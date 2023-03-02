The 30 bestselling products on Amazon right now — and most are on sale!
When we want to know if something is truly a great product, we know exactly who to ask: Amazon customers. Amazon is the top destination for even the most discriminating shoppers—and those shoppers make their voices known via their purchases and reviews.
The bestselling products on Amazon at any given time are quite telling. If a pair of shoes or yoga pants tops the charts with hundreds or thousands of five-star reviews, you know they spell comfort and quality. If a pair of earbuds or an automotive tool outranks its peers by leaps and bounds, you know you can trust your investment.
When we compiled this list of Amazon's 30 bestselling products sitewide, we found beloved brands like Apple and Miracle-Gro, lesser-known names like Etekcity food scales and Bedsure pillowcases, and even a few items by Amazon brands. Here's the best part: The overwhelming majority of these products are on sale!
Note that Amazon's inventory, product rankings and reviews are constantly in flux, but at the time of publication, the winners are...
Crocs Classic Clogs
"I recently bought these Crocs for my wife, and I have to say, it's been a game changer in our relationship. I used to be just another boring husband, but now I'm a hero in her eyes (or at least that's what she tells me when she's wearing her Crocs)," wrote one of more than 348,000 five-star reviewers.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case
One of more than 492,000 (!) five-star reviewers wrote, "Had them for 2 years: dropped the case every day with headphones inside. ... When the case falls, the AirPods eject out and the AirPods are so light that they basically won’t get any fall damage. Good quality audio, punchy bass. And amazing microphone, very clear with calls."
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, Pack of 2
"These shirts are so comfy. The material is very soft and the shirts are nice and long. I just bought two and ordered two more after trying them on," wrote one of more than 24,000 five-star reviewers.
Shaperx Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear
"An angel sent from heaven made this!" gushed one of more than 2.7000 five-star reviewers. "I feel like my body looks good and the compression actually feels so good. I am tempted to try and find a boyfriend to show it to and that is saying something because I have two kids and will be 45 in a little over a month, okay? Buy it."
Amazon Basics 48 Pack AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries
"Another Amazon Basics favorite! I have purchased only Duracell all my life because of brand loyalty. I have found these batteries outperform not only Duracell but Energizer as well. At this price you would be crazy not to at least try them out," wrote one of more than 538,000 five-star reviewers.
Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Jogger Pants with Pockets
"I wanted workout pants for when I don't feel like wearing my skin-tight leggings and found these. I bought one pair and loved them so much I bought 3 more in different colors," wrote one of more than 70,000 five-star reviewers.
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Chambray Lace Up Loafers
"If I could give 10 stars I would. I have plantar fasciitis and have had foot surgery, so I am always on the hunt for comfortable shoes," wrote one of more than 137,000 five-star reviewers. "I can wear [these] all day and not hurt my feet at all. I bought these first and then bought 3 more pairs."
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C
"As a kid age 6, I broke my left elbow and dislocated my shoulder at the same time. The injury never bothered me. I did play all sports and was very active until I hit my mid-50s," wrote one of more than 164,000 five-star reviewers. "I have been using this product for two months and I no longer have ANY joint pain. I saw relief within the first week, now I am completely pain free. All I do is put three scoops in my 12 cup coffee pot and drink that through the day. No taste and completely dissolves."
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker
One of more than 18,000 five-star reviewers says, "These shoes are perfect! There is foot support and feels lightly cushioned. I love the look! I bought them to wear with capris, shorts or jeans, but they will also work for playing pickleball as they have good support."
Rain-X 5079281-2 Latitude 2-In-1 Water Repellent Wiper Blades
One of more than 84,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "These were incredibly easy to put onto my Mazda 6. It took probably 8 minutes, and most of that was getting it out of the package. They make no noise and don't leave streaks. Definitely worth the money. Life is too short to drive with bad wipers."
Apple AirTag
"I flew to Hawaii and once I landed was alerted that my luggage was at the airport, so I knew it made the flight. With all the news about issues with airlines, missing luggage, etc., the AirTags provide peace of mind that you will be able to locate your belongings wherever they may be," wrote one of more than 84,000 five-star reviewers.
AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper with Ergonomic Foam Grip
"I’ve been using an old car scraper and finally got an upgrade, and what an upgrade it is! The handle is detachable so you can have a scraper or a brush or both. Easy comfort hold with the soft grip. Handle also on the brush for easy maneuvering," wrote one of more than 17,000 five-star reviewers.
Physician's Choice Physician's Choice Probiotics 60 Billion CFU - 10 Diverse Strains Plus Organic Prebiotic
"I have always had a problem with extreme fatigue throughout the day and sleeping a lot more than what is viewed as normal. Ever since I’ve been taking these I have been going to sleep and waking up early and actually feeling well rested. I am no longer tired throughout the day. My daily mood has changed as well. I feel a lot better mentally," wrote one of almost 95,000 five-star reviewers.
