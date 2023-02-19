The 25 best Presidents' Day vacuum deals — 75% off a popular robot vac, now just $90

Ready to be floored (heh) by these vac deals? (Photos: Amazon and Walmart)

If you've promised yourself a cleaner home in 2023, help is on the way. A flurry of Presidents' Day sales means retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair are offering spectacular deals on top-performing vacuums— the very tools that make it easy (almost fun!) to keep floors ship-shape. We're tracking the best options for Yahoo readers (who loves ya, baby?). Case in point: Save $130 on the legendary Dyson V12 Cordless Vacuum, or get 80% off this Amazon-famous 6-in-1 model with more than 6,000(!) reviews. Warns online shopping expert Michelle Madhok, "Popular items sell out quickly during sales, so don’t wait too long to make a purchase if you see something you want." On your mark, get set...go!

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

This popular stick vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it'll go for up to 45 minutes at a pop, and its 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. It even has four LED lights so nothing escapes your notice.

It has a five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99 percent of particles. What’s more, the 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube to help you clean every inch of your home.

Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum $99 $149 Save $50 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $280 $400 Save $120 See at Walmart

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $520 $650 Save $130 See at Walmart

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $400 Save $280 with coupon See at Amazon

Black & Decker 16V MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum $120 $180 Save $60 See at Target

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Along with a runtime of 75 minutes, this standard bearer boasts a three-stage cleaning system that will suck up all manner of schmutz from dang near any type of floor. Using the smartphone app, you can schedule it to work whenever you want, and you never have to worry about charging it, as it will, um, robotically return to its dock and juice up when its battery is running low.

Inse Robot Vacuum $84 $110 Save $26 See at Wayfair

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $400 Save $310 See at Amazon

Inse 2000Pa Strong Suction Bagless Robotic Vacuum $104 $120 Save $16 See at Wayfair

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac $140 $230 Save $90 See at Amazon

Wyze Robot Vacuum $145 $329 Save $184 See at Walmart

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $350 $550 Save $200 See at Amazon

Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 See at Target

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Hoover Hoover PowerDrive Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $225 $271 Save $46 Whether your home is mostly carpet, hard flooring or a mix of both, this vac will rule the roost. If it's take-no-prisoners power you want, it's time for you to have a Hoover. $225 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers are big fans of this heavy-duty model, thanks to its brawny suction and advanced action brush roll which removes even deeply embedded dirt and debris. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to make cleaning hard-to-reach places even easier.

Many customers say it’s great for picking up pesky pet hair, making it an excellent option for people with four-legged friends. “I have 3 cats and one dog and they shed like crazy," wrote one. "The suction on this is awesome..I never knew there were so many pet hairs in my carpet until using this for the first time! The suction of this is so powerful! I highly recommend this!"

Eureka Max Swivel Deluxe Upright Multi-Surface Vacuum $59 See at Walmart

Bissell CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum $101 $118 Save $18 See at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 See at Amazon

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum $350 $500 Save $150 See at Walmart

Best Vacuum/Mop Hybrid Deals

Designed for hard floors and carpets alike, this robot hybrid will extract all manner of dry detritus from your rugs before seamlessly transitioning to mop your hard floors. Its ultra-slim body easily fits underneath furniture, and you can even track its progress from your phone. Best of all: When its battery is running low, it will automatically return to its charging station, so you never have to worry about it dying.

Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $199 $350 Save $151 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro 3-in-1 Vacuum, Mop and Self-Cleaning System $248 $359 Save $111 See at Walmart

Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum $320 $350 Save $30 See at HSN

Airrobo T10+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 $500 Save $140 See at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.