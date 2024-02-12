The Best Robot Vacuums for Spotless Floors

Illustration: Julia Abbonizio/Getty Images

For anyone whose floors could use some extra love (or who loathes cleaning), robot vacuums offer a near-perfect solution. In our ongoing search for the best robot vacuum that’ll get you one step closer to the smart home of your dreams, the editors and writers at Clever have been testing some of the top picks for robovacs on the market. To take some of the guesswork out of things, we’ve written up what you need to know about these ten robot vacuums, many of which are ultra-intuitive, easy to use, and chic enough to blend in with any modern home.

Shop our top picks:

Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum

$1300.00, Amazon

Tester: Terri Williams, contributing writer

Floor type: I have a mix of hardwood, low-pile carpet, and throw rugs, so it’s important for a robot vacuum to effectively clean each surface without making a mess. It needs to be intelligent enough to detect the different surfaces and adjust accordingly. And since I’m busy, I’d prefer that the robot vacuum empties and cleans itself.

About the brand: I’ve been a fan of Roborock since I first tested the Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum years ago. Since then, I’ve consistently been impressed with the company’s ultra-intelligent robot products. Roborock makes several robot models, and also makes wet/dry cordless stick vacuums. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is on our list of the best vacuums for hardwood floors, and I also have a full review of this robot vacuum.

Setting up: After placing the robot vacuum on the charging dock and letting it charge, I downloaded the Roborock app and connected it to my phone. Then I created a map of my home and filled the water tank. The robot vacuum cleans by zones—first around the edges, and then in a zigzag pattern.

My experience: I continue to be impressed with Roborock’s performance. The S7 Max Ultra can automatically detect carpets and will increase suction power. I can also select the deep carpet cleaning mode if I feel that it’s needed. The robot vacuum’s suction power is 5,5000Pa2, and the rubberized floating brush helps to scoop up dust from any floor type. It is also smart enough to lift the mopping module when traveling across carpeted areas (for example, when leaving the kitchen and going down the carpeted hallway to the bathroom). In addition, the VibraRise mopping system uses sonic mopping and scrubs floors up to 3,000 times per minute, certainly enough cleaning power to remove any spills and messes.

Since the robot vacuum uses a laser to create a map of each room, the obstacle-avoidance feature helps it navigate around the objects (like my air purifiers) that I don’t want to move. The battery lasts 180 minutes before it needs to be recharged, and the water tank is generous, so the robot vacuum never needs to stop in the middle of a cleaning session to recharge or refill with water. Though if it did, the robot can go to the docking station, which will automatically refill the tank and empty the dust (and store the dust for up to 60 days). Another convenient feature is the ability to control the vacuum from my phone or use voice control (Alexa, Siri, Google Home) to issue commands. My favorite feature is the hands-off maintenance—the vac is self-emptying, self-cleaning, self-washing, and self-drying.

The bottom line: The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is pricey, but it takes cleaning to another level. The long battery life and large water tank, combined with self-emptying and self-refilling, are super convenient. And the fact that it can clean, wash, and dry itself helps to justify the price point.

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum

$1500.00, Amazon

Tester: Terri Williams, contributing writer

Floor type: Hardwood floors and carpet with stairs

About the brand: The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum is on our list of the best vacuums for hardwood floors. Ecovacs makes well over a dozen different Deebot models with varying features and functions. Some only vacuum, while others vacuum and mop, and some include docks. Some of the robot vacuums are budget-priced, starting at only $100, while others are over $1,000. The Deebot X2 Omni is currently the most expensive of the Ecovac Deebots, but it’s also the most feature-packed, high-end model.

Setting up: The setup process is easy. After scanning the QR code on the robot, I downloaded and installed the Ecovacs Home app. I then opened the app and added the robot by scanning the QR code. Then I opened the doors to the rooms I wanted to map and removed any obstacles on the floor. I turned on all of the lights to ensure adequate lighting, as recommended by Ecovacs. The app will provide notifications when the water is running low in the clean water tank and when the dirty water tank is full.

My experience: The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum has several features that I particularly like. Unlike the vast majority of vacuums that have a round body, the Deebot X2 has a square shape—quite helpful for thoroughly cleaning in corners.

