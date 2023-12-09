The best music books of 2023, from Bob Dylan to Britney Spears

The year’s most riveting music book came from a surprising source. ­Britney Spears: The Woman in Me ­(Gallery, £25) allows the ­embattled superstar to tell her own story, and it is not a pretty one. Related by Spears with a degree of understatement that belies her fury, it details how her innocently joyous instinct for pop music was exploited by both the industry and her family to turn her into a cash cow with no control over her own life.

Modern fame has claimed many victims, but what sets this tragedy apart is that it ends on a note of redemption, as the victim of cruel abuse gets the final word. ­Ultimately, it is a story not so much about music but of how women are routinely mistreated by the music business and the media.

There is a more positive narrative in Mary Gabriel’s exhaustive 800-plus-page biography Madonna: A Rebel Life (Coronet, £35), which contextualises the reigning female pop superstar in contemporary social history, arguing the case for Madonna as one of the most ­influential feminists of our times. A worthy project, albeit academically dry and fawning, it belongs to a wider trend for the more ephemeral aspects of popular music to be treated with serious critical interest. Michael Cragg takes a more light-hearted approach to just such subject matter in Reach for the Stars (Nine Eight Books, £25), an amusing and ­surprisingly poignant oral ­history of post-Britpop bubblegum pop, from the Spice Girls to S Club 7.

Clinton Heylin adds to the ­countless books on Bob Dylan already out there with the ­completion of his mammoth ­revisionist biography The Double Life of Bob Dylan: Vol. 2 1996-2021 (Bodley Head, £35). An eccentric, rambling, bad-tempered book – as if the author has been driven half-mad by his subject – it is packed with interesting information for rabid Dylanologists. The even heftier Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine (Callaway, £80), curates more than 1,000 images and objects from the Bob Dylan Centre in Tulsa. If you want to examine the first draft of Tangled Up in Blue in Dylan’s tiny handwriting in a battered old ­notepad, this is the book for you.

Pop art: Paul McCartney's photography featured in an exhibition accompanying the book 1964: Eyes of the Storm - Paul Grover

The unadorned intimacy of Paul McCartney’s photobook 1964: Eyes of the Storm (Allen Lane, £60) makes it a treat for Beatles fans. ­Taking a more tangential trip through pop history, in Living the Beatles Legend (Mudlark, £25), author Kenneth Womack dives into the intriguing life of their long-­serving and ultimately tragic road manager Mal Evans. Musician and author Bob Stanley, meanwhile, takes on the task of giving another classic pop combo the critical biography they deserve with Bee Gees: Children of the World (Nine Eight Books, £22). He makes a strong case for the brothers Gibb as pop’s greatest ever misfits, a band everybody listened to but no one understood.

One of the year’s most intriguing musical autobiographies is Thurston Moore’s Sonic Life (Faber, £20, which skimps on personal insight but dives deep into his obsessional interest in underground music that ultimately fed into Moore’s own groundbreaking guitar pieces for Sonic Youth. Another fascinating musical outsider, Sly Stone, tells his hair-raising story in Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) (White Rabbit, £25), but there are too many excuses and not enough musical revelation in this glib tale of wasted talent.

Feeling funky: Sly Stone (pictured in 1969) tells his story in Thank You - Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Johnny Cash is handsomely ­celebrated in The Life in Lyrics (White Rabbit, £40), but the Man in Black’s profoundly impressive ­character is better revealed in its songsheets and photographs than in the hagiographic commentary from authors Mark Stielper and John Carter Cash. His old comrade Willie Nelson proves incredibly good ­company in his own lyric book, Energy Follows Thought (William Morrow, £40), offering sharp, humorous, philosophical ­observations on his art. “If couples therapy had been popular when I was coming up as a songwriter, I might not have a career,” notes the now 90-year-old composer of Crazy and Funny How Time Slips Away.

Finally, for those of an obsessive record collector bent, I recommend The Island Book of Records ­Volume 1: 1959-68 by Neil Storey (Manchester University Press, £85), an impressively curated, forensically detailed collection of record sleeves, recording information and eccentric recollections from the great independent British label in its ska and soul infancy. I enjoyed it immensely, even though the story ends before Island achieved its greatest heights in the 1970s. I look forward to Volume 2.

Neil McCormick is chief music critic of The Telegraph. To order these books (with a discount on any titles over £9.99) call 0844 871 1514 or visit books.telegraph.co.uk/xmas

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.