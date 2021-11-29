Cyber Monday bash: The best party games for the Nintendo Switch, on sale at Amazon from $25

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These games are great in a crowd setting. (Photo: Nintendo / Ubisoft)

After not seeing friends and family for so long, you might feel a little rusty at this whole "socializing" thing, as the holidays ramp up. A Nintendo Switch might be just the thing to break the ice. Gamers of all ages can play silly mini-games and crazy board games, or you can all sit back and watch the more skilled gamers tackle each other on the battlefield or race track — it's guaranteed to get the whole group screaming!

Here are some great games I spotted on sale for the Nintendo Switch — some are marked down by as much as 50 percent. Scoop them up for yourself and as gifts, before word spreads.

You might not know what's going on, but you'll have plenty of fun trying to figure it out. (Photo: Nintendo)

Right now you should grab the brand-new WarioWare: Get It Together! for $5 off for holiday celebrations. The WarioWare titles are silly, madcap collections of mini-games that anyone can play — I used to bring the Wii version to family gatherings all the time. I haven’t gotten to this one yet, but one reviewer said it “looks, feels, and plays like the rest of them with new exciting elements and more replay-ability then ever.” Another player said, “this game will have you on edge, heart racing, frustrated, and triumphant!” Snag it right now for just $45.

These are matchups for the ages, with more than 70 characters to choose from. (Photo: Nintendo)

“Ultimate” is the only word you could use to describe the latest entry in the Super Smash Bros. series. The gang’s all here: Mario, Pikachu, Sonic, Mega Man and more — a whopping 82 different characters to play from across the gaming universe, all with their own unique style and attacks. Each match is a frantic free-for-all where you try to knock the other players off the platform, and it’s great for both old school players and newbies, like this mother and her son: "This classic game is classic for a reason. Never-ending entertainment with multiple ways to challenge yourself [...] There is a little bit of a learning curve [...] but it keeps the game exciting. My 4 year old enjoys this game too and gets very vocally animated which is hilarious. I definitely recommend." Right now you can smash the buy button on this iconic title for only $50, saving 10 bucks.

Shake your groove thing with this dance title, featuring some of the latest hits. Save 50 percent! (Photo: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for exercise, cool tunes and group fun, look no further than the Just Dance series. You’ll step, hop and bounce along to new and old hits from the likes of Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Meghan Trainor. And once you’ve sweated through the 40 included tracks, you can sign up for Just Dance Unlimited for access to hundreds more songs, spanning genres from all over the world (and also from past games). The first month is free and you can cancel any time. As for the game itself, it normally runs you $50, but right now it's a whopping 50 percent off — down to only $25.

Mario, Link and other Nintendo characters will race each other in this action-packed free-for-all. (Photo: Nintendo)

If you’re looking for something the whole family can play together, you can’t go wrong with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Up to four players can participate at once, the kart customization is fun, and there’s a range of race speeds so folks who are new to the game don’t have to feel outclassed. "Really great gaming experience," said one reviewer. "Smooth as butter, great music, fun sound effects, very immersive. We've come a long way from Kart 64."He goes on to say that Mario Kart 8 made him feel like a kid again and helped with his stress — and he loves being able to play with his nieces and nephews. This one is currently on sale for $50, a $10 savings.