Although it’s one of Deebot’s slimmest and narrowest models, this robot vacuum also has one of the widest brushes and one of the highest auto-mop lifting heights. With 8000Pa suction and an extra-long rubber brush, the X2 Omni has plenty of cleaning power. In addition, the vacuum robot uses a rotating mop system and mopping pads that have a three-layer design to remove dirt and spills from hard floors, making this one of the best robot mops.

Using a dual-laser LiDAR navigation system, the vacuum can avoid obstacles and won’t tumble down my stairs. The camera on the robot vacuum can also be used as a security camera to remotely see what’s happening (helpful if you have pets). The 210-minute runtime is one of the longest for robot vacuums, making it a good choice for large homes, and the mop lifting feature does a good job of keeping the mop off of carpet.

The bottom line: The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni provides a thorough cleaning through the use of strong suction, intense mopping, and a square design that fits into corners. The long battery life and bonus security camera are other functions that make this feature-rich robot vacuum a great (albeit, expensive) choice.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum

$800.00, Eufy

Tester: Terri Williams, contributing writer

Floor type: Hardwood floors and carpet with stairs

About the brand: Recently debuting at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot is the latest offering from the company. An older Eufy model, the X8 Pro, is on our list of the best vacuums for hardwood floors, and I did a single product review on the Eufy Mach V1 Ultra Stick Vacuum With Steam Mop, so I’m well acquainted with Eufy’s high-end vacuum offerings.

Setting up: The setup process was easy. After plugging in the Omni station and recharging the robot vacuum, I filled the water tank. Next I downloaded the app and set up no-go zones and no-mop zones. (Note: Make sure to position the Omni station in a place that has a strong Wi-Fi signal.) There’s also an option to schedule a cleaning mode and select a suction power level on my phone. However, the robot vacuum can also be controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant.

My experience: The Eufy X10 Pro Omni provides a thorough clean. The robot vacuum has 8,000Pa suction and a multidirectional floating roller brush with rubber and bristles, which does an excellent job of removing dust and debris from carpets. When mopping, the MopMaster 2.0 has dual mopping pads and 180 rotations per minute to gently scrub hard floors.

Using the same obstacle-avoidance algorithm as the self-driving car industry, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni also detects and avoids my house shoes and other items on the floor. Since it does such a good job of working in the background, I usually don’t notice it. Therefore, the voice reminders like “low battery, heading home,” and “start scheduled cleaning,” are helpful in keeping me abreast of the machine’s activities. If the battery gets low, it will recharge and then pick up cleaning in the same spot where it left off.

In addition to controlling the robot vacuum via my phone, I can also use Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. Eufy’s Omni Station self-empties the dust and debris into the dust bag, which can hold two months worth of dust. The clean water tank holds a generous amount, so I don’t have to refill it after each cleaning cycle. When the water tank in the robot vacuum runs out of water, it refills itself at the station. The station also uses the water in the tank to wash the mop pads and then it dries them, so I don’t have to worry about soggy pads developing mold or mildew.

The bottom line: I love a robot vacuum with mapping capabilities that performs excellently and only requires minimal effort on my part. This one fits the bill and makes it easy to keep my home clean.

Shark RV2820AE Detect Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum

$600.00, Amazon

Tester: Terri Williams, contributing writer

Floor type: Hardwood floors and carpet with stairs

About the brand: Shark is a well-known vacuum brand, and we include a variety of their cordless stick and upright models on our extensive list of the best vacuums for hardwood floors. The company makes cordless vacuums, corded stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and carpet cleaners. In addition, Shark has several well-made, mid-range robot vacuums.

Setting up: Setup was easy. After installing the self-empty base and putting the side brush on the bottom of the robot vacuum, I let it charge. Then I downloaded the SharkClean app, which controls the robot remotely, lets me schedule cleanings, and also issues cleaning reports. The Shark DetectPro Self-Empty can also be used with Alexa or Google Assistant

My experience: The Shark DetectPro Self-Empty has a slimmer base than some vacuums, so it doesn’t take up as much space, which is important in smaller homes. It uses 360-degree LiDAR vision to map my home, and it can detect and avoid obstacles on the floor. The robot vacuum also uses edge cleaning to blast air into corners and remove dust. It has strong suction and a brush roll that traps hair.

