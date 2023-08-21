One of These Outdoor TVs Will Take Your Backyard Enjoyment to the Next Level



If summertime for you and your family is often spent outside on a nice patio, grilling delicious food and playing some lawn games, an outdoor TV will take your experience to another level. These products are specifically designed to provide viewers with great picture quality, no matter if there's bright sunshine outside or a rainstorm. Outdoor TVs can also withstand major temperature changes, and even snow, so you'll never have to pack up your game day feast or reschedule your movie night.

Unlike the temporary viewing setup a portable projector and screen provide, outdoor TVs are a reliable, permanent fixture in your backyard. And luckily, there are plenty of solid options available today.



The Best Outdoor TVs

What to Consider

Brightness

This is the most important feature to consider when shopping for an outdoor TV. If you plan to use your new TV in an area with direct sunlight, look for a brighter display panel (think 700 nits or more). Display panels with lower brightness, on the other hand, are more suitable for shaded spaces.

Outdoor TVs with such screens typically cost less than their brighter counterparts.

Sound

Be mindful that many outdoor TVs, including highly rated ones, might require you to spend more to upgrade their sound. Some products have a high-quality soundbar on board, while others feature underwhelming speakers. Some outdoor TVs don't come with any speakers, making an outdoor soundbar a must-buy.

Media Player

Save for the excellent (and pricey) Samsung The Terrace TV, none of the products on this list have Wi-Fi or access to streaming services out of the box. Thankfully, they do have weatherproof compartments for a media player, so you’ll address your content needs quickly, without breaking the bank.

We suggest that you check the size of the TV’s media compartment before buying. Some brands can only accommodate compact players like an Amazon Fire TV or a Roku Streaming Stick. If you plan to use an Apple TV 4K — our favorite streaming device — look for a roomier media compartment.



How We Chose

To determine which outdoor TVs are worth buying, we researched products from leading brands and ensured their weatherproof housings could endure extreme hot and cold temperatures. Most of the products we selected have an official IP (ingress protection) rating for water and dust resistance.

Every TV on this list also has a bright display panel with an anti-reflective coating — a duo of must-have features for a reliable outdoor viewing experience. Available connectivity features and sound quality are also important bits we factored in.

Check out the best outdoor TVs now to upgrade your backyard patio setup.

Partial Sun Outdoor Roku Smart TV (55-Inch)

Element's freshly launched Partial Sun outdoor Roku Smart TV is a clear top choice, offering a rugged build and a bright display panel at an irresistible price point. The product undercuts its similarly sized competitor by half (or more), so it’s as accessible as an outdoor TV can be without skimping on essential features.

The Wi-Fi-equipped TV runs the streaming giant’s feature-rich platform out of the box, meaning that you will have instant access to all streaming services. For comparison, most outdoor TVs will require you to drop more money on a streaming player to view content. The TV also comes with Roku’s signature, insanely intuitive remote control.

Shop Now Partial Sun Outdoor Roku Smart TV (55-Inch) walmart.com $898.00

Veranda 3 Series Outdoor Smart TV (55-Inch)

The third-generation SunBrite Veranda Series outdoor TV is hands down the best under $3,000. It packs a bright display panel with full-array local dimming for next-level contrast. Combined, these features allow the product to deliver a top-tier viewing experience even in brightly lit open spaces.

Impressively, the Wi-Fi-powered Veranda Series TV runs Android TV, bringing access to all streaming services and the amazing Google Assistant. And thanks to Chromecast wireless connectivity, the device can connect to an Android phone, a tablet, or a laptop for a bigger-screen viewing experience.

The 20-watt onboard speakers of the Veranda Series are reliable for outdoor use, too. You can also order the 4K TV with a 65-inch screen.

Shop Now Veranda 3 Series Outdoor Smart TV (55-Inch) amazon.com $2898.95

Aurora Outdoor TV (43-Inch)

The 43-inch iteration of the Aurora Outdoor TV is the best outdoor TV for small spaces like a patio or a balcony. The 4К TV is capable of delivering excellent picture quality.

Like its larger sibling, the 43-inch Aurora Outdoor TV has a robust rating for water resistance. It also comes with an outdoor soundbar, so you won't have to worry about pricey audio upgrades.

And despite its compact size, the TV is packed with connectivity options. They include a trio of HDMI ports and two 5-volt USB ports, among others.

Shop Now Aurora Outdoor TV (43-Inch) amazon.com $849.00

The Terrace Smart Outdoor TV (55-Inch)

Samsung’s The Terrace is today's absolute best outdoor TV and the one to get if your upgrade budget permits. Its super bright 4K QLED display panel has the best picture quality and is viewable even in direct sunlight. With a 120Hz refresh rate, the screen is also great for watching sports.

With onboard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity, Samsung’s Tizen platform, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant commands, the Terrace is today’s smartest outdoor TV. You also won’t need to worry about adding a streaming player.

The TV is available with up to a 75-inch screen. You can order an equally impressive (and pricey) Terrace soundbar, too.

Shop Now The Terrace Smart Outdoor TV (55-Inch) amazon.com $3497.99 Amazon

Full Sun Series 4K Outdoor TV (85-Inch)

With a screen that measures 85 inches diagonally, this Séura offering is the biggest outdoor TV on this list. The Full Sun Series has an incredibly bright 4K display panel. The peak luminance and anti-glare coating allow it to produce a high-quality viewing experience, even in direct sunlight.

The TV's tough housing has a compartment for a streaming player. In a manner befitting its name, the Full Sun Series has built-in internal fans to keep its electronics cool.Despite its eye-watering price (a 65-inch version is almost half the sticker price of this one), the TV lacks onboard speakers. You'll have to spend even more on a weatherproof soundbar.

Shop Now Full Sun Series 4K Outdoor TV (85-Inch) amazon.com $7999.00

Weatherproof TV Cover

If you're looking to temporarily mount a standard HDTV outdoors during the warmer months or safeguard an outdoor TV when not in use, consider a weatherproof outdoor TV cover. Available in multiple sizes and colors, the accessory will reliably protect your big-ticket appliance against the elements.

The interior of the product is soft enough to prevent scratches. It has a Velcro closure and a convenient remote control pocket on its back. You can buy this cover for TVs as small as 30 inches or as large as 85 inches diagonally. It is compatible with regular and wall mounts.

Shop Now Weatherproof TV Cover amazon.com $29.69

