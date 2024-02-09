The best sales to shop this weekend: Samsonite, Samsung, Shark and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Toshiba microwave, a discounted Samsonite carry on and savings on the Shark FlexStyle. All that and more below.
Google Nest Thermostat
39% off
Give your air conditioning system a smart upgrade with this budget-friendly thermostat, now even more affordable at Amazon.
Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Countertop Microwave
27% off
The understated, well-built Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Countertop Microwave outshone more expensive models and delivered even heat and consistent results.
Samsonite Freeform Carry On Spinner
25% off
This carry-on bag is an affordable option in the ever-crowded sea of hard-shell carry-on bags. It will fit most airlines' overhead bins and should fit three to four days' worth of clothes, even if you pack heavily. Add in its sleek design and you have a great piece of luggage for $150.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
53% off
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the ideal high-end buds for Galaxy phone owners and have a slight edge in comfort and sound quality compared to their competition. After initially being deterred by the price tag, we are happy to save over $120 on these buds.
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
17% off
A dryer, curler, volumizer and smoother all in one, the Shark Flexstyle uses airflow technology for an efficient blowout at home. Score the tool — plus four attachments — at Amazon today.
More deals to shop this weekend
This Bluetooth-enabled smart scale allows you to your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit. Score 40% off by clipping the coupon at Amazon.
Snag a variety of laptops from HP for under $250 at Woot!.
Hit the pavement or tread in style and comfort with these supportive sneakers that position your foot lower to the ground so you can feel in control of every stride. Woot! is offering 52% off in two colorways through this weekend only.
Gear up for winter workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour. Right now you can score up to 36% off workout gear, athleisure and polos — for men and women, including tops, bottoms, base layers and more at Woot!.
Adidas sportswear is all mega marked down for Presidents Day, with deals up to 65% off yoga leggings, comfortable fleeces, winter-ready jackets and your next favorite pair of running shoes. Use code FEBRUARY to shop these deals.
In the mood to send this as a gift? Omaha Steaks has everything from New York strip steaks to a Valentine’s Day feast complete with filet mignon, lobster tails and caramel apple tartlets. Save 50% sitewide during the annual Presidents Day sale.
Samsung Q-Series 9.1.4ch Wireless Soundbar with Rear Speakers
Score this Samsung soundbar ahead of the big game at 50% off. The true Dolby Atmos sound and Q-Symphony create an immersive and highly optimized viewing experience.
Save up to 30% on last-minute Valentine’s Day goodies from Amazon. Whether you’re Valentine likes sour gummy worms or sweet chocolates, you can find plenty of favs on sale.
With a convenient carrying case, four paddles and four balls, this pickleball set will have you ready to hit your local court. Maximize your savings by clipping the on-page coupon to score a total of 54% off.
Save up to 40% off sale tees, pajama pants and more during the Life is Good winter sale event.
Deals ending soon
ConairMan Nose, Ear and Eyebrow Trimmer, 5-Piece Set
30% off
This editor-favorite trimmer is ideal for precision grooming, and it’s matching its all-time low price today.
Newair Portable Ice Maker
33% off
This easy-to-use countertop ice maker can create three different ice sizes and make a batch in less than 10 minutes.
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Speaker
25% off
The UE Boom 3 gives you robust, 360-degree sound in a waterproof, dustproof canister that you can take everywhere. It’s pretty much everything you could want in a Bluetooth speaker.
Solo Stove Grill 22 Ultimate Bundle
69% off
Our editors love the wide variety of products at Solo Stove. This grill bundle can tackle charcoal grilling in a snap. Forget about traditional grills with knobs that you are unsure how to use, this grill features Solo Stove’s Signature 360° Airflow design that’ll make everyone the grill master.
DJI Mini 3 Pro
20% off
Score $180 off the predecessor to our best tested DJI Mini 4 Pro. This all-time low price is a great starting point for those looking for a beginner drone.
Bose QuietComfort 45
40% off
After testing the Bose QuietComfort 45, we found them to be among the best headphones we’ve tested. They perform particularly well on airplanes and in other noisy places, making them one of the best options for travelers and commuters. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.
