The Best Photos from the 2024 Olympic Trials

The fastest marathoners in America competed in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday for a coveted spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Our photographers captured the action-packed
2024 Olympic Trials as five athletes secured a place on the starting line at the Olympics in Paris this summer. Fiona O’Keeffe won the Olympic Trials in her debut marathon. Kevin Morris Winner Conner Mantz (right) hugs his training partner and second-place finisher Clayton Young. Thomas Hengge Sara Hall took fifth, setting an American marathon masters record in her third Olympic Marathon Trials. Thomas Hengge The lead men race past a group of spectators. Derek Call 149 women and 200 men lined up for the 2024 Trials. Thomas Hengge The top three finishers celebrate as Galen Rupp, winner of the last two Olympic Trials, recovers. Derek Call From left, Fiona O’Keeffe, Emily Sisson, and Dakotah Lindwurm celebrate after securing spots on the Olympic team. Thomas Hengge “The last two miles, I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be able to finish,” Mantz said. “But Clayton just kept saying, ‘Hey, just run behind me. We got this, just stay together.’” Thomas Hengge Runners raced three 8-mile loops around downtown Orlando on a sunny and warm day. thomas hengge Leonard Korir finished third, but his place on the Olympic team is uncertain. Derek Call You Might Also Like View comments