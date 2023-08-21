The best outdoor speaker for your next tailgate party, tested and reviewed

Rated battery life: 12 hours | Multi-speaker: Yes | Power bank: No | Waterproof rating: IP67 | Karaoke: No

PROS: Big sound in a small package; nifty 360-degree LED lightshow; excellent companion app; integrated carrying strap

CONS: On the expensive side given its size and power; no playback controls on the speaker

Do your daytime tailgates often last well into the night? The Pulse 5 puts on a lightshow that's even better than the Tribit Stormbox Blast's. It not only spans the full length of the speaker but also wraps all the way around it: Stick it in the center of your gathering and everyone gets the same great view.

The Pulse 5 looks like a shiny black thermos, at least until it's turned on. Then it becomes the LED-powered equivalent of a lava lamp, with cool morphing colors and your choice of a half dozen light-show modes. You can toggle between these using a button on the speaker itself or the JBL Portable app, which is also home to a wealth of settings and other options — all logically organized and very easy to understand. With a few taps you can set not only the light mode, but also brightness and tempo.

Less useful for tailgates but maybe nice if you're camping, the app offers five ambient sounds you can play as well: waves, forest sounds, crackling fire and so on. A simple slider lets you set a countdown timer for this sound. And I love that you can toggle more than one at a time — forest sounds and a babbling brook, for example.

Simplicity carries over to the speaker itself, where you'll find a narrow control panel with clearly labeled buttons: power, Bluetooth, light mode and multi-speaker. Just below that, a battery gauge and the USB-C charging port. Although there's no rubber gasket protecting that port, the Pulse 5 carries an IP67 waterproof rating. That means if any liquid gets splashed into the port, it shouldn't harm the speaker — but you'll need to let it dry out before attempting to charge.

Notably absent from the on-speaker controls: volume, play/pause and track skip. It's up to your phone or tablet to manage all that, which can be a hassle if someone other than you needs to quickly pause the music or adjust the volume.

That's my only real usability complaint with the JBL Pulse 5, but I do have a financial one as well: $250 seems awfully steep for a speaker of this size. Make no mistake, it sounds terrific, with impressive bass response and enough wattage for nearby tailgaters to hear everything. But unless you really want that light show, you can get just as much power (or more) for less money.