If one is good, two are better. That's true of friends, cookies and monitors, though you'd be forgiven for scratching your head over that last one. Why two monitors? For extra productivity, natch: It's a full-time second screen for your spreadsheet or website or email client — anything you need to refer to frequently.

And if your workstation often moves from one place to the next, or you're into gaming on the go, a portable monitor is your best option — just slip it into your travel bag for anytime, anywhere use. Here's a roundup of the best portable monitors you can buy right now.

Who I am and why I'm qualified to review portable monitors

The name's Broida, Rick Broida, and I've been in the tech-reviewing game for over 30 years. Laptops, printers, tablets, headphones, power stations — I've tested more products than I can count, and I can count pretty high. Remember Commodore Amigas? Yeah, I wrote about those. The PalmPilot PDA? Did a whole series of books. What has two thumbs and knows a thing or two about monitors? (Picture me pointing said thumbs at myself.) This guy.

What are other ways to use portable monitors?

While I suspect most users will pair a portable monitor with a laptop or desktop PC for work purposes, you can also connect one to a game console: Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. Note that this kind of setup may require an additional cable or adapter not included with the monitor. And be sure to choose a model with built-in speakers, otherwise you'll have no choice but to use headphones.

Similarly, these screens can plug into most Android phones and iPhones, though the latter (all models prior to the iPhone 15) require a Lightning-to-HDMI adapter like this one. This could make a nice option for playing games or watching movies on the go when you want a screen larger than your phone's but don't have access to a TV.

How I tested portable monitors

What's to test, right? You plug it in, it works, all good. That's true to a degree, but there are plenty of variables to consider in making your purchase decision — and if you want to learn more about them, scroll down past the product reviews to the section titled "What to look for in a portable monitor."

My two laptops: an Apple MacBook Pro and a VAIO FE14. For purposes of testing, I checked each monitor's image quality and brightness, stand versatility, port selection and overall portability. Bonus points for an extended warranty (more than one year) and a decent printed instruction guide. This being a best list, there's not a bad option in the bunch, though be sure to check the individual reviews for any especially notable pros or cons.

MNN MNN Portable Monitor 15.6-Inch Best budget portable monitor Size: 15.6" | Native resolution: 1080p | Touchscreen: No | Ports: 2 USB-C, 1 mini-HDMI | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Warranty: 2 years You've never heard of MNN, but the company makes a great first impression — and a fine budget monitor. Inside the box, illustrated quick-start guides and instruction manuals help you with the various connection options, while the three bundled cables come in clearly marked bags. (Interestingly, although there's no DP port adapter in the box, MNN will send you one for free if you request it via MNN's support email.) There's even a removable screen overlay with port diagrams, warranty info and support contact info. Color me impressed. I'm less impressed, though, by the monitor's color reproduction. Compared with the laptops it sat next to, colors seemed muted and the text a bit soft. Granted, I'm spoiled by the premium, high-resolution screens built into both these machines, but there was a clear difference in color quality. If you're just working on documents or browsing the web, you may not care about — or even notice — that difference. It certainly doesn't diminish the monitor's usability. Speaking of which, I like the little trackwheel that's built into the side; it makes for easier menu navigation than the control buttons used by most. MNN's magnetic cover allows for two different landscape viewing angles and protects the screen during travel, but there's nothing "smart" about it, despite MNN's claims to the contrary. In fact, it's completely incompatible if you rotate the monitor 90 degrees for portrait viewing. For that you'll need to purchase some kind of stand. Let's remember, though, that we're talking about a $100 monitor, by far the most affordable in the group. Minor flaws aside, it definitely gets the job done. Pros Low price

