Memorial Day sales 2023: The 90+ best deals to shop right now
Memorial Day is here and while we've been waiting for long, sunny days, it's also prime time for sale shopping — we've been waiting for these kinds of deals since Black Friday! What are we to do? Relax or shop? Maybe both: Major retailers — Target, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Lowe's, Zappos and more — have slashed prices for the holiday. "Three-day weekends like Memorial Day are reliable for discounts on bigger-ticket items, like mattresses, appliances and furniture," shopping expert Trae Bodge tells Yahoo Life. We are fielding the info, monitoring the situation as it develops, sorting through and spotting treasures. Below is everything you need to know to catch the best steals this weekend. Dig in!
The best Memorial Day deals of 2023 right now:
Best TV deals
Many retailers offer Memorial Day discounts on electronics, including TVs, laptops, smartphones and gaming consoles, Michelle Madhok, an online shopping expert, tells Yahoo Life. We agree — here are the biggest markdowns we spotted.
Amazon: Save up to 37% on Insignia, Toshiba, Fire TVs and more.
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$380 $520Save $140
Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168 $230Save $62
Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$230 $350Save $120
Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.
Samsung 65” Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV$500 $530Save $30
Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung 50" Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)$950 $1,000Save $50
Walmart: Score savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.
Vizio 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV$268 $358Save $90
LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV$498 $648Save $150
Best headphone and earbud deals
Listen up: Whether you're on the hunt for discreet in-ear buds or large studio-quality cans, there's a deal from Apple, Beats, Bose and more that's sure to tickle your eardrums.
Amazon: Save on Beats, Sony, JBL, Apple and more.
Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones$278 $350Save $72
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$99 $129Save $30
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$200 $249Save $49
Walmart: Score top-rated headphones starting at just $20.
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones$19 $100Save $81
Skullcandy Indy XT ANC Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds$49 $99Save $50
Zingbird Wireless Earbuds$25 $50Save $25
Best laptop, tablet and tech deals
Whether you're a small-screen movie watcher, pro gamer or just someone who needs to get some work done, there's a tablet, laptop or hybrid with your name (and jaw-dropping price tag) on it.
Amazon: Save nearly 60% on Lenovo laptops, $200 off MacBooks and more.
MacBook Air Laptop$800 $999Save $199
Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop$413 $959Save $546
Walmart: For starters, they've slashed $60 off an Apple iPad and $300 from a Gateway Notebook.
Onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro$99 $149Save $50
Best kitchen deals
Looking to up your culinary game? These sizzling deals on favorites like a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer and Instant Pot pressure cooker–air fryer combo will have you ditching takeout for delicious homemade meals.
Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Lodge, Instant Pot and more.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 9-Inch Skillet$18 $31Save $13
Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo$146 $350Save $204
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo$115 $170Save $55
Home Depot: Small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more are up to 35% off.
Blendtec Classic 90-Oz Blender$240 $329Save $89
HSN: Save big on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Curtis Stone Dura-Pan All-in-One Pan Set$70 $93Save $23
QVC: Here's you chance to score a Vitamix blender, KitchenAid stand mixer, Ninja appliance and more.
Vitamix Creations II 64-Oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender$294 $480Save $186
Ooni: Always wanted to make backyard pizza? Save up to 30% on select ovens and accessories.
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven$639 $799Save $160
Our Place: Make it your place with this $60 markdown on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.
Our Place Home Cook Duo$255 $315Save $60
Solo Stove: Summer is fire pit season: Save up to $200 on Solo's best, and up to $700 on bundles.
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0$270 $470Save $200
Target: Eat up some kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Magic Bullet, Mr. Coffee and more.
PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 8qt$80 $130Save $50
Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.
Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor$86 $105Save $19
Vitamix One Blender$150 $250Save $100
Best vacuum deals
Looking for incredible suction and pet hair–banishing abilities? These upright, stick and robot vac by respected brands like Shark and Dyson will get the job done with efficiency and ease — and you'll save big bucks in the process.
Amazon: Now that it's safe to go back in the water, score a Shark robovac for over $200 off. Also: Scarf up great savings on Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.
Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum$130 $180Save $50
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
Dyson: Save up to $250 on cordless vacuums and up to $100 on corded models.
Dyson Outsize+$700 $950Save $250
Target: Suck up the savings on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with some models starting at under $50.
