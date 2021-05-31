Epic Memorial Day sales are happening at Best Buy— here are the absolute top deals, starting at $10

Best Buy is having a massive Memorial Day sale! Start here. (Photo: Getty Images)
Folks, it's been quite a year. But as we emerge into the sunlight — quite literally, with summer's unofficial launch — we have a lot of catching up to do. Surf, sand, pool, play — sure. But also shopping. Memorial Day brings some of the best deals of the season. Ready to upgrade and save big on the latest and greatest in tech? You've come to the right place. 

Best Buy has just dropped a motherlode of deep discounts on just about everything — from 4K TVs and wireless headphones to smart home gear and kitchen appliances. The savings are massive this Memorial Day weekend, so treat yourself and scoop up what you need (or just really, really want) before it sells out. 

We rounded up the top offerings at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, with prices starting at just $10. Scroll and shop the savings.

TVs

Sony&#39;s latest and greatest is $250 off for Memorial Day. (Photo: Best Buy)
On sale for $900 for Memorial Day (was $1,150), this Sony 65-inch Class X80J Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is the latest from the tech company. Its massive 65-inch 4K display offers detail in spades. Sony’s state-of-the-art Processor X1 powers this beauty for true-to-life visuals, while HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings make sure colors stay bright and black levels stay dark.

"This is an excellent product. We upgraded our TV to this Sony," raved a five-star Best Buy reviewer. "The picture is great. Our last TV was a 65-inch, so side-by-side this TV is a definite upgrade. The sound system is great and the Smart TV process is very responsive to our wireless internet connection. The TV connected to my phone and the voice recognition was simple to set up...."

While some streaming TVs come with Fire TV or Roku built-in, this Sony 65-inch 4K stunner features Google TV. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video and more, but you’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps like NBA Jam, Fortnite and Crossy Road — you won't get that with Fire TV or Roku. Just sync a wireless gaming controller to the TV via Bluetooth and you’re all set to get your game on.

Check out more TV deals below:

Earbuds & headphones 

Forget AirPods. These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ can do so much more &#x002014; and they&#39;re $40 off. (Photo: Best Buy)
Earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — on sale for $110 — offer crisp sound and punchy bass. The battery life is amazing: You'll get 11 hours per charge, plus an additional 11 hours with the included wireless charging case. That's nearly a full day of use! In a pinch? An hour of playback requires just a three-minute quick boost. You'll love this feature when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.

Calls sound crystal-clear thanks to three microphones that reduce ambient background noise even if you’re in a busy location. "Good sound quality and noise cancelation can silence a barking dog," shared a Best Buy fan.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ come in black, light blue, aura blue, red and white

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Tablets & smartphones

A great iPad alternative, for just $200. (Photo: Best Buy)
On sale for $200 (was $230), the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 weighs just over a pound and boasts 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), compared to Apple’s entry level, which isn’t even expandable. And unlike the iPad, the Tab A7’s 10.4-inch display has a full HD widescreen for immersive viewing.

The camera set is actually better than the one that comes with the iPad. It has an eight-megapixel selfie cam with a five-megapixel rear shooter on the front for video calls. "Mostly use for mobile gaming. Tried to play PS4 remote play and it worked," reported a satisfied gamer. "Sound is great and build quality is better than iPad. Speed is seamless."

Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 in gray and gold.

Check out more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Video Games

We&#39;re watching you! (Photo: Best Buy)
We found Watch Dogs: Legion for Xbox One (also compatible with Xbox Series X) on sale for 50 percent off — down from $60 to just $30. This action/adventure game and third installment in the franchise from Ubisoft takes place in a near future where London is on the verge of collapse. All-seeing surveillance state and private military are in control, while the fate of the city is in the hands of DedSec, a hacker group that wants to fight back for freedom. It’s as fun as it sounds. And for half off? A steal.