Thorough printed documentation

Supports portrait mode

Intuitive wheel-based menu system Cons A bit heavy

Muted colors

Portrait mode requires a separate stand $99 at Amazon

ViewSonic ViewSonic TD1655 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor Best touchscreen portable monitor Size: 15.6" | Native resolution: 1080p | Touchscreen: Yes | Ports: 2 USB-C, 1 mini-HDMI | Weight: 2 pounds | Warranty: 3 years The highly versatile ViewSonic TD1655 adds one key feature that many users covet: touch. You can tap, pinch, swipe and all that, same as on your phone and tablet. Plus, ViewSonic supplies a stylus in case you want to draw or take notes. ViewSonic does not, however, make setup easy, because the included quick-start guide is woefully incomplete. When I first plugged the TD1655 into my VAIO, nothing happened; all other monitors immediately came to life. Suspecting that perhaps the USB-C port wasn't supplying the necessary 10 watts of power, I switched over to the MacBook. Same result, even though the system had clearly detected the presence of a second monitor. Turns out there's a small power button/control stick on the back of the monitor — but this isn't shown anywhere in the setup guide. Similarly, there's no mention of the software required for Mac users; without it, the screen doesn't respond to touch. Those annoyances aside, this is a superb monitor, with a bright, colorful Full HD display and robust kickstand that works for both landscape and portrait orientation. It has dual built-in speakers and a headphone jack, making it a good choice for casual gamers. I do wish ViewSonic had opted for a matte finish, though; the glossy screen suffers from glare and fingerprints. Something like this inexpensive anti-glare screen protector would make a good addition. Pros Bright and colorful touchscreen display

Built-in stand supports both landscape and portrait viewing

Stylus included

Long warranty Cons On the heavy side

Poor printed documentation

Non-matte screen shows glare, fingerprints $250 at Amazon

ViewSonic ViewSonic VX1655 15.6-Inch 4K Portable OLED Monitor Best OLED portable monitor Size: 15.6" | Native resolution: 4K | Touchscreen: No | Ports: 2 USB-C, 1 mini-HDMI | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Warranty: 3 years If your laptop runs at 4K resolution (looking at you, MacBook Pro), it makes sense to choose a portable monitor that matches. The ViewSonic VX1655 matches, making this thin, lightweight OLED display an ideal companion. That OLED technology is responsible for the monitor's exceptionally vivid colors and dark blacks, but take note that these screens can suffer from "burn-in," which is what happens if a static image stays lit for too long. (Think: the Windows toolbar at the bottom.) This probably won't affect most users, but it's something to keep in mind. And ViewSonic's otherwise generous three-year warranty doesn't cover that issue. I like the overall design of the VX1655-4K, including the removable travel cover and built-in stand that's home to the various ports. I also like the mini joystick controller for navigating onscreen menus; it works really well, though I wish ViewSonic had mounted it somewhere else. Because it's integrated into the stand, it's hard to reach. Another note for ViewSonic: Your printed documentation is dismal. Anyone unfamiliar with portable-monitor setup or operation will find zero help in your quick-start guide, which has a couple of illustrations and nothing more. Thankfully, there's nothing complicated about using this. On the whole it's an absolute peach for anyone seeking a colorful 4K second monitor. Pros Sharp, colorful OLED display

Built-in stand

Can double as USB hub

Long warranty Cons Poor printed documentation

Risk of image burn-in

Stand not great for portrait viewing

Awkwardly placed menu control stick $428 at Amazon

SideTrak SideTrak Swivel Pro 13.3 Best attachable portable monitor Size: 13.3" | Native resolution: 1080p | Touchscreen: No | Ports: 2 USB-C | Weight: 1.5 pounds | Warranty: 1 year The SideTrak Swivel Pro physically attaches to your laptop instead of sitting alongside it. That makes it easier to transport and potentially easier to use, as it doesn't require any surface area on a desk or table. The cleverly designed hinge allows the screen to rotate 270 degrees and pivot a full 360. The downside is that you have to affix a semipermanent metal plate to the backside of your laptop screen. If it's a work machine, your IT department might frown on that. The good news is that SideTrak provides two of these mounting plates, meaning you can easily move the Swivel Pro between machines — work and personal, for example — if needed. You also have the option of popping the screen off the mount and using its integrated kickstand, nice if you want to, say, point that second screen toward someone else. But although the stand can hold the screen upright, in portrait mode, the Swivel Pro doesn't natively support that viewing option; you have to manually set it in MacOS or Windows. That gripe aside, this is a superb monitor: bright, colorful and glare-free. Given its relatively high price, however, I do wish SideTrak offered a longer warranty. Pros Versatile piggyback design