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine$170 $220Save $50
Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell, Shark and more.
ionvac ZipVac 3-in-1 Corded Upright/Handheld Floor and Carpet Vacuum Cleaner$24 $40Save $16
Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner$330 $530Save $200
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$99 $123Save $24
Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.
Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop$119 $240Save $121
Best bedding and mattress deals
Rest easy knowing that pillows, duvet covers and the most comfortable mattresses on the market by brands like Casper and Purple are all on sale. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your bed from the foundation to the top sheets — these discounts are huge! Note: The prices below are for queen-size mattresses and bedding unless otherwise noted.
Amazon: Don't snooze on a $200-off deal on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score big discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.
Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2$23 $36Save $13
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set$25 $40Save $15
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress$699 $899Save $200
Avocado: Save up to 30% on certified organic mattresses, along with discounts on accessories and bedding.
Avocado Latex Mattress$2,099 $2,999Save $900
Brooklinen: You know what they say: "No sleep till Brooklinen!" Enjoy 20% off bestselling bedding and other comfy favorites sitewide.
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set$151 $189Save $38
Bear: Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.
Bear Original Mattress$649 $998Save $349
Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses, pillows and sheets, and take 10% off everything else.
Casper Original Mattress$1,036 $1,295Save $259
Cocoon by Sealy: How's this for a dreamy sale? Take 35% off all mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets with your purchase.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress$699 $1,079Save $380
Helix: Promo code MEMORIALDAY25 gets you 25% off sitewide, not to mention two free pillows with all mattress orders.
Helix Midnight Luxe$1,780 $2,374Save $594 with code
Nectar: Save 33% on everything — prices start at just $359. Drink it in....
Nectar Premier Mattress$999 $1,499Save $500
Parachute: Jump on this: 20% off everything from bed linens to pillows.
Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set$215 $269Save $54
Purple: Save up to $800 and enjoy 25% off bedding, pillows, sheets and more.
Purple Mattress$1,299 $1,399Save $100
Saatva: Take up to $600 off bestselling mattresses, bedding and furniture.
Saatva Classic Mattress$1,695 $1,995Save $300
Serta: Save up to $900 on mattresses with select adjustable bases.
Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid$2,099 $2,499Save $400
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% on smart beds and enjoy steep discounts on pillows, bedding and furniture.
Sleep Number 360 iLE Smart Bed$2,750 $5,499Save $2,750
Tempur-Pedic: Take 40% off Tempur-Essential Mattress sets + Ease Power Bases and save $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Essential + Ease Power Base$2,099 $3,499Save $1,400
Tuft & Needle: Enjoy up to $775 off mattresses, plus up to 40% off furniture, bedding and more.
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress$1,276 $1,595Save $319
Walmart: That's right; Walmart's getting in on the bedding action, too, with big deals on Linenspa mattresses, bestselling sheets, Serta pillows and more.
Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillows, Set of 2$26 $42Save $17
Clara Clark 4-Piece Queen-Size Bed Sheets Set$25 $46Save $21
Wayfair: Take up to 50% off highly rated mattresses and bedding.
Wayfair Sleep 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress$244 $450Save $206
Best fashion deals
Take a look in your closet. Need to stock up on new styles to get you through the summer? If "yes," now is your chance. Take advantage of all of the Memorial Day sales to score just-dropped swimsuits, flowy dresses and warm-weather shoes for a fraction of the cost. Another category to keep an eye out for? Athletic apparel and gear, according to shopping expert Trae Bodge.
Amazon: Save big on bestsellers including lace-trim tanks, comfy wireless bras and summer-ready sandals.
Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top$16 $29Save $13 with coupon
Hanes Bali womens Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bra$20 $48Save $28
Funkymonkey Comfort Slides$25 $31Save $6
Adidas: Run, don't walk, to these savings of up to 55% on women's shoes and clothing.
Adilette Comfort Slides$28 $35Save $7 with code
Coach: Fill your cart with leather goods and other select accessories for up to 40% off.
Coach Lori Shoulder Bag$270 $450Save $180
Coach Outlet: Take an additional 20% off on already marked-down styles — up to 65% in savings!
Coach City Tote With Coach Monogram Print$111 $398Save $287
Cole Haan: Take 50% off site-wide.
