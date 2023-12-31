Our Best Million Dollar Recipes

Is there any better compliment than hearing someone say that a recipe you made tastes like a million dollars? Probably not. Many home cooks keep a stash of tried-and-true recipes tucked away in our recipe boxes that we can always count on. They're versatile, delicious, easy to pull together, and come through for whatever the occasion, from a holiday breakfast for a crowd to a last-minute potluck dessert. Over the years, some of our favorite dishes have included a classic pound cake, a creamy dip, and the best-ever bacon you'll ever try (trust us on this one). There are plenty of extraordinary recipes that we all request time after time, but there are only a select few that taste like a million bucks. Enjoy.

Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

There's likely no better recipe for throwing together on a busy weeknight or a Sunday supper. Yes, this creamy, rich, and decadent dish is as versatile as it is delicious. The buttery crackers offer a crunchy finishing touch.

Reliable, easy, and delicious –– Southerners love pound cakes. And not only is this the most searched for cake in the South, it's also the most requested at every family gathering. With a simple list of seven ingredients, it's perfect served alone or topped with fruit, whipped cream, or a decadent chocolate or caramel drizzle.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Pasta night is always a good idea. Bake this spaghetti in a casserole dish and you have a foolproof family favorite. While this looks like a typical pasta bake, it tastes a bit more like a layered lasagna – plus, it's super easy to make.

Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless

In the South, there's a cake for every occasion. So, what makes this one extra special. For starters, it begins with boxed cake mix and instant pudding, and then the layers of creamy, fruity layers give it that magic touch.

Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

For those who love the iconic cheese ball, you're in for a real treat. In this recipe, which comes together in just 15 minutes, you get the beauty of the cheese ball in a rich and creamy dip.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

No-bake pie? Music to our ears. This fruit-filled dessert comes together quickly and is the ultimate treat for any occasion, from the family reunion to the Church potluck.

Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

If you love the iconic combination of pecans, caramel, and chocolate, then this is the old-school candy for you to make at home. Serve them for a holiday dessert or gift for friends and neighbors.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

We all have our go-to bacon recipe, right? It's time to make room for another with this smoky-sweet version that will have the entire family clamoring for seconds.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Meet the dessert that will have cookie and bar lovers equally impressed. This shortbread brings together shortbread, caramel, and dark chocolate into one delicious treat.

Tell us about new Million Dollar recipes you'd like to see our Test Kitchen develop.

Read the original article on Southern Living.