The best multicookers of 2023

Multicookers can pressure cook, slow cook and more! Here are some of our favorites. (Photo: Amazon)

Unless you have a large kitchen, you probably don’t have the space for a ton of different gadgets. That’s why a multicooker is such a genius countertop appliance. It combines several cooking functions — a pressure cooker, slow cooker/crock pot, yogurt maker, rice cooker and more — into a single device. Some even have additional cooking modes, such as air frying or sous vide cooking. They are the very definition of versatility in cookware! Here’s a list of some of our top picks for the best multicookers on the market; you’re sure to find one you’ll love that will make your cooking time more efficient whether you’re prepping chicken breasts, quinoa or veggies.

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 This No. 1 bestselling model made the brand an internet darling. It’s easy to use and has all of the basic functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté mode and yogurt maker. $84 at Amazon

The original Instant Pot Duo has over 130,000 five-star reviews, so you know this is a good one. One review said it’s a game changer: “If you haven’t used an instant pot before you’re missing out. It’s probably the most versatile kitchen appliance I own, oven/range included. I use it to make everything from eggs and chili to chicken curry and pulled pork. You name it, I’ve probably made it. [...] Overall I think the Instant Pot [is] probably one of the best purchases I’ve made in the last year. It’s actually made it easier and faster for me to cook healthy meals compared to getting takeout. This alone has paid for the instant pot 30 times over.”

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 The Duo Plus has many of the same features as the Duo, but it also can be used for sous vide (temperature-controlled cooking) and as a sterilizer (a shortcut for sterilizing items like baby bottles). $130 at Amazon

The Duo Plus has plenty of fans as well, with over 47,000 five-star reviews. “This product is my best friend and I would marry it and grow old with it if I could,” one review said. “I’ve put pork loins, potatoes, yellow bundt cakes from boxed cake, rice, corn on the cob (look up INSTANT POT MILK CORN ON THE COB and you will never eat it any other way again!!!) ... I’ve made pierogies, lasagna, apple dump cake, a whole chicken, bone broth, chicken noodle soup ... and more. This is all in less than a month. I’m eating healthier. Eating out less. Cleanup is easy. The food tastes awesome. The pork loin never dried out after it sat on the serving tray.”

Instant Pot Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 The Instant Pot Pro was designed for enthusiasts. The inner pot has handles and is stovetop-friendly. It has 28 customizable programs and five “favorites” buttons that you can assign to frequently cooked meals. $170 at Amazon

“I waited a long time to finally get an Instant Pot and I really like the Pro model,” said one five-star review. “I’ve used pressure cookers for many years and the Instant Pot takes a lot of the work out of using the old-style pressure cookers. You don’t need to use a higher heat to get up to pressure and then turn down the burner; that’s all done in the Instant Pot heat stage. Nor do you have to set a timer for when to stop cooking, that’s done in the Instant Pot setup for ‘pressure.’ Being able to do a quick pressure release is very easy, not possible in the old-style pressure cooker. Basically, you just fill the inner pot, set up the menu, and walk away until it’s done.”

Instant Pot Instant Pot Pro Plus Wi-Fi Smart 10-in-1 The Pro Plus has many of the same features as the Pro, except it has Wi-Fi connectivity as well. The companion app lets you release the steam remotely or program when you want to do it. $200 at Amazon

“I’ve loved all of my Instant Pots but I always like to upgrade when possible,” said a happy shopper. “This Pro Plus Smart Instant Pot is OUTSTANDING! It cooks the same as the last 2, but the WiFi functionality allows me to vent from my smart phone, turn the pot to warm, set the temperatures, etc. The wife thought that the WiFi thing was stupid so I blocked her smartphone MAC address from the router. I extorted a better review from her before I allowed her access. Don’t mess with the NERDS! If you are looking for an upgrade, this is it! As a sidebar, the guy from Pressure Luck cooking on YouTube is a genius. 90% of my recipes come from watching his videos.”

Instant Pot Instant Pot Max 6-Quart This is the only Instant Pot that can reach up to 15 psi, which is needed for pressure-canning. $150 at Amazon

“Wow,” said a five-star review of the Max. “What can’t I say good about the Instant Pot? I bought it to try my hand at canning. There were mixed reviews on how successful it was at canning low-acid foods. I grew so many green beans this year, I needed something I could use that wouldn’t take forever. This was it !!! I canned so many green beans after figuring out the setting I needed to use for it. Now I’m canning all kinds of tomatoes with it, and am loving every minute of it. Did I tell you how wonderful it is at cooking? I put in a rack of ribs and in 40 minutes, they were so tender and juicy, I could hardly get them out of the Instant Pot to finish putting the BBQ on them on the grill. I am very, very happy with my Instant Pot.”

Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 11-in-1 Want an Instant Pot and an air fryer in one? Then get the Duo Crisp, which comes with an additional air fryer lid. It can also bake, broil and dehydrate. $200 at Amazon

One review called the Duo Crisp “amazing”: “Engineering perfection personified, this machine is incredible and does all it says it will do. [...] Automatically seals when the lid is installed for the pressure cooking function and the push button steam release is a huge improvement from the older Instant Pots. Air Fry lid is sturdy and heats up within 2 minutes for about any heat setting, easy to merely lift off to check what you’re cooking then put back on and it immediately starts where it left off. Be sure to preheat before placing your food inside so you can get an accurate estimate as to the time it will take to cook [...] Would give 10 stars if it was an option!”

A sure hit with Star Wars fans, this special edition Instant Pot has over 3,000 five-star reviews. “This IS the droid you are looking for!!!” said an enthusiastic review. “This guy arrived Saturday, and on Monday I made South Carolina spicy BBQ pulled chicken sandwiches for the entire office. I am still getting compliments on them! As it was not my first IP, I was familiar with how to use it, and this model works just as well as my previous IP. It’s just ridiculously cute! I’m still getting compliments on that, as well!”

Ninja Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL This Ninja Foodi has an air fryer and pressure cooker bundled into one machine! It also comes with a deluxe reversible rack that will help you steam or broil your favorite cookbook recipes. $250 at Amazon

Quite possibly the most popular multicooker that’s not an Instant Pot, the Ninja Foodi has a lot of fans — nearly 23,000 on Amazon to be exact.

"This has really changed the way I cook my food," one reviewer gushed. "Food tastes better when using the Ninja. Clean-up is a breeze...I love it and use it every day."

Ninja Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL The Ninja Foodi Smart XL has a steam oven, so you can use it to proof bread and steam and crisp foods at the same time. Plus, it comes with a smart thermometer that ensures perfectly cooked meals. $350 at Amazon

“This cooker will do most anything that you can dream up when it comes to cooking,” said one shopper. “I generally cook outside on my charcoal smoker/grills, weather was never a factor. Got this Ninja and I really have to force myself to go outside to cook. This Ninja is so versatile it’s amazing [...] I have owned an [Anova] sous vide device for a while and haven’t touched it since buying the Ninja. This Ninja thing is nothing short of amazing for what it does. When someone says they have a problem with it either it got damaged in shipping or there is an outside chance it was defective from the factory. All I know is what I see in my experience and at 73 I have been cooking a LONG time.”

Breville Breville Fast Slow Pro Slow Cooker A super-stylish pressure cooker, the Breville Fast Slow Pro is feature-rich to boot. It also has dual sensors, which allow for more accurate temperature and pressure control. $300 at Amazon

“This cooker has been in use for 2 1/2 years,” said a happy shopper. “What makes this so useful to me is that once you set it up and close the lid, you no longer need to be in the kitchen. It automatically comes up to pressure, cooks, releases pressure (three different ways), and then keeps food warm. We use it frequently during cooler months for soups and stews. That you can make black bean soup from dry beans without soaking in under two hours is fantastic. It also makes the best, easily peeled, hard-boiled eggs.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.