Zerogrand Crisscross Sandal$100 $150Save $50
Cozy Earth: Take up to 25% off site-wide. Keep an eye out for Oprah's fave PJs!
Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set in Stretch-Knit$123 $175Save $53
Crocs: Up to 50% off select styles.
Crocs Classic Clog$30 $50Save $20
Everlane: Save up to 70% on select pieces, like classic button-downs.
The Oversized Poplin Shirt$30 $85Save $55
J. Crew: Stock up on summer pieces and save up to 40% off sitewide, and an additional 60% off sale styles with the code WEEKEND.
Halter wrap swim dress in stripe$69 $138Save $69
Kate Spade: Kate Spade's Designer Sale section boasts savings throughout the year. Now, you can get summer favorites for up to 20% off.
Manhattan Striped Straw Large Tote$318 $398Save $80
Kate Spade Surprise: With savings up to 75% off at KSS's Start of Summer Sale, there's no reason not to grab a bag (or two)!
Lands' End: Save up to 75% on your order when you use the code HEROES at checkout. Yep, that means you can pick up some classic swim just in time for the long holiday weekend.
Lands' End Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece$44 $63Save $19 with code
Lululemon: Even though Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is available year-round, new items have been added just in time for Memorial Day.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"$69 $98Save $29
Macy's: The grandaddy of department stores isn't waiting till Thanksgiving to parade a slew of holiday savings — save up to 40% off sitewide.
Anne Cole Women's Retro Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit$75 $108Save $33
Madewell: The name says it all. Well, almost: Score 30% off your order with the code WARMUP.
The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White$76 $108Save $32 with code
Nike: Start summer on the good foot with up to 40% in savings.
Nike Winflo 9 Road Running Shoes$75 $100Save $25
Nordstrom: It's time for the highly anticipated Half Yearly sale! Rack up deals up to 60% off across all categories.
Skims Velour Wrap Robe$64 $128Save $64
Treasure & Bond Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants$35 $59Save $24
The North Face: Enjoy 30% off select styles during the Memorial Day sale — no code needed.
The North Face Women’s Antora Rain Hoodie$84 $120Save $36
Tory Burch: You won't labor to pay for these Torys: Take 40% off on sale styles.
Tory Burch Mini Perry Tote$209 $298Save $89
Victoria’s Secret: Save up to 60% on panties, bras and more.
Stretch Cotton High-Leg Brief Panty$5 $11Save $6
Walmart: Get ready to fill your cart. Walmart is offering up to 40% off on fashion, which means you can grab shoes, summer dresses and more at a huge discount!
Skechers Women's GOwalk Joy Mesh Slip-on Comfort Shoe$45 $60Save $15
Zappos: Take advantage of the brand's Yay-of-the-Day daily deals, or shop the JoyFest sale to save big on New Balance, Steve Madden and more.
Brooks Ghost 14$100 $140Save $40
Best beauty deals
Holidays are the best time to restock your beauty cabinets with your favorite skin-care and hair-care products and styling tools. Memorial Day especially provides a chance to rack up additional savings on products you might not normally splurge on. Even the pros agree. "Beauty is also a good category to look for sales — check out Target, Sephora and Macy’s, as well as Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale," Bodge tells Yahoo Life.
Amazon: Save big on skin-care, hair-care and more from Amazon's top-rated beauty brands. Plus, score $10 off your $50 beauty purchase.
Tree of Life Firming Retinol Serum w/Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid$15 $19Save $4
RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum$21 $33Save $12
Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap$15 $29Save $14
Sephora: Save up to 50% on select beauty during one of their biggest sales of the year.
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover$27 $38Save $12
Ulta: Save 15% off on all makeup through May 29 by using code MAKEUP15, plus score up to 50% off on select hair products.
Nordstrom: Save up to 40% on beauty during Nordstrom's Half Yearly sale, which just happens to coincide with this holiday weekend. From candles to luscious lipsticks, there's plenty of ground to cover.
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment$77 $110Save $33
Skinstore: Add some new summer staples to your skin-care routine while saving up to 50% off. Use the code EXTRA10 for — you guessed it — an additional 10% off.
StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream$44 $59Save $15 with code
Here’s everything you need to know about Memorial Day sales, plus all the best deals on the internet — kept fresh by our team of shopping editors. See all of our Memorial Day sales coverage across Yahoo, Engadget and In the Know, here.
