with Ergonomic Foam Grip $10 $15 Save $6 If you're driving without this No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's car care section, please change that today. The snow brush with a detachable ice scraper is a winter trunk essential, with soft bristles and a powerful scraper that work through snow and ice without harming your windshield — plus an ergonomic handle. Journey fearlessly with this tool on board. $10 at Amazon

"I’ve been using an old car scraper and finally got an upgrade, and what an upgrade it is! The handle is detachable so you can have a scraper or a brush or both. Easy comfort hold with the soft grip. Handle also on the brush for easy maneuvering," wrote one of more than 17,000 five-star reviewers.

Physician's CHOICE Physician's Choice Physician's Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU - 10 Diverse Strains Plus Organic Prebiotic $20 $25 Save $5 You always hear about how good probiotics are for your digestive tract, helping prevent gas, bloating and diarrhea while promoting overall gut health. Well, here's your opportunity to work Amazon's No. 1 bestseller into your daily routine. This Physician's Choice formulation is high-quality, organic and contains a whopping 60 billion colony-forming units (CPU) — and that's a great thing! $20 at Amazon

"I have always had a problem with extreme fatigue throughout the day and sleeping a lot more than what is viewed as normal. Ever since I’ve been taking these I have been going to sleep and waking up early and actually feeling well rested. I am no longer tired throughout the day. My daily mood has changed as well. I feel a lot better mentally," wrote one of almost 95,000 five-star reviewers.

PULIDIKI Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Cars $7 $12 Save $5 What looks like the Blob taking over your car's interior is actually a clever detailing tool that Amazon shoppers have made a No. 1 bestseller. The putty is designed to get into all of your vehicle's nooks and crannies, including vents, door handles, cup holders, buttons on the dashboard and more, removing dust and gook while leaving zero residue. $7 at Amazon

One of more than 35,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "I have a dog and his hair gets in every crevice. I used this to clean around my shifter as well as the creases in my seats (the vacuum couldn’t pull the little hairs out of the holes.) Worked great. I was about to waste a bunch of money getting my car detailed but decided to try this first. Much more affordable option!"

"My friend recommended these to me and damn are they super soft and comfy. ... These sheets are hands down my favorite set I've ever owned. I'm definitely going to get another set," wrote one of more than 260,000 five-star fans.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation) $50 The Fire TV Stick 4K, a perennial Prime Day favorite, is also one of Amazon's top sellers right now. Compatible with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs, it streams more than a million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more. You also get live and free TV via sites like YouTube TV and Sling TV. $50 at Amazon

"I had a 1st Gen Fire TV stick years ago. This new Fire TV stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is a marvel by comparison!" wrote one of more than 184,000 five-star reviewers. "The voice commands are also very intuitive. Whether I'm using the remote, my Echo Dot or the app on my phone, I get what I'm looking for."

Mielle Organics Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil With Biotin $9 $10 Save $1 Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the Beauty category is a relative newcomer to the top-seller ranks, but a product that's earned its accolades. This hair-strengthening oil is made with rosemary extract, long believed to help remedy thinning hair. The Mielle Organics product also helps with split ends, dry scalp and frizz. And of course, it contains all-important biotin. $9 at Amazon

"This is magic!" wrote one of more than 19,000 five-star reviewers. "I bought this after seeing stellar reviews and decided to try it. I have been self-conscious about my ‘widow's peaks’ for a while and also noticed I had been thinning out for a bit. I have used this product TWICE and have noticed these hairs growing already and at a rapid rate...I cannot recommend this enough."

Bedsure Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin $8 $12 Save $4 Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pillowcase isn't made of cotton; it's made of silk. Silk pillowcases have long been an insider's beauty secret, and Bedsure is the most beloved on the market. It discourages wrinkles, minimizes breakouts and wards off frizz and breakage, so it's an anti-aging wonder for both your skin and hair. $8 at Amazon

"I bought one set of these pillowcases and after a week of sleeping on them, I knew I needed more. My skin has been much clearer and my hair is not as frizzy because of these pillowcases. They are easy to care for and don’t wrinkle too much. I highly recommend them," wrote one of more than 196,000 five-star reviewers.