Vibrant color Cons Expensive

Requires semipermanent mounting plate

No cover or carrying case

Short warranty $550 at Amazon

Rick Broida/Yahoo News Xebec Tri-Screen 2 Best triple-screen portable monitor Size: 10.1" | Native resolution: 1,920 x 1,200 | Touchscreen: No | Ports: 2 USB-C, 1 mini-HDMI (per screen) | Weight: 2 pounds | Warranty: 1 year If two screens are better than one, three must be the best option of all. That's what you get from Xebec's Tri-Screen 2, an innovative accessory that adds high-resolution 10-inch monitors to either side of your primary display. It's a little heavy and a little cumbersome, but there's really nothing else quite like it. The design is surprisingly simple: The entire apparatus hangs atop your laptop screen, no magnets or sticky-pads required. Then you just slide out one or both screens. Needless to say, this makes the system fairly top-heavy, but a simple kickstand keeps it from toppling over. The only downside is that your laptop is no longer lap-friendly; it needs a desk or other hard surface. Each screen can plug directly into a USB-C port (if your machine has that many), and each has a pass-through USB-C so you're effectively net-zero on overall port use. However, they're all down-facing and therefore hard to access. My VAIO laptop had only one USB-C port, so I had to rely on Xebec's Tri-Screen 2 Adapter ($50), which enables a USB Type-A port to supply power and video to one of the displays. This makes for a somewhat clunkier setup, but it works. The screens are admirably sharp (owing to their impressively high native resolution), but even with their brightness settings cranked to maximum, they're pretty dim alongside the MacBook and VAIO. It's not a deal-breaker but definitely noticeable. The real question is whether you'll be happy with 10-inch screens. For certain applications (widgets, photos, stock tickers, etc.) they're fine, but I struggled to use one for the likes of word processing. Even so, anyone needing multiple screens on the go is likely to find this a welcome accessory. Pros Effectively triples your workspace

Good printed instructions

Easy plug-and-play operation

Pass-through USB-C ports Cons Smaller screens a bit less practical

Not super bright

Down-facing ports hard to access $424 at Amazon

What to look for in a portable monitor

These are some of the best portable monitors you can buy right now. Clockwise from upper left: MNN, Xebec, ViewSonic. (Rick Broida/Yahoo News)

Not sure what features are important in a portable monitor? Start with these:

Size: Bigger is almost always better, but of course the larger the screen, the more it weighs, the more space it takes in your bag and the more power it consumes.

Native resolution: This is fairly important, because ideally you want your second screen to match the resolution of the primary one. If your laptop runs at, say, 2,560 x 1,600 and you connect a portable monitor that tops out at 1,920 x 1080 (aka 1080p), that's a mismatch; whatever app or window you display on the latter will be a different size and scale. This isn't a deal-breaker — you can resize windows as needed — just something to note.

Touchscreen: Touchscreen monitors tend to be a bit larger and more expensive than their non-touchscreen counterparts. It's a nice option to have if you want mouse-free scrolling and the like, but as with phones and tablets, all that touching leaves fingerprints.

Ports: Most portable monitors connect to a laptop via USB-C or HDMI. Pay attention not only to the number and type of ports (making sure they match up with what's available on your machine) but also the location: Ideally it will have USB-C ports on both sides, making it easier to position on either side of your laptop.

Speakers: A monitor with built-in speakers might offer a slight audio improvement over your laptop's speakers, but they're especially important to have if you're connecting the monitor to a phone or game console.

Stand: Unless it attaches to your laptop (like the SideTrak and Xebec models), a monitor needs a stand — ideally one that allows for both landscape and portrait viewing (assuming the monitor supports the latter). Not many models here excelled in that department; in some cases switching to portrait mode may require you to supply a stand of your own.

Warranty: Traveling with a portable monitor means a lot of plugging and unplugging, stowing and unstowing, and just general bumping around. Although many products come with only one year of warranty coverage, a few include two or even three years.