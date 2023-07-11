Why you can trust us
20+ items with a cult following — all on sale for Prime Day, starting at $6

Rachel Roszmann
·1 min read
If you're looking for a good deal, Prime Day is the time get it. Amazon is a massive site and there are TONS of deals — so figuring out what to grab can be overwhelming. But we've done all of the sifting for you and have picked out some of the most highly rated, under-the-radar products that keep an army of fans coming back for more — like the popular waterproof True Wireless Earbuds from Tozo or the Hotor Car Trash Can that you'll probably need for your summer road trip. Shop our favorite cult-classic products on sale for Prime Day below.

Kitchen Gizmo

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer

$13$24Save $11

Made entirely of silicone, this strainer can fit virtually any round bowl, pot or pan — even the lipped kind. All you have to do is clip it onto two sides and pour out the extra water, grease, oil or sauce.

$13 at Amazon
ROVE

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam

$80$120Save $40

With 4K resolution and built-in GPS that tracks your location and speed, this dash cam can provide all the documentation you need if you're in an accident. 22,000 five-star fans give it a green light. 

$80 at Amazon
TOZO

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds

$19$40Save $21

These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over 10 hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get a total playtime of 45 hours with the included charging case.

$19 at Amazon
essence cosmetics

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

$4$5Save $1

This is a rare deal on Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Lash Princess Mascara. It features a conically-shaped fiber brush that gives a false lash effect and over 233,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

$4 at Amazon
Amazon

Lume Mop Slippers, 5 Pairs

$11$17Save $6

Slip on these genius microfiber slippers to rid your floor of dust, fluff and more. It'll be the most fun you've ever had cleaning!

$11 at Amazon
Nioxin

Nioxin System Kit 2

$39$55Save $16

If you're hair is thinning, not only do over 6,000 Amazon shoppers swear by Nioxin for a thicker mane, Who's the Boss star Alyssa Milano has tweeted its praises. 

$39 at Amazon
Mighty Patch

Mighty Patches

$14$18Save $4

This is cult fave product that almost never goes on sale! These miracle patches pull away all the stuff that's trapped in your pores, leaving your nose looking clearer after just six hours. You can even leave them on overnight.

$14 at Amazon
Hilife

Hilife Portable Steamer for Clothes

$28$37Save $9

Who knew Amazon shoppers were obsessed with a perfectly pressed wardrobe? More than 64,000 five-star opt to steam the wrinkles out of their clothes with this gadget rather than pick up an iron.

$28 at Amazon
THE GYM PEOPLE

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

$18$27Save $9

Get your workout on with this comfy and cute No. 1 bestselling sports bra top. Its lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking fabric helps keep sweat at bay, and the removable cups are there for extra cushioning if you want it. Check out all 25 colors!

$18 at Amazon
AIPER

Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

$180$300
Save $120 with coupon

This little robot will clean your pool like a pro and then park itself when the job is done. It's already made summer more enjoyable for over 6,000 five-star fans. 

Save $120 with coupon
$180 at Amazon
HOTOR

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid

$8$18Save $10

This No. 1 bestseller has 28,000 five-star ratings and it's easy to see why: its water- and leak-proof design means you don't need to worry about anything icky seeping into your floor mats no matter what you dump in there. 

$8 at Amazon
Gold Bond

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion

$10$15Save $5

More than 16,000 five-star fans rave about this lotion. It contains seven moisturizers, three vitamins, omega fatty acids, antioxidants and botanicals that go to town on thin, dry skin, infusing it with moisture that lasts a full 24 hours. Your skin's elasticity should begin to improve in two weeks with daily use.

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

CosoriPro II Air Fryer Oven Combo

$95$130
Save $35 with Prime membership

For the air-frying newbie: The machine circulates super-hot air around whatever food you’re cooking to create the crispy, crunchy effect of traditional frying with a fraction of the oil. (Prime members get $35 off; $30 off for non-members.)

Save $35 with Prime membership
$95 at Amazon
Kitchen Mama

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener

$21$35Save $14

Say goodbye to dangerously sharp edges and fiddling with a manual can opener — this No. 1 bestselling electric one is worth its weight in gold if you have arthritis or you just don't want your hands to get cut. 

$21 at Amazon
Maybelline New York

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer

$7$11Save $4

Amazon's bestselling concealer has over 112,000 five-star reviews for good reason: It conceals dark circles while brightening and reducing puffiness under your eyes.

$7 at Amazon
OKP

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$90$350Save $260

The vac is equipped to handle both wood and carpet flooring, and it has four modes to make fast work of dirt, debris, fur and more. It can follow the wall and automatically clean, spot clean or manually clean so that a mess of any size is tackled with precision and power.

$90 at Amazon
BAGSMART

Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag

$18$29Save $11

You'll feel like Mary Poppins with this No. 1 bestselling fold-up toiletry bag once you see just how much it can fit inside! It also comes with a handy hook so you can hang it in bathrooms with limited counter space.

$18 at Amazon
COSRX

Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

$13$25Save $12

Enriched with 92% of snail mucin, this cream promises to hydrate, plump and improve your complexion. 14,000 five-star reviews elevate this moisturizer to cult-fave status. 

$13 at Amazon
Schick Hydro Silk

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, 3 Count

$5$7Save $2

A whopping 137,000-plus shoppers swear by the Schick Hydro Silk not only as an eyebrow razor but also as a tool for dermaplaning and scraping away pesky facial hair. It's a No. 1 bestseller in two categories!

$5 at Amazon
AquaDance

AquaDance 7" Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Shower Head

$28$46Save $18

Get ready for shower-time bliss, thanks to this head's six settings, including power mist and pulsating massage. It installs in minutes with just three hand-tightened connections and fits any standard shower arm.

$28 at Amazon
DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer

$24$40Save $16

Need help with the junk in your trunk? This organizer goes in the trunk of your car to corral all of your driving essentials. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. More than 52,000 rave reviewers gush about how tidy their cars are now.

$24 at Amazon
BEAKEY

Beakey 5 Pcs Makeup Sponge Set

$6$13Save $7

Who says you need to pay $20 for a makeup sponge? This set of 5 costs just $6. Nearly 70,000 shoppers swear by these No. 1 bestellling sponges for an airbrushed look.

$6 at Amazon

