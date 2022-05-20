'Instant outfit upgrade!' This summer kimono with 7,000 perfect Amazon reviews is just $20

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Relipop kimono comes in 41 patterns of various lengths. (Photo: Amazon)

Summer is almost here! The temperatures are already rising. That means we'll be wearing a lot less outdoors in the coming weeks, but what we'll wear indoors is different — with the AC pumping out arctic air, we need something to cover up! And, as always, Amazon has the solution.

This best-selling kimono is the cure to all of your summer wardrobe woes. Right now you can get one for up to 58% off — prices start at just $16! The Relipop kimono is made of a lightweight, breezy chiffon and comes in 40 different colors, patterns and styles. It’s a top-rated product on Amazon, and if that's something you want to add to your cart, you’ll get free shipping, if you have Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Customers rave about how the stylish kimono comes in a variety of prints, offers the coverage they want, and is “light and airy” enough to wear outside on hot days. Even more, the outfit combinations are endless— you can pair it with dresses and skirts, to jeans and shorts—even use it as a beach swimsuit coverup. Sizes are available from S to 5X.

The Relipop kimono is on sale for up to 58 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

Keep scrolling to read why this kimono is one you need to add to your closet immediately.

Size and fit

“I am a size 30-32 and have a hard time finding items that fit me loosely. This amazing kimono is stylish and I get compliments every time I wear it. It is flowy and comfortable and one of my favorite pieces. In order to keep it sort of closed over my tummy I use a pin and it helps keep it in place like I like it. I recommend it to everyone who is plus size and wants something that hides the lower stomach that can be unsightly in your jeans,” said one satisfied shopper. “Really feminine and covers up those upper arms,” shared another customer.

Comfortable

“Oh my gosh, I fell in love with this the minute I received it. The material is so comfy. It's not too thin nor too thick, and it's made very well! I'm always weird about ordering online, especially when the item is decently priced but this was a total win. Affordable and good quality! It's now one of my favorite clothing pieces :),”wrote one 5-star reviewer.

The Relipop kimono is made of comfy, flowy chiffon. (Photo: Amazon)

Breathable

“I really like the coolness of this, it's light and helps keep the chill of air conditioning off [of] me, and I don't overheat in it outside during extreme heat. It looks just like the photo. I've been wearing it over a magenta camisole with dark blue jeans, and get lots of compliments. It is made well too. At first I was put off by the fabric. To get the wrinkles out, I just spritzed it with water and hung it up to dry. The rest of the wrinkles worked right out while wearing it. Very happy with it!,” wrote one 5-star reviewer.

Bottom line

“Instant outfit upgrade!” shared one shopper, adding, “Very nice. Adds great pop of color to any outfit. Instantly makes you feel ‘dressed up’ even with just jeans and a tank underneath. Colors in reality not quite as vibrant as photo, but still very pretty.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

