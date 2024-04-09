The Best Part About Dressing Like Adam Sandler? Hokas, Of Course.



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



There is a certain art to Adam Sandler's street style. Glance at a few fit pics of him from throughout the years, and you'll notice a pattern almost immediately: big, baggy shirt or hoodie, big, baggy shorts or pants, and some sneakers. In London this weekend, the actor and comedian stepped out in his classic (big, baggy) silhouette, which wouldn't be news if not for his choice of sneaker: Hoka's Bondi 8.

You should know something about us Esquire editors: we love our Hokas. And when it comes to the Bondi 8, we don't play. This is definitively one of the best sneakers on the market—even Adam Sandler thinks so.

MEGA - Getty Images

If you want proof of how versatile this sneaker is, take a look at how Sandler styles them—with a casual, drippy, colorful outfit—and then hear out all the performance features the sneaker carries, too. This sneaker is designed to be ultra-cushioned and comfortable, but lightweight, too—perfect for a run. The mesh construction keeps things airy and breathable, and the updated extended heel geometry in the Bondi 8 is specifically designed to enhance your stability. See? You can dress this sneaker down for an everyday laze, or pair it with your best performance gear and a damn good sweat sesh.

Do as Sandler does, and snag yourself a pair of Hoka Bondi 8s. In fact, you can snag his whole look, from the brown Nike sweats to the blue Yves hoodie—if you're looking for a way to style your Hokas on their first wear, you now have one.

Bondi 8

Shop Now Bondi 8 hoka.com $165.00

Banana Old'Scool Hoodie

Shop Now Banana Old'Scool Hoodie yvesoriginal.com $198.00

ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Pants

Shop Now ACG Polartec "Wolf Tree" Pants nike.com $97.97

You Might Also Like