The Best Pickleball Shoes, According to Professional and Amateur Players

Pickleball’s explosive growth shows no signs of slowing down. As of January 2023, there are now over 44,000 courts in the U.S., and greater than 70,000 USA Pickleball members, an increase of 30% from 2022. Along with the trend has come the gear, tons of it, including scores of pairs of pickleball shoes designed to help increase pivot speeds on the court.

Prince, Wilson, Head, and Babolat are among the notable tennis brands now targeting the pickleball crowd with reinforced heels and sturdy uppers, along with longtime fitness powerhouses like Nike and Adidas.

The shoes come in a wide range of prices, with major brands like Nike charging $100 per pair and discount brands charging less than half at just $40. Regardless of price, it’s critical that the shoes fit well to avoid injury, the most costly court consequence of all.

What the Experts Say

A shoe’s brand doesn’t mean squat if they don’t possess a few key characteristics. Because of all the quick movements, both forward and back and also side-to-side, a well-fitting shoe is essential, says Sam Querrey, a professional pickleball player with the Carvana PPA Tour and former professional tennis player ranked no. 11 in the world in 2018. A loose shoe is a great way to fall and twist an ankle or bash a knee.

Likewise, the shoes shouldn’t be too tight. “There’s a lot of lateral mobility in pickleball,” says Dan Normand, Founder and Lead Teaching Pro at the SoCal Pickleball Academy. “So your feet get compressed, and you don’t want too much pressure on your toes.”

Experts also stressed the importance of comfort and breathability, because feed tend to swell during intense exercise, and breathable shoes will help decrease swelling.

The Best Pickleball Shoes

BEST OVERALL

FILA Volley Burst

Price: $110.00

Price: $110.00

Buy Now

Buy Now from tennis point

Price: $110.00

Buy Now

The Volley Burst has everything that’s needed for an elite pickleball shoe: slip-in comfort, breathability, and responsiveness. That last point is absolutely crucial, says Querrey. For Querrey, switching between pickleball and tennis has emphasized the importance of “finding a performance shoe that is able to adapt and adjust to whatever the sport’s specific demands are at that moment.”

With strategic pivot point placements that facilitate and support the sharp movements required for pickleball, the Volley Burst ensures that the player can dash, pivot, and lunge safely. “I’m loving how the Volley Burst is responding to my shorter-range pickleball movements and supporting my overall transition to the sport,” says Querrey. Querrey received an early sample pair of the shoes to try out and is hooked. “I can’t wait for the shoe to be available to all later this month.”

MOST SUPPORTIVE

Under Armour Project Rock 6 Training Shoes

Buy Now

Price: $160.00

Buy Now

Made For: Anyone who wants extra stability in their shoe, which is key, says Alex Aust Holman, a former national team lacrosse player who recently won the Athletes Unlimited pickleball tournament. “They’re so comfortable and kept me stable during the tournament, which is important while playing a high-intensity sport that requires you to be constantly moving,” she says.

Coolest Features: The UA HOVR™ cushioning, which reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel the athlete forward

BEST DESIGN

NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor Pro 2

Buy Now

Price: $130.00

Buy Now

Made For: Players who want a distinctive style, on the court and off, from a legacy brand that consistently delivers elite products. “I’ve always done well with Nike,” says Tom Davidson, President of the Amateur Pickleball Association.

Coolest Feature: The two-toned design that makes this shoe unlike any of its peers.

BEST STRAIGHT FROM THE BOX

Skechers Viper Court Pro

Buy Now

Price: $115.00

Buy Now

Made For: Anyone who wants to start hitting the second they make their purchase. “I go for shoes that make you feel light on your feet, do not require a break-in period, and can stand up to long hours on the court,” says Devin Schmidt, Head Pro at Harbor Square Athletic Club in Seattle.

Coolest Feature: The shoes come in colorways, like a pink-and-green camo, that you probably won’t find anywhere else.

BEST FOR SPEED

Wilson Rush 3.5 Pro Staff Men's Shoes

Buy Now

Price: $135.00 $39.94

Buy Now

Made For: Players who embrace the fact that, “Pickleball is a bunch of short bursts of speed,” says Chris Clark, the founder and CEO of Toss and Spin, a racket club based out of Chicago. For that purpose, he recommends the Wilson Rush.

Coolest Feature: The Duralast rubber outsole provides traction and durability on all court surfaces.

BEST FOR FOOT COMFORT

Drop Shot's Koa W-XT Men's Performance Court Shoe

Buy Now

Price: $159.95

Buy Now

Made For: Players who may have extra wide or oddly-shaped feet. Making sure that the shoe doesn’t jam up your feet is critical, says Normand.

Coolest Feature: The natural toe width which helps relieve the pressure on your feet.

Frequently Asked Questions Shoes for Pickleball

Can I use my tennis shoes to play pickleball?

Yes, says Davison. Tennis shoes can definitely work for pickleball. However, make sure that it’s a shoe for hard courts, not glass or clay. After all, pickleball is played on concrete and there isn’t a popular grass or clay option, at least not yet.

Can I use a running shoe?

It’s best not to, says Clark. Pickleball is a sport of constant stop-and-go movements, and “running shoes aren’t made to run and stop,” says Clark.

How important is the shoe’s durability?

It’s not necessarily as important as you may think, according to Querrey. “In tennis, I often found myself playing long, multi-hour matches where shoe durability was of critical importance,” he says. “Now in pickleball, my movements happen within a shorter range due to the smaller court.”