HP Smart Tank 5101 All-in-One Printer
24% off
The HP Smart Tank 5101 boasts top-notch print quality and affordable high-volume replacement cartridges. For those reasons, it’s a great choice for large families. Plus, it comes with two years’ worth of ink in the box. This deal is just $20 above the markdown we saw during Black Friday.
RTIC Road Trip Duffel Bag in Medium
60% off
Combining a heavy-duty construction with a lightweight, user-friendly design, this RTIC duffel has everything you need in an all-purpose duffel bag. At $60, this is the lowest price we can find for this duffel right now.
Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1
40% off
With a compact frame to fit almost anyone, great parts specs for the price, sensible electronics and a do-it-all design that’s suited for utility hauling, getting to work or just riding for fun, the e1.1 is hard to beat. Snag this deal while you can — this is the same price we saw during the holiday rush.
Apple MacBook Pro M3, 14-Inch
13% off
Apple’s latest M3-powered MacBook Pro model delivers even more performance than previous models and is currently matching its record-low price.
Beats Solo 3
43% off
There’s a reason we call the Beats Solo 3 the best on-ear headphones. With audio performance and battery life that rivals significantly more expensive devices, the Solo 3 headphones also look fashionable in the chic rose-gold and black colorways.
Hoka Rincon 3
19% off
Training for a race or simply looking to hit a personal record? These Underscored-approved sneakers will leave you super proud of your performance with their extra-light foamy midsole and J-frame silhouette for efficient (read: lightning-fast) turnover.
Apple AirTag, 4 Pack
20% off
Right now you can save a few dollars on this pack of four AirTags. While the list price is $99, it usually hovers at $90.
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack
20% off
Grab a 10-pack of these cult-favorite dishcloths for just $12 or less (if you buy 4 or more) and cut back on your endless paper towel use.
Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Pizza Oven
20% off
Our pick for the best pizza oven returns to its lowest price. Don’t miss your chance to save on an oven of your own.
KitchenAid Countertop Oven With Air Fry KCO124
36% off
Sleek and stylish, KitchenAid’s countertop oven adds an air fryer to the mix, is a cinch to operate and performs as great as it looks.
Muid Benson Lying-Flat Duck Night-Light
35% off
Save on this adorable, rechargeable night-light that adds whimsy to any space, whether that’s a nursery or grown-up apartment.
Ember Smart Mug 2
20% off
Coffee and tea lovers rejoice: This easy-to-use rechargeable mug keeps your beverages warm all day. If you’ve wanted this mug but were hesitant about the price, this sweet deal makes it easier to splurge.
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11s Max
40% off
Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. Clip the on-page coupon to get this supercharged version just shy of its lowest price in years.
Cotopaxi
Up to 50% off
Colorful outdoor apparel is up to half off during Cotopaxi’s semi-annual sale. You’ll find deals on Underscored favorites like the Fuego Hooded Down Jacket and bestselling accessories like duffels and fanny packs.
Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum
20% off
The Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team is powerful, maneuverable and built to last. Its six suction speeds and great tool loadout make it pleasant to use for hard floors, low carpets and rugs, upholstery and dusting.
YC Dgycasi Pickleball Set
20% off
With a convenient carrying case, two paddles and four balls, this pickleball set will have you ready to hit your local court. Maximize your savings by clipping the on-page coupon.
Birthdate Co.
20% off two or more items with code VDAY24
Valentine’s Day is just weeks away, so browse personalized astrology candles and jewelry now and save. Shop the romantic Anniversary Candle, jewelry bundles, tarot accessories and more.
Apple MacBook Air M1, 13.3-Inch
25% off
Apple’s MacBook Air M1, our favorite budget laptop, is back at its Black Friday price today. This deal makes one of the best everyday laptops that much better.
$750 at Best Buy
$750 at Amazon
Patagonia
Up to 50% off
Patagonia sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Fortunately, the brand just added its line of snow gear to the Winter Sale offerings, so browse discounted bestsellers for your next day on the slopes (or the neighborhood sledding hill).
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.