"This game is very fun to play," raved a happy gamer. "The setting is amazing and the attention to detail makes it better...I bought this for my grandson and he absolutely loved the story so much, he accidentally stayed up all night long playing the game. He said the story line is very interesting and fun to complete. He also says he likes the fact you get to choose strangers off the streets to work on your team. He has always loved technology so he absolutely loves this game and this view of what the future might be like."

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart-home gadgets 

A better way to start your day&#x002014;$30 off. (Photo: Best Buy)
Elevate the everyday with an alarm clock that does way more than the name implies. The Lenovo Smart Clock is powered with Google Assistant for seamless syncing to a smartphone. It can rouse you with your favorite tunes, the weather, calendar reminders and that podcast you love.

"Replaced my old alarm clock and a Google mini speaker with one device," shared a savvy Best Buy shopper. "...I tell it good night when I am ready for bed and it turns off my lights, tells me the weather tomorrow and what is on my calendar the next day just like a Google mini can do. Plus the clock face can show the current temperature along with the time."

Really, who couldn’t use all the help they can get rousing themselves from bed in the morning? So why not let the Lenovo Smart Clock do it in digital style, and for just $50 (down from $80) at Best Buy?

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

Best Buy&#39;s top-rated robot vacuum is more than 60 percent off this weekend. (Photo: Best Buy)
Say goodbye to annoying pet hair, dander, dust, dirt, crumbs and other ickiness. Down from $650 to just $288, the bObsweep Pro Robot Vacuum is a gem, thanks to its digital navigation system that allows it to map your home’s floor landscape and avoid bumping into walls, scratching up furniture or tumbling down stairs. It can also tackle all sorts of household surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets and tile, while its one-pint dust bin has more than enough capacity to keep up with up to 100 minutes of battery life per charge.

"I love my Bob," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "It does a fantastic job of cleaning my floors; the convenience and ease of use allows me to have my house looking clean with the simple touch of a button! The bonus is the excellent customer service if you have any questions or concerns with your Bob. Highly recommended!!"

Find the bObsweep Pro Robot Vacuum in steel and gold.

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Work from home

Save $130 on this top-notch Chromebook. (Photo: Best Buy)
The excellent Lenovo Chromebook C340 is on sale for just $369 (was $499) at Best Buy. That’s $130 off the original price! And it’s a really impressive machine.

This Lenovo Chromebook C340 has a generous 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display at 1080p. It moves from laptop mode to tablet mode, with 360-degree hinges. It has 4GB of memory, and 64GB of on-board storage. The powerful built-in Intel Core i3 processor makes it incredibly versatile — taking you from Google Docs to Netflix in no time. Shoppers can't get enough of its blazing speed and long 10-hour battery life.

"A terrific computer. I was online and had downloaded all my old files and programs within 30 minutes of opening the box," shared a savvy Best Buy shopper. "The speed is great, the imagery sharp, the sound divine. And it looks cool...I use this primarily for streaming movies and other relatively simple tasks, but I know others who use it for much more."

Check out more work-from-home deals below:

Kitchen

Get this sleek air fryer for nearly half off. (Photo: Best Buy)
On sale for $55 (a far cry from the original price of $100), the Insignia Analog Air Fryer lets you fry, roast or bake your favorite foods at temperatures up to 400 degrees — whip up anything from chicken to veggies to breaded tilapia!

The large five-quart basket can hold up to five servings, so it's great for having friends over for hangouts. There's an automatic shutoff timer, which means you never have to stress about burning your food or forgetting to turn it off. The air fryer also has a sleek stainless steel finish with an easy-to-navigate dial display, while its basket and pan are dishwasher-safe, so fewer dirty dishes to worry about. If you've ever deep-fried something in oil you know how messy your counter and walls can get, but not when using this baby!

"This air fryer is easy to use," reported a satisfied Best Buy shopper. "Nice and simple so that I can teach my kids how to use it for little items. Great size. I have a family of five and it gets the job done. So far I have cooked things like bacon, broccoli, steak, chicken, salmon, potatoes, zucchini fries and reheated pizza, fries and more! I would recommend it!"

Check out more kitchen deals below:

