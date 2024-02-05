The Best Photos from the 2024 Olympic Trials

2024 olympic marathon trials
Best Photos from the 2024 Olympic TrialsThomas Hengge

The fastest marathoners in America competed in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday for a coveted spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Our photographers captured the action-packed 2024 Olympic Trials as five athletes secured a place on the starting line at the Olympics in Paris this summer.

us olympic team marathon trialsorlando, floridafebruary 3, 2024
Fiona O’Keeffe won the Olympic Trials in her debut marathon.Kevin Morris
2024 olympic marathon trials
Winner Conner Mantz (right) hugs his training partner and second-place finisher Clayton Young.Thomas Hengge
2024 olympic marathon trials
Sara Hall took fifth, setting an American marathon masters record in her third Olympic Marathon Trials.Thomas Hengge
2024 olympic marathon trials
The lead men race past a group of spectators.Derek Call
2024 olympic marathon trials
149 women and 200 men lined up for the 2024 Trials.Thomas Hengge
2024 olympic marathon trials
The top three finishers celebrate as Galen Rupp, winner of the last two Olympic Trials, recovers.Derek Call
2024 olympic marathon trials
From left, Fiona O’Keeffe, Emily Sisson, and Dakotah Lindwurm celebrate after securing spots on the Olympic team.Thomas Hengge
2024 olympic marathon trials
“The last two miles, I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be able to finish,” Mantz said. “But Clayton just kept saying, ‘Hey, just run behind me. We got this, just stay together.’”Thomas Hengge
a group of men running
Runners raced three 8-mile loops around downtown Orlando on a sunny and warm day. thomas hengge
a man running on a road

