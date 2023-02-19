The 25 best Presidents' Day vacuum deals — 75% off a popular robot vac, now just $90
If you've promised yourself a cleaner home in 2023, help is on the way. A flurry of Presidents' Day sales means retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair are offering spectacular deals on top-performing vacuums— the very tools that make it easy (almost fun!) to keep floors ship-shape. We're tracking the best options for Yahoo readers (who loves ya, baby?). Case in point: Save $130 on the legendary Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum, or get 80% off this Amazon-famous 6-in-1 model with more than 6,000(!) reviews. Warns online shopping expert Michelle Madhok, "Popular items sell out quickly during sales, so don’t wait too long to make a purchase if you see something you want." On your mark, get set...go!
Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner$100$500Save $400
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120$400Save $280
iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum$288$530Save $242
Hoover PowerDrive Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner$225$271Save $46
Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum$74
Eufy by Anker 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop$299$369Save $70
Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$199$350Save $151
Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop and Self-Cleaning System$248$359Save $111
Best Stick Vacuum Deals
Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner
This popular stick vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it'll go for up to 45 minutes at a pop, and its 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. It even has four LED lights so nothing escapes your notice.
It has a five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99 percent of particles. What’s more, the 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube to help you clean every inch of your home.
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120$400Save $280 with coupon
Best Robot Vacuum Deals
iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Along with a runtime of 75 minutes, this standard bearer boasts a three-stage cleaning system that will suck up all manner of schmutz from dang near any type of floor. Using the smartphone app, you can schedule it to work whenever you want, and you never have to worry about charging it, as it will, um, robotically return to its dock and juice up when its battery is running low.
Best Upright Vacuum Deals
Hoover PowerDrive Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart shoppers are big fans of this heavy-duty model, thanks to its brawny suction and advanced action brush roll which removes even deeply embedded dirt and debris. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to make cleaning hard-to-reach places even easier.
Many customers say it’s great for picking up pesky pet hair, making it an excellent option for people with four-legged friends. “I have 3 cats and one dog and they shed like crazy," wrote one. "The suction on this is awesome..I never knew there were so many pet hairs in my carpet until using this for the first time! The suction of this is so powerful! I highly recommend this!"
Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum$59
Best Vacuum/Mop Hybrid Deals
Eufy by Anker 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop
Designed for hard floors and carpets alike, this robot hybrid will extract all manner of dry detritus from your rugs before seamlessly transitioning to mop your hard floors. Its ultra-slim body easily fits underneath furniture, and you can even track its progress from your phone. Best of all: When its battery is running low, it will automatically return to its charging station, so you never have to worry about it dying.
Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$199$350Save $151 with coupon
Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop and Self-Cleaning System$248$359Save $111
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.