Using dirt-detection technology, it will automatically boost suction when it detects a dirtier section. That is always comforting to me, since I know it means the dirt tracked in by visitors is being erased (the dust bin does indeed confirm the presence of significant debris). One of my favorite features of the Shark DetectPro is the odor-neutralizer technology that guards against odors. Also, the true HEPA self-empty base traps up to 99.97% of dust and allergens. (Note: This model only vacuums, it is not a robot vacuum and mop.)

The bottom line: A self-emptying base and the ability to trap odors and allergens are just some of the features that make this a good choice if you want a robot vacuum without the mopping function. Strong suction, dirt-detection, and LiDAR vision are other reasons to consider it.

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Bundle

$597.00, Amazon

Tester: Nick Mafi, digital features editor

Floor Type: I live in a two-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn, New York, and I’m an avid (borderline OCD) vacuumer. My apartment has both hardwood floors and carpeted surfaces, both of which I vacuum four times a week. I don’t have any pets, but nevertheless, my floors tend to attract and hold everything. This is my first robot vacuum, and I’m already a believer.

About the brand: Of course, I had heard of the brand before (and even seen videos of the robot being used as a DJ at parties while it cleaned the floors). Since I live in a small space (814 square feet). I liked the functionality that the robot could easily detect and quickly swivel out of the many things cluttering around my home.

Setting up: Setup was extremely easy. The application, which is easy to download from the app store, helps make the process as seamlessly as possible using easy, step-by-step instructions. The robot kind of took charge from there, making the process rather enjoyable and almost like something from a futuristic movie.

My experience: All in all, it was a great product. Oftentimes, the more tech-heavy the product, the harder it is to use, but that wasn’t the case here. I liked how the robot vacuum mapped out the layout of my space, knowing which areas to sweep after just one reading. The efficiency of the product is also what stuck out to me. We all live busy lives, and while traditional vacuums require you to be home to clean the floors, the iRobot challenges that convention. I appreciate how I can leave my apartment, turn on the iRobot via the app, and come home later to clean floorboards. The self-empty dock also allows for a seamless cleanup, ensuring that whatever dirt and debris goes into the machine is easily transferred into the trash bin.

The bottom line: I would recommend this vacuum for all types of consumers, but for people like me who host on the fly, it’s particularly great. In fact, one weekend I decided to host a few friends at my apartment—the problem was, these plans were made last-minute, and while I was away from home. So, instead of coming home to messy floors, I was able to order the robot to clean the space (via the app on my phone) so that when I got home, the space was clean. If only everything in life were that easy.

iRobot Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$600.00, Wayfair

Tester: Bailey Berg, contributing writer

Floor Type: We recently moved and have hardwood floors, but our last apartment was carpeted. It works just as well on both, but vacuuming on hard floors is pretty loud. We also have two large dogs who shed constantly, so I generally run the vac once a day, while I’m out walking said dogs (they’re terrified of vacuums, big and small, so being able to do that lessens the stress levels for everyone involved).

About the brand: We specifically chose the i7 model because it’s supposed to be iRobot’s best vacuum for pet owners. That’s because it has power-lifting suction, a high-efficiency filter, and AllergenLock bags meant to trap pollen, dust mites, and other allergens, so they don’t escape back into the air. And along with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant connectivity, another cool feature is the iRobot Genius, an app for the robot that helps it detect and suggest clean zones.

Setting up: Setup only took a few minutes and instructions were easy to follow.

My experience: The Roomba is very easy to use and control, all you have to do is push a button and it goes (it usually does a couple laps and is able to navigate around obstacles well). It even does a good job smart mapping out the space—when we moved it, it realized it immediately and made a new floor plan. The i7 is also “self-sufficient,” meaning when the robot is full, it returns to the docking station to empty. The bag is supposed to hold 60 days of dirt, dust, and hair, but we usually fill the bag once a month (again, we have two extra large dogs, so we’re likely not the average user). My only complaint is the bag isn’t reusable, so you have to order more frequently, which isn’t particularly green, especially considering the opening is made of plastic.

