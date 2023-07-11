20+ items with a cult following — all on sale for Prime Day, starting at $6

If you're looking for a good deal, Prime Day is the time get it. Amazon is a massive site and there are TONS of deals — so figuring out what to grab can be overwhelming. But we've done all of the sifting for you and have picked out some of the most highly rated, under-the-radar products that keep an army of fans coming back for more — like the popular waterproof True Wireless Earbuds from Tozo or the Hotor Car Trash Can that you'll probably need for your summer road trip. Shop our favorite cult-classic products on sale for Prime Day below.

Kitchen Gizmo Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $13 $24 Save $11 Made entirely of silicone, this strainer can fit virtually any round bowl, pot or pan — even the lipped kind. All you have to do is clip it onto two sides and pour out the extra water, grease, oil or sauce. $13 at Amazon

ROVE Rove R2-4K Dash Cam $80 $120 Save $40 With 4K resolution and built-in GPS that tracks your location and speed, this dash cam can provide all the documentation you need if you're in an accident. 22,000 five-star fans give it a green light. $80 at Amazon

TOZO Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over 10 hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get a total playtime of 45 hours with the included charging case. $19 at Amazon

essence cosmetics Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4 $5 Save $1 This is a rare deal on Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Lash Princess Mascara. It features a conically-shaped fiber brush that gives a false lash effect and over 233,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $4 at Amazon

Amazon Lume Mop Slippers, 5 Pairs $11 $17 Save $6 Slip on these genius microfiber slippers to rid your floor of dust, fluff and more. It'll be the most fun you've ever had cleaning! $11 at Amazon

Nioxin Nioxin System Kit 2 $39 $55 Save $16 If you're hair is thinning, not only do over 6,000 Amazon shoppers swear by Nioxin for a thicker mane, Who's the Boss star Alyssa Milano has tweeted its praises. $39 at Amazon

Mighty Patch Mighty Patches $14 $18 Save $4 This is cult fave product that almost never goes on sale! These miracle patches pull away all the stuff that's trapped in your pores, leaving your nose looking clearer after just six hours. You can even leave them on overnight. $14 at Amazon

Hilife Hilife Portable Steamer for Clothes $28 $37 Save $9 Who knew Amazon shoppers were obsessed with a perfectly pressed wardrobe? More than 64,000 five-star opt to steam the wrinkles out of their clothes with this gadget rather than pick up an iron. $28 at Amazon

THE GYM PEOPLE The Gym People Longline Sports Bra $18 $27 Save $9 Get your workout on with this comfy and cute No. 1 bestselling sports bra top. Its lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking fabric helps keep sweat at bay, and the removable cups are there for extra cushioning if you want it. Check out all 25 colors! $18 at Amazon

AIPER Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $180 $300 Save $120 with coupon This little robot will clean your pool like a pro and then park itself when the job is done. It's already made summer more enjoyable for over 6,000 five-star fans. Save $120 with coupon $180 at Amazon

HOTOR Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid $8 $18 Save $10 This No. 1 bestseller has 28,000 five-star ratings and it's easy to see why: its water- and leak-proof design means you don't need to worry about anything icky seeping into your floor mats no matter what you dump in there. $8 at Amazon

Gold Bond Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 More than 16,000 five-star fans rave about this lotion. It contains seven moisturizers, three vitamins, omega fatty acids, antioxidants and botanicals that go to town on thin, dry skin, infusing it with moisture that lasts a full 24 hours. Your skin's elasticity should begin to improve in two weeks with daily use. $10 at Amazon

Amazon CosoriPro II Air Fryer Oven Combo $95 $130 Save $35 with Prime membership For the air-frying newbie: The machine circulates super-hot air around whatever food you’re cooking to create the crispy, crunchy effect of traditional frying with a fraction of the oil. (Prime members get $35 off; $30 off for non-members.) Save $35 with Prime membership $95 at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $21 $35 Save $14 Say goodbye to dangerously sharp edges and fiddling with a manual can opener — this No. 1 bestselling electric one is worth its weight in gold if you have arthritis or you just don't want your hands to get cut. $21 at Amazon

Maybelline New York Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer $7 $11 Save $4 Amazon's bestselling concealer has over 112,000 five-star reviews for good reason: It conceals dark circles while brightening and reducing puffiness under your eyes. $7 at Amazon

OKP OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $350 Save $260 The vac is equipped to handle both wood and carpet flooring, and it has four modes to make fast work of dirt, debris, fur and more. It can follow the wall and automatically clean, spot clean or manually clean so that a mess of any size is tackled with precision and power. $90 at Amazon

BAGSMART Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag $18 $29 Save $11 You'll feel like Mary Poppins with this No. 1 bestselling fold-up toiletry bag once you see just how much it can fit inside! It also comes with a handy hook so you can hang it in bathrooms with limited counter space. $18 at Amazon

Schick Hydro Silk Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, 3 Count $5 $7 Save $2 A whopping 137,000-plus shoppers swear by the Schick Hydro Silk not only as an eyebrow razor but also as a tool for dermaplaning and scraping away pesky facial hair. It's a No. 1 bestseller in two categories! $5 at Amazon

AquaDance AquaDance 7" Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Shower Head $28 $46 Save $18 Get ready for shower-time bliss, thanks to this head's six settings, including power mist and pulsating massage. It installs in minutes with just three hand-tightened connections and fits any standard shower arm. $28 at Amazon

DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $24 $40 Save $16 Need help with the junk in your trunk? This organizer goes in the trunk of your car to corral all of your driving essentials. There's a tie-down strap system to keep it from flying all over the place while you drive. More than 52,000 rave reviewers gush about how tidy their cars are now. $24 at Amazon

BEAKEY Beakey 5 Pcs Makeup Sponge Set $6 $13 Save $7 Who says you need to pay $20 for a makeup sponge? This set of 5 costs just $6. Nearly 70,000 shoppers swear by these No. 1 bestellling sponges for an airbrushed look. $6 at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)