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Cars
One of more than 35,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "I have a dog and his hair gets in every crevice. I used this to clean around my shifter as well as the creases in my seats (the vacuum couldn’t pull the little hairs out of the holes.) Worked great. I was about to waste a bunch of money getting my car detailed but decided to try this first. Much more affordable option!"
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set with 14-Inch Deep Pockets - Queen, Dark Teal
"My friend recommended these to me and damn are they super soft and comfy. ... These sheets are hands down my favorite set I've ever owned. I'm definitely going to get another set," wrote one of more than 260,000 five-star fans.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation)
"I had a 1st Gen Fire TV stick years ago. This new Fire TV stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is a marvel by comparison!" wrote one of more than 184,000 five-star reviewers. "The voice commands are also very intuitive. Whether I'm using the remote, my Echo Dot or the app on my phone, I get what I'm looking for."
Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil With Biotin
"This is magic!" wrote one of more than 19,000 five-star reviewers. "I bought this after seeing stellar reviews and decided to try it. I have been self-conscious about my ‘widow's peaks’ for a while and also noticed I had been thinning out for a bit. I have used this product TWICE and have noticed these hairs growing already and at a rapid rate...I cannot recommend this enough."
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
"I bought one set of these pillowcases and after a week of sleeping on them, I knew I needed more. My skin has been much clearer and my hair is not as frizzy because of these pillowcases. They are easy to care for and don’t wrinkle too much. I highly recommend them," wrote one of more than 196,000 five-star reviewers.
Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags (20 Pack)
"This is the best option for travel. You don't need a pump to vacuum this bag. All you need to do is roll it and the air magically comes out of the bottom of the bag. Air travels to the right and then exits straight out in an L-shaped design so it is genius and works well," wrote one of 15,000 five-star reviewers.
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale
"Without a doubt one of the most used items in our household," wrote one of more than 101,000 five-star reviewers. "We love using it and without it...we would be LOST."
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics (36 pack)
"These are miracle patches! They do not disturb my sensitive skin that is prone to cystic breakouts and rashes. They are super easy to use...and reduce pain, inflammation, and breakouts overnight," wrote one of more than 85,000 five-star reviewers.
BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle
"I ordered another brand of blender bottle originally and was so disappointed that no matter how much I shook and shook it, my protein powder would not blend and I would end up drinking clumps," wrote one of more than 71,000 five-star reviewers. "So I decided to order this one. I have NO issues with this whatsoever! It blends extremely well and eliminates nearly all clumps."
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
"I’m obsessed with this thing. I hate dicing vegetables, especially onions. This thing is an absolute breeze. I’m super busy and anything to save time without sacrificing quality, I’m game. I was worried this would be one of the many things I buy and use once before it gets buried in my cabinet. I’m happy to say I use this at least once a week when I’m doing my meal prep," wrote one of almost 42,000 five-star reviewers.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
"I have shopped for decades for the perfect mascara, and finally, I found it. I have spent a fortune on a tube of mascara, only to be dissatisfied. On a whim, I decided to give this mascara a try. It goes on so smoothly, no clumps, no spider eyes. It stays on all day, making my aging eyelashes pop. I would compare it to a very expensive mascara, and you cannot tell the difference," wrote one of more than 221,000 five-star reviewers.
Terro T300B Liquid Ant Killer, 12 Bait Stations
"After doing some research, I found these traps are pretty safe. The low dosage of borax in the traps really won't really harm dogs or humans. Borax is non-toxic to humans to begin with, unless consumed in large quantity," wrote one of more than 70,000 five-star reviewers. "I placed just a couple of these bait traps on the kitchen counter, out of reach of the dogs. I also placed just one outside where the trail was and made sure the dogs could not get to it. The ants quickly made their way into the bait traps. Within just 24 hours, there were hardly any ants seen at all. Within 48 hours, not a single ant was seen in the kitchen."
Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes (48-pack)
"I have always used these and have always loved them. Keeps my plants alive," wrote one of more than 54,000 five-star reviewers.
Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer
"I'm a sous chef, so a thermometer is crucial to my daily work. I've gone through a few, and this one is by far the best!" wrote one of more than 35,000 five-star reviewers.
Amazon Basics Neoprene Hexagon Workout Dumbbell, 10-Pound (Set of 2)
"I haven't used weights since the 90s so I'm no expert but I figured these covered weights would be more comfortable to hold than the old metal ones. They are. I like them. I'd totally buy another set," wrote one of more than 64,000 five-star reviewers.
Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle
"One of the best purchases I've ever made. I've used this water bottle every day (literally) for a little over a year and it still looks and works as if it's brand new," wrote one of more than 103,000 five-star reviewers.
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
"This was recommended by my E2M coaches but I ignored them. After all, how could something like this work? I heard and saw results from more than one person. My core is slow to reduce so I decided to try it and dropped 2 inches around my waist in 8 weeks! This combined with real exercise brought results," wrote one of more than 146,000 five-star reviewers.