It looked very sleek when we first got it, but after a year it’s looking a bit beat up. There is a gap between the floor and the bottom cupboards in our kitchen and bathroom, and the vacuum is taller than the gap, so it keeps getting scratched on the edge of the cupboards. It definitely gets the dirt and hair from under the cupboard, though, so I guess some dings and dents are worth not having to clean those areas myself. And for the most part, it cleans just as well as our standard vacuum. The only time it doesn’t is when we’ve gone too long between vacuuming sessions and there’s too much dog hair. In that scenario, it tends to get jammed, though if we’d been more proactive, it wouldn’t be an issue.

The bottom line: It’s crazy how noticeably cleaner the floors are whenever I’ve programmed the Roomba to clean while I’m out walking the dogs. We’ve been using this vacuum for about a year and I’m never going back, 100% would recommend it. Particularly if you’re kind of lazy, have multiple animals, or are trying to save a few minutes wherever you can.

Side note: It’s possible to name your Roomba. We’ve yet to think of a good enough pun, so ours has remained unchristened. If you have suggestions, shoot me an Instagram DM at @byebaileyberg.

Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum with Auto-Empty Dock

$500.00, Amazon

Tester: Audrey Lee, commerce writer

Floor Type: As much as I want to be, I’m not wildly fond of vacuuming—but keeping surfaces clean is an important part of making sure my dust allergies don’t act up, which is why I try to give my space a generous vacuum at least once a week. My house has a combination of wood, low-pile carpet, and tile surfaces with an area rug here and there, so having a vac that can take on different types of floors is a must. And though I’ve never used a robot vacuum before, a handy gadget that can take on one of my least favorite chores always seemed desirable, not to mention perfect for someone like me who really wants to do more cleaning.

About the brand: Specializing in both robotic and cordless stick vacuums, Roborock is a popular name in the robovac game that’s been keeping surfaces clean since 2014. With over 900 five-star reviews on Amazon, the brand’s newest S7 model is a two-in-one mop and vacuum designed to tackle any surface and floor plan. Between its mapping technology, which navigates and tracks the most effective floor cleaning routes in any room, as well as intuitive surface detection to distinguish between different floor types to adjust suction power, the brand promises even the smallest dirt and dust particles won’t be left behind. For an added $300 or so, you can also get the accompanying auto-empty charging dock, which empties the robot after any cleaning session and Roborock says you can use for up to 120 days without emptying.

Setting up: Setting up the S7 robot vacuum cleaner was as easy as screwing together and plugging in the self-emptying dock, downloading the app, and syncing the vacuum to my Wi-Fi network, which took well under 40 minutes total. If you need any extra assistance or troubleshooting, the physical instruction manuals offer lots of good tips too. As for the Roborock app, I’d call it both very user-friendly and self-explanatory—after choosing your device from a menu and connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi, it’s pretty much off to the races.

My experience: I was immediately impressed by the robot’s LiDAR mapping technology which showed me a rough scan of my space from my phone and began to detail its route, leaving a blue line to show any parts it already cleaned (you’ll want to clear as much of your floor as you can before allowing the vacuum to map). As an extra perk, the app will also calculate the cleaning area and the total clean time of the room it’s currently working on (the vacuum itself has a 180-minute battery life). I was most nervous about how the robot would be able to navigate around furniture—specifically a set of six four-legged bar stools—and an area rug we have, but the S7 was able to zip through everything like a champ and never bumped into a single sofa or chair leg. In fact, the Roborock proved to be incredibly meticulous, moving in efficient zig-zags and straight lines to ensure every spot of your floor gets a proper and thorough cleaning.

What I like most about it is that it’s incredibly adaptable—the vacuum moves between hardwood, tile, and carpet with ease, automatically recognizing any switch to carpet and boosting the suction power for deeper surface penetration (it even knew to avoid stairs and other no-go zones!). Whether it’s vacuuming or mopping you can expect a strong and thorough clean, though if you live in a space with a lot of ground to cover, manual mopping may be the way to go as it can take a long time to get through your whole floor plan (but ideal for midsize apartments and limited floor space).

Pro tip: If you do opt for the dock and notice any issues with the robot vac returning to empty/charge, make sure you have it plugged in an open area with no obstacles.

The bottom line: The S7 really puts the “smart” in smart tech and is perfect for any type of home—especially one with lots of different surfaces to clean. Straight out of the box, you’ll notice the S7 is easy to use, highly adaptable, and has a sleek design that blends in with any modern decor. If you want to work smarter and not harder, you won’t go wrong with Roborock.

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac X8 Hybrid

$280.00, Amazon

Tester: Kristi Kellogg, senior SEO content manager

Floor Type: We have every kind of floor in our home: carpet, hardwood, and tile. We have two dogs, one of whom sheds like fur is going out of style. We vacuum on a regular basis, every one to two weeks, but with the way that Bella Boo sheds, it would probably be better if we vacuumed every one to two days—and that’s with a traditional stand-up vacuum.

About the brand: The Eufy RoboVac X8 is designed with pets in mind. Most robotic vacuums have a single-turbine engine, but this gem has two. As a result, it picks up 57% more pet hair than the average single-turbine robotic vacuum.

Setting up: Prior to the Eufy, we’d never tried a robotic vacuum. I’m not one to read directions, and setting up the Eufy was no exception. It came packaged very securely but was also easy to unbox (which I appreciated!). After setting it up on its base for a preliminary charge, I returned about half an hour later, pressed the power button, and this wondrous little machine was off.

My experience: I watched in amazement as the Eufy vac cruised around the floor. Our home is three stories, and the living room (where I set it up) is on the second floor. I was a little nervous as the Eufy approached the descending staircase (would it roll right off and fall down the steps?), but Eufy sensed the drop and turned itself right around. That’s when I knew this machine had real promise.

The vac took about 20 minutes to clean the second floor, which is all hardwood. It went under tables and around chair legs like a champ, and moved deftly over rugs, never getting stuck or banging into anything violently. When Eufy completed the floor, it automatically went back to the base to charge itself. Next, I carried it to the third floor (comprised of carpet and tiled bathrooms) to see how the machine would fare. The vac navigated throughout all the rooms with ease and, when it was done, meandered back to the staircase and turned itself off. Nothing was left behind, and the floors looked so fresh. When I emptied the dust bin, I was shocked (in the best possible way) by how much pet hair and dust it picked up.

After its inaugural run, both my husband and I downloaded the Eufy app so we could both access and control the RoboVac. The app shows how long the vacuum has been running, any errors (for example when it can’t find the charging base when it’s not on the same floor), and displays a map of exactly where it’s traveled. We can also control the vacuum with our voice using Google Home.

The bottom line: After having the Eufy in my home for over a month, I am hooked, and don’t anticipate ever using a real vacuum again. Why would I when Eufy does all the work for me? It’s a godsend. Since it’s so easy to use, we run it every other day (which is maybe a little excessive, but really, you can never be too clean!). Oh, and fun fact: We named it George.

ILIFE V5s Pro 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

$90.00, Amazon

Tester: Jordan Goldberg, contributing writer

Floor Type: After indulging in one too many cleaning videos on TikTok, I’ve turned into an everyday deep cleaner. As part of my weekday cleaning routine, I spend about 10 to 15 minutes sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming my entire apartment. This may seem like overkill, but it’s necessary to clean the wood-paneled floors in our living room area that trap food crumbs and the white tiles in the kitchen that spotlight even the smallest bit of dirt. In my bedroom, I have the same wood-paneled floors as well as a viscose rug that traps in hair and fuzz, so I use both a vacuum and a mop to tackle the two different materials.

About the brand: I had never heard of ILife before, but while doing a deeper dive, I was impressed by the wide range of prices for their eight different models. The ILife V5 Pro has a two-in-one feature that allows the robot to be used as a vacuum and a mop, which makes it the ideal time-saving solution for the different materials in my bedroom. I was also surprised to learn that the vacuum automatically senses the area that needs to be cleaned rather than requiring programming to navigate the space.

Setting up: The setup process was fairly straightforward and took a little less than 30 minutes. The instructions were clear and concise, but missed a few minor components such as when to use the remote control and how long to charge the vacuum before use. When getting started, I had the issue of the vacuum “circling around a small area,” but was able to quickly solve this by reviewing the troubleshooting guide. Once solved, the vacuum was up and running in no time. I also appreciated the manual’s use of imagery to help showcase all of the parts of the vacuum and the step-by-step guide to cleaning the device.

