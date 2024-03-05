The Best Nut to Support Your Heart Health, According to a Dietitian

This nut is especially high in omega-3 fatty acids to reduce inflammation and prevent cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S. And almost half of Americans have at least one of the three key risk factors, which are high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking. However, genetics and lifestyle factors like being sedentary and drinking excessive alcohol can also increase your risk for heart disease. On the other hand, eating a diet rich in fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats can support your heart health and help prevent or manage heart disease.

Nuts are one of the best sources of protein and fat for heart health. They’re chock-full of heart-healthy fats, plant protein, fiber and important micronutrients. Studies have found that eating nuts helps reduce total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, which helps reduce heart disease risk.

One nut stands out above the rest: walnuts. Walnuts are higher in omega-3 fatty acids than any other nut. These fatty acids are most prominent in fatty fish like salmon, but for people who follow a plant-based diet or those who don’t love fish, walnuts are a great option for getting in these essential fatty acids. Plus, they deliver lots of other health benefits. Read on to learn more about what makes walnuts so great for heart health.

The Benefits of Walnuts for Heart Health

Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of polyunsaturated fatty acids that help reduce inflammation in the body. Since chronic inflammation is associated with cardiovascular disease, omega-3s may help. Furthermore, the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA can help reduce triglyceride levels, which is important since high triglyceride levels increase your risk for heart disease. While walnuts don’t have DHA, they do have some EPA.

Fish and seafood stand out as especially high in omega-3 fatty acids, but walnuts have also been shown to effectively increase omega-3 levels in the body. Out of all the nuts, they have the highest omega-3 content! In fact, a study found that eating about 2 ounces of walnuts for four weeks effectively increased omega-3 fatty acids in the body among participants.

For an extra omega-3 boost, try this Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon.

Good Source of Heart-Healthy Fats

Each ounce of walnuts has 18.5 grams of fat, 90% of which is unsaturated fat. Unsaturated fats are a healthy kind of fat that we want to eat more of, and walnuts are a great way to do so. They have 13.4 grams of polyunsaturated fats and 2.5 grams of monounsaturated fats, which can help lower cholesterol levels to help prevent heart disease. Plus, they’re lower in saturated fat than most other nuts. Eating these kinds of fats while limiting saturated fats from foods like butter, fatty cuts of meat and dairy can support your heart health.

High in Fiber and Micronutrients

Finally, walnuts are a plant food rich in fiber, micronutrients and antioxidants. Each ounce (about a handful) of walnuts has two grams of fiber, or 7% of the daily value (DV). Fiber is beneficial for reducing cholesterol levels, just like unsaturated fatty acids, yet most Americans don’t meet the recommendations for daily fiber intake. Eating more walnuts can help you up your fiber intake.

Furthermore, walnuts have antioxidants, including phytosterols and polyphenols. Some research has shown that walnuts are one of the nuts with the highest polyphenol content. These antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress, inflammation and blood pressure.

This Spinach-Walnut Pesto is packed with antioxidants and goes great with pasta or on a sandwich.

Other Nuts for Heart Health

Walnuts stand out for their omega-3 content, but they’re not the only nuts that are great for heart health. Truly, increasing your intake of nuts in general has proven beneficial through decades of research. Here are other nuts to incorporate for heart health:

Pistachios: These have a fun green color and a distinct flavor. They’re higher in fiber than walnuts and have an especially high concentration of phytosterols.

Almonds: Almonds are another amazing food for heart health. Studies have found that eating at least 1.5 ounces of almonds a day can help improve blood lipid levels and blood pressure, which are important markers of heart health.

Hazelnuts: Although these are often overlooked, data has found that hazelnuts may improve cholesterol levels thanks to their fiber, unsaturated fat, vitamin E and potassium content. The research on hazelnuts and heart health is fairly limited right now, so it’ll be interesting to see what future studies find.

Peanuts: Although technically a legume and not a nut, peanuts are one of the more popular and affordable options out there. If you’re a peanut lover, keep enjoying them! They have a similar nutrition profile to other nuts we’ve mentioned. But they’re higher in protein and have a more even ratio of monounsaturated fatty acids to polyunsaturated fatty acids. Some research has found that regularly consuming peanuts is associated with healthier cholesterol levels, which could reduce your risk of heart disease.

The Bottom Line

Nuts are a food group great for heart health thanks to their unsaturated fat, fiber and micronutrient content. Any type of nuts you enjoy will do, but we especially recommend walnuts because of their high omega-3 fatty acid content.

Adding walnuts to your diet doesn’t have to be boring; try this Cherry Walnut Overnight Oats for a quick, heart-healthy breakfast.