Cozy Essential Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags (20 Pack) $20 $30 Save $10 Do you need a more clever way to store clothes and create more closet and drawer space for your wardrobe? Look no further than this set of 20 vacuum storage bags that are rising up the ranks in Amazon's home department. These have a triple-seal turbo valve and double-zip seal design, meaning they're very durable. They're great for travel, too! $20 at Amazon

"This is the best option for travel. You don't need a pump to vacuum this bag. All you need to do is roll it and the air magically comes out of the bottom of the bag. Air travels to the right and then exits straight out in an L-shaped design so it is genius and works well," wrote one of 15,000 five-star reviewers.

Etekcity Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale $14 This popular food scale has been on our radar for a while, and it's currently the No. 1 bestselling item in Amazon's kitchen department. It's so accurate, it displays readings of as little as 1 gram. The AAA-batteried device has a bright, easy-to-read LCD screen, so it's easy to monitor your calorie intake or measure out ingredients with precision. $14 at Amazon

"Without a doubt one of the most used items in our household," wrote one of more than 101,000 five-star reviewers. "We love using it and without it...we would be LOST."

Mighty Patch Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics (36 pack) $13 Have you heard of the Mighty Patch? It's a constant beauty bestseller on Amazon, and right now it's a No. 1 bestseller too. These miracle patches pull away all the stuff that's trapped in your pores, leaving your nose looking clearer after just six hours. You can even leave them on overnight. They're gentle, chemical-free, vegan and not tested on animals. They're so popular they've even won awards! $13 at Amazon

"These are miracle patches! They do not disturb my sensitive skin that is prone to cystic breakouts and rashes. They are super easy to use...and reduce pain, inflammation, and breakouts overnight," wrote one of more than 85,000 five-star reviewers.

BlenderBottle BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle $9 $10 Save $1 Who needs a regular smoothie bottle when you can have one that lets you make your own protein shakes, smoothies and more, no blender required? The BlenderBottle combines the two, thanks to a surgical-grade stainless steel whisk inside. Just pop in your ingredients, drop in the BlenderBall whisk and shake it all up. A super-tight seal makes sure it's spill- and leak-proof too. $9 at Amazon

"I ordered another brand of blender bottle originally and was so disappointed that no matter how much I shook and shook it, my protein powder would not blend and I would end up drinking clumps," wrote one of more than 71,000 five-star reviewers. "So I decided to order this one. I have NO issues with this whatsoever! It blends extremely well and eliminates nearly all clumps."

fullstar Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $24 $40 Save $16 with on-page coupon We all could use a little extra help in the kitchen, which explains why this Fullstar vegetable chopper is a No. 1 bestselling product on Amazon right now. You can say a tearless goodbye to the anguish of chopping onions by hand, which seems reason enough to invest in this genius gadget. But it also slices, dices, grates and juliennes potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and more with ease, thanks to four interchangeable, razor-sharp blades. $24 at Amazon

"I’m obsessed with this thing. I hate dicing vegetables, especially onions. This thing is an absolute breeze. I’m super busy and anything to save time without sacrificing quality, I’m game. I was worried this would be one of the many things I buy and use once before it gets buried in my cabinet. I’m happy to say I use this at least once a week when I’m doing my meal prep," wrote one of almost 42,000 five-star reviewers.

Essence Cosmetics Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 Amazon's No. 1 bestselling mascara is an absolute sensation. Essence Lash Princess mascara is like getting falsies without the upkeep. In addition to providing dramatic volume and all-day wear, the formulation is so gentle it's vegan, so even the most sensitive peepers can be totally glam. $5 at Amazon

"I have shopped for decades for the perfect mascara, and finally, I found it. I have spent a fortune on a tube of mascara, only to be dissatisfied. On a whim, I decided to give this mascara a try. It goes on so smoothly, no clumps, no spider eyes. It stays on all day, making my aging eyelashes pop. I would compare it to a very expensive mascara, and you cannot tell the difference," wrote one of more than 221,000 five-star reviewers.

Terro Terro T300B Liquid Ant Killer, 12 Bait Stations $14 If springtime has meant the beginning of an ant infestation for you in the past, then now is the perfect time to head that problem off at the pass with this Terro Liquid Ant Killer, which you know is effective because it's the No. 1 bestselling product in Amazon's entire lawn and garden department right now. The borax-laden poison works fast and is long-lasting because it's designed to be brought back to the colony, where it addresses the infestation at the source. $14 at Amazon

"After doing some research, I found these traps are pretty safe. The low dosage of borax in the traps really won't really harm dogs or humans. Borax is non-toxic to humans to begin with, unless consumed in large quantity," wrote one of more than 70,000 five-star reviewers. "I placed just a couple of these bait traps on the kitchen counter, out of reach of the dogs. I also placed just one outside where the trail was and made sure the dogs could not get to it. The ants quickly made their way into the bait traps. Within just 24 hours, there were hardly any ants seen at all. Within 48 hours, not a single ant was seen in the kitchen."

Amazon Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes (48-pack) $4 $6 Save $2 No green thumb? No problem. This "Miracle" product works on spider plants, ferns, croton and all manner of popular indoor plants. It couldn't be easier: Just stick a spike in the dirt and the fertilizer feeds your plant continuously for up to two months. $4 at Amazon

"I have always used these and have always loved them. Keeps my plants alive," wrote one of more than 54,000 five-star reviewers.

Alpha Grillers Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $17 $20 Save $3 Love a good summer cookout? Then you need this gadget, which is an Amazon's Choice item and the current No. 3 bestseller in the Lawn and Garden category. It gives an accurate readout fast — just two seconds — and works for everything from meats to marshmallows. It's also water-resistant, so don't worry about getting caught in a summer sprinkle or running it under the tap. $17 at Amazon

"I'm a sous chef, so a thermometer is crucial to my daily work. I've gone through a few, and this one is by far the best!" wrote one of more than 35,000 five-star reviewers.

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Neoprene Hexagon Workout Dumbbell, 10-Pound (Set of 2) $26 No wonder this pair of 10-pound dumbbells has risen to take over the No. 1 spot in Amazon's Sports department: It's just so practical! Use the neoprene-coated hand weights for strength training, resistance training or to make pretty much any mat exercise more challenging. The hexagonal shape ensures they won't roll. A wonderful addition to any home gym. $26 at Amazon

"I haven't used weights since the 90s so I'm no expert but I figured these covered weights would be more comfortable to hold than the old metal ones. They are. I like them. I'd totally buy another set," wrote one of more than 64,000 five-star reviewers.

Iron Flask Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle $27 Amazon shoppers are mad about this vacuum-insulated double-walled stainless steel bottle that keeps 40 ounces of liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. It also has three lids: a carabiner straw lid with two straws, a flip lid and a stainless steel lid — all totally leak-proof. Wash the bottle easily with soapy water. $27 at Amazon

"One of the best purchases I've ever made. I've used this water bottle every day (literally) for a little over a year and it still looks and works as if it's brand new," wrote one of more than 103,000 five-star reviewers.

Sports Research Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer $26 $31 Save $5 This No. 1 bestselling waist trainer is designed to enhance your workout by increasing your core temperature, making you sweat harder. The heat insulation ensures you will sweat — a lot — while the moisture-wicking material pulls the sweat away. Kick your next cardio, HIIT or kickboxing session up a notch with this slimming waist trimmer. It offers great back support too! $26 at Amazon

"This was recommended by my E2M coaches but I ignored them. After all, how could something like this work? I heard and saw results from more than one person. My core is slow to reduce so I decided to try it and dropped 2 inches around my waist in 8 weeks! This combined with real exercise brought results," wrote one of more than 146,000 five-star reviewers.