I was most excited to set up the scheduling feature that tells the robot when to begin cleaning each day. It was pretty easy to set up and took less than a minute—you simply have to set the local time on the remote and pick a time that works best for your schedule. I scheduled the robot to begin cleaning in the morning when I leave for the day and have been pleasantly surprised at how clean my apartment is when I get home.

My experience: After charging the robot overnight, it was ready to go, and I was impressed with how well the vac cleaned my living and kitchen areas when it was on path mode (this setting was most efficient because the robot works on its own to find and attend to areas that need cleaning). The vacuum is dedicated to getting even the tiniest specks of dirt, circling back two or three times until the area is spotless. I did notice that the robot had some trouble transitioning from the wood floor to the carpet. But after a few attempts, it was able to overcome the obstacle by backing up and coming from a different angle. Another perk is that it’s also surprisingly quiet and did not disturb me when I slept in one morning.

The process of transitioning the robot from vacuum to mop took five minutes, and I was happy to see the velcro strip on the back of the mop pad for easy cleaning when not in use. While mopping, the robot performed best on wood flooring, while I noticed it had a bit of trouble navigating the uneven tile. Nonetheless, it was equally persistent when tackling the dirtier areas and didn’t leave the floor too wet to walk around after it was complete. In terms of looks, the robot is not too bulky, and I love the white and gold coloring that matches my furniture. However, the charging station is black, so it does stand out a bit more than I would have liked.

The bottom line: The ILife V5 Robot Vacuum has cut my daily cleaning routine in half! It’s both very thorough and strong enough to pick up large dust balls or any hair around the apartment. The mop feature is also fantastic for wood floors and very useful for spills while cooking. That said, the robot does get stuck in smaller spaces, so I’d recommend it to anyone who works from home who can keep an eye on it throughout the day.

Shark RV2502AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base

$600.00, Amazon

Tester: Lizzie Soufleris, associate visuals editor

Floor Type: I share a three-bedroom apartment with three roommates (two human, one cat.) We have hardwood floors throughout, plus a few rugs and tile areas. We certainly do our best, but as three working ladies and one very active feline, our vacuum routine leaves a little something to be desired.

About the brand: At first glance, this vacuum seems to do it all: Wi-Fi connection, smart cleaning, self-emptying, even something called “A.I. laser navigation.” I was especially excited about the ability to set up a schedule for specific rooms. In a world of roommates, being able to target the common spaces of our home on a recurring basis is a massive plus.

Setting up: Setting up the vacuum took a bit of time, but nothing particularly arduous. The vacuum arrived almost entirely assembled, so after unboxing and attaching two small rubber brushes, it was off to the races—sort of. I downloaded the accompanying app and connected to the vacuum with relative ease, following the instructions that popped up on my screen. Then came the true test: the mapping feature. On the first attempt, it only found three of the seven rooms in our apartment, so I gave it another go. After a few failed tries, and an hour or two, a clear map of our apartment was created. This part was admittedly a bit tedious, but still a small price to pay for automatic cleaning.

My experience: So far, this robot vacuum has become an effortless aspect of our apartment upkeep. It’s easy to schedule cleaning times for the whole apartment, or individual rooms, straight from the app. While it doesn’t allow different profiles to connect to one vacuum, my roommates were able to access the app with my log-in information. The vacuum has faced a few obstacles, but it sends an alert to my phone, letting me know exactly what is wrong and how to fix it.

As one would expect, it doesn’t have quite the maneuverability to replace my stick vacuum altogether, especially when it comes to tight corners and small spaces. But for an overall clean, it saves a ton of time and keeps my home looking tidy, even when we are at our busiest!

There is one holdout: Roommate #4, a.k.a. Genny the cat, is not exactly overjoyed by the presence of our new “friend.” While she is no longer adhering to floor-is-lava rules (as she was in the days following the vacuum’s arrival), I can’t say I foresee any viral cat-riding-robot-vacuum videos in my future.

The bottom line: I would definitely recommend it! Despite some early challenges, this vacuum has kept my home tidier than ever, with almost no effort.

