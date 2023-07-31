The 5 best deals you can get this Monday from Walmart, Target, Amazon and more

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart)

OK, the weekend's behind us, but Monday needn't be a glum slog. It's a great day for some retail therapy. We're here to help: Our team has scoured the internet to put together a rundown of today's top deals for you. "Like what?" you ask? Well, you can score a popular meat thermometer for just $10 (that's over 65% off!). Or perhaps you're looking for a four-piece rattan patio set — Target has one for under $200! How about some state-of-the-art noise-canceling headphones for nearly 80% off? And that's just for starters — read on and brighten up the start of your week!

Target Costway 4-Piece Rattan Conversation Set $190 $370 Save $180 Want to soak up the rest of summer while relaxing in the backyard? This rattan furniture set lets you decide what kind of lounging you want to do. Kick back on the love seat with a book, or invite a few friends for coffee — it comes with two single chairs, a loveseat and coffee table. It's classy enough to set up indoors and sturdy enough to keep outdoors. $190 at Target

Walmart Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones $22 $78 Save $56 When you're enjoying music, podcasts or audiobooks, you don't want the jarring roar of your neighbor’s lawn mower to ruin the experience. That’s where these noise-canceling bestsellers come in. They not only block out intrusive noise, but also improve audio quality by enhancing more subtle sounds to create a richer listening experience. Plus, their lightweight design and memory foam padding won’t put undue pressure on your ears. Score 80% off right now! $22 at Walmart

Wayfair Chrisoula Metal Restaurant Stack Chairs, Set of 4 $195 $424 Save $229 If you've been putting off getting new outdoor chairs, you waited just long enough to get this stylish set for a whopping 54% off! With this deal, you get four fully assembled (hallelujah!), lightweight, stackable chairs. They're treated with a rust-resistant for all-weather use and the feet come with slides so they won't scratch up your deck. $195 at Wayfair