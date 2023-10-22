You can never be too OTT when it comes to the best Met Gala looks. Although there are numerous red carpet moments for A-listers to capitalize on, none have quite the fashion magic of the annual Met Gala. A night when only the best and most creative looks will do, the Met Gala - formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit - takes red carpet dressing to a whole new level.

The Superbowl of fashion, the best Met Gala looks give any red carpet, even the Golden Globes best dressed a run for their money. From the best Oscars dresses of all time to the BAFTA's best dressed, the Met Gala is a night that fashion fans await with bated breath. A themed evening, the Met Gala plays host to some of the biggest names in film, music, and style. It is essentially the greatest costume party of the year, a night where the best dresses are taken to a whole new level. Over the years we have seen the weird and the wonderful, it's an evening where everyone is expected to think outside the box and in no uncertain terms, deliver on the theme.

A celebration that began in 1948, the Met Gala is held to raise money for the Costume Institute and heralds the opening of their annual blockbuster show, which influences the gala’s theme each year. One of the only, annual, high-profile red-carpet events that truly puts designers and their work front and center, many creatives attend alongside their celebrity muses, and a Met Gala invite is one not to pass up. A night that has produced some of the most creative red-carpet moments. And if there is one thing that pulls the best Met Gala looks of all time together, it's drama - after all, this is no ordinary red-carpet.

BY JAYNE CHERRINGTON-